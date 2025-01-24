My honest review of Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood contour wands

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood contour wand
- Size: 12ml
- Shades: Fair, fair-medium, medium, medium-deep, tan, tan-deep, deep
- Why we love it
- Skin-like finish
- Buildable
- Soft radiance
- Take note
- Potential applicator waste
- Dried down quickly
Trying the original medium-deep shade for the first time, I swiped the contour wand along my jawline, cheekbones, forehead and nose. I found the applicator easy to manoeuvre – I’m familiar with the brand’s light and blush wands, which come in the same style of tube. I was careful to distribute the product lightly, switching the twisting nozzle to the ‘off’ position before applying. From experience, a gentle squeeze is all you need to get the product into the puff without flooding it with more than you can use, risking applying too much and filling the cap with overspill. These tubes have historically been a nightmare to store in make-up bags, with lids coming off and nozzles switching from ‘off’ to ‘on’, but the latest versions feel much more secure.
Following my usual routine, I left the product to sit while I continued to apply it in all the areas I wanted to sculpt. However, this product actually dried down quite quickly and took a little work to blend, having been sitting for a couple of minutes. That’s by no means a bad thing, though. The second time I used the contour wand, I applied the product in each area, blending as I went, and found the formula melted into place with ease, creating a beautiful natural sculpt with a soft radiance. The benefit of its ability to then dry down and set means, that while it has that lightweight skin-like finish, it doesn’t budge for hours.
Read more: Best beauty subscription boxes
It’s different from my favourite contour sticks, in that the formula is slightly sheer, so you can create that sculpt and shadow effect, without masking the skin. That said, it delivers a blurring boost to the skin, not dissimilar to the magic of the brand’s flawless filter but with less dazzle.
Next, I tested the new, deeper tan shade and found it didn’t feel as sheer as the OG option. However, this did give the shade tan a more impressive sculpt effect. That being said, this was more of a summer shade for me, as it’s a little darker.
I actually preferred both shades when worn without foundation, with the direct-to-skin application really perfecting the already excellent sculpt effect – it looked so real.
As with pretty much any liquid base that isn’t matte and full coverage, it does need setting if you want it to last. I would recommend a setting spray to help retain the contour wand’s finish or topping the product with a similar-hued sheer powder bronzer. You can always use a setting powder instead if that is your preference.