My honest review of Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood contour wands

As a beauty writer, I wanted to find out if the new shades offer that trademark Tilbury radiance

Elena Chabo
Beauty writer
Friday 24 January 2025 09:55 EST
The liquid contour range now caters for darker and fairer skin tones
The liquid contour range now caters for darker and fairer skin tones (The Independent/Elena Chabo)

I am a devotee of Charlotte Tilbury’s base products. The brand’s flawless filter is magic in a bottle, while the beautiful skin foundation and concealer have become mainstays in my make-up bag since they launched. So, it is, perhaps, surprising I hadn’t given the Hollywood contour wands a whirl until now.

First launched in 2017, the wands soon became hero products for many people. However, only two shades – fair-medium and medium-deep – were available back then, meaning you were out of luck if your skin tone required a shade either side of those on offer. There’s good news, though, as the formerly limited shade range has been expanded with five additional colours, three much-needed deeper options, a fairer option, and one to bridge the gap between the two original shades.

Announcing the new launch, Tilbury explained she has “obsessively studied the overtones and undertones of different skin tones”. She described the new colourways as “perfectly balanced shades for the easiest, most natural-looking contour of your life,” adding they’re “never muddy or ashy” and “flatter in every light” for a “natural, soft-sculpt effect”.

This was certainly music to my ears – what better time to test-drive the cult contour than now? Keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.

How I tested

I compared the original medium-deep shade with the new tan option
I compared the original medium-deep shade with the new tan option (The Independent/Elena Chabo)

I tried Charlotte Tilbury’s contour wand both over my foundation and directly onto the skin. While testing the product, I considered its blendability, look and wear. I compared the original medium-deep shade with the new tan option, using the applicator to apply the formulas directly to my face, before blending with a fluffy brush. For reference, my complexion is pretty solidly medium, ranging fairer and deeper depending on the season but staying within that medium ballpark.

Why you can trust us

Elena Chabo is one of The Independent’s go-to beauty writers. She’s worked in beauty journalism for more than six years, so, she knows a thing or two about contour products and formulas. For this review, she’s researched the formulas and considered whether the product is a worthy addition to your make-up bag.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood contour wand

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood contour wand
  • Size: 12ml
  • Shades: Fair, fair-medium, medium, medium-deep, tan, tan-deep, deep
  • Why we love it
    • Skin-like finish
    • Buildable
    • Soft radiance
  • Take note
    • Potential applicator waste
    • Dried down quickly

Trying the original medium-deep shade for the first time, I swiped the contour wand along my jawline, cheekbones, forehead and nose. I found the applicator easy to manoeuvre – I’m familiar with the brand’s light and blush wands, which come in the same style of tube. I was careful to distribute the product lightly, switching the twisting nozzle to the ‘off’ position before applying. From experience, a gentle squeeze is all you need to get the product into the puff without flooding it with more than you can use, risking applying too much and filling the cap with overspill. These tubes have historically been a nightmare to store in make-up bags, with lids coming off and nozzles switching from ‘off’ to ‘on’, but the latest versions feel much more secure.

Following my usual routine, I left the product to sit while I continued to apply it in all the areas I wanted to sculpt. However, this product actually dried down quite quickly and took a little work to blend, having been sitting for a couple of minutes. That’s by no means a bad thing, though. The second time I used the contour wand, I applied the product in each area, blending as I went, and found the formula melted into place with ease, creating a beautiful natural sculpt with a soft radiance. The benefit of its ability to then dry down and set means, that while it has that lightweight skin-like finish, it doesn’t budge for hours.

It’s different from my favourite contour sticks, in that the formula is slightly sheer, so you can create that sculpt and shadow effect, without masking the skin. That said, it delivers a blurring boost to the skin, not dissimilar to the magic of the brand’s flawless filter but with less dazzle.

Next, I tested the new, deeper tan shade and found it didn’t feel as sheer as the OG option. However, this did give the shade tan a more impressive sculpt effect. That being said, this was more of a summer shade for me, as it’s a little darker.

I actually preferred both shades when worn without foundation, with the direct-to-skin application really perfecting the already excellent sculpt effect – it looked so real.

As with pretty much any liquid base that isn’t matte and full coverage, it does need setting if you want it to last. I would recommend a setting spray to help retain the contour wand’s finish or topping the product with a similar-hued sheer powder bronzer. You can always use a setting powder instead if that is your preference.

The verdict: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood contour wands

After the much-needed shade extension, I would 100 per cent recommend the Charlotte Tilbury contour wands – I love to see a brand offering a more inclusive shade range. The 12ml size is a little small for my liking and the applicator has its cons but, generally, this is a top-tier product and one that has found a home in my make-up bag for the foreseeable.

