Charlotte Tilbury’s new concealer ‘fills a long-standing gap in the market’

Charlotte Tilbury has long been my safety net for those high-pressure make-up moments that demand longevity, polish and zero room for error. From weddings to long days under unforgiving lights, the brand’s formulas have consistently held their own. The airbrush flawless foundation (£39, Charlottetilbury.com) is a mainstay in my kit, so the launch of the airbrush flawless blur concealer naturally came with high expectations.

Joining the ever-growing airbrush flawless family, the new concealer sits alongside the brand’s best-performing complexion staples and is designed with one goal in mind: smoothing, blurring and locking make-up in place for the long haul. It’s already made its red-carpet debut, spotted on the likes of Teyana Taylor and Amal Clooney during awards season, adding to the already considerable buzz.

While this isn’t Tilbury’s first concealer rodeo – the magic away concealer (£19.60, Spacenk.com) arrived in 2018, followed by the beautiful skin radiant concealer in 2022 (£28, Cultbeauty.co.uk) – this launch marks a clear shift towards performance-led, skin-perfecting wear.

Specifically, the new iteration promises a lofty list of claims: up to 24 hours of crease-proof wear, water- and sweat-resistance, doubled under-eye hydration and a finish that avoids patchiness or caking entirely. Big promises indeed – but can it really deliver? I put it to the test to find out. Keep scrolling to find out how I got on.

How I tested

Swatching the Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless blur concealer

I applied the Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless blur concealer to clean, make-up free under eyes and used a precise fluffy brush to buff the product into the skin. I then set the formula using Tilbury’s airbrush flawless finish powder (£39, Charlottetilbury.com) and paid attention to how it lasted in the hours after. You can find a more in depth list of my testing criteria at the end of this review.

