This Marc Jacobs daisy perfume has 40% off – and it’s perfect for spring
If you like YSL’s black opium or Prada’s paradoxe, you’ll like this one
The Marc Jacobs daisy perfumes are renowned in the world of fragrance, and there are now 13 different iterations. From the original lemon-yellow daisy scent to the brand’s newer wild and glow variations, I’m a big fan of everything the collection has to offer, especially when it’s on offer.
Thanks to Lookfantastic, daisy’s ever so fresh eau de parfum has been reduced by a generous 40 per cent, bringing the price down from £59 to £35.40 (Lookfantastic.com). I’ve used the ever so fresh scent and it has a sweet aroma with key notes of orange blossom and mango.
Whether you’re a floral fanatic or more one for a gourmand, ever so fresh strikes a perfect middle ground, using the warmth of cashmere wood to round everything off nicely. So, if you’re on the hunt for a gift or a new spring scent, this limited-time offer is definitely worth snapping up ahead of spring.
Marc Jacobs daisy ever so fresh: Was £59, now £35.40, Lookfantastic.com
Delving into the fragrance profile a little deeper, ever so fresh doubles up on florals with rose and, for a bit of warm-weather brightness, features notes of pineapple, too. When reviewing the perfume in my guide to the best Marc Jacobs daisy scents, I found that it had a potent aroma and an instant scent uplift.
As for its wearability, I think it’s a younger fragrance – the sort of sweet burst you might want to accompany you to a party. While those in favour of florals will enjoy a subtle bloom-like headiness, gourmand lovers might draw comparisons between the scent and a certain nostalgic candy – specifically, as I noted sour peach fizzy foam sweets.
Admittedly, it can be tough to persuade yourself of a perfume through a screen, but a saving of £23.60 certainly eases the decision making. In a nutshell, ever so fresh is daisy’s brilliant, sugary sibling and if you’re fond of fragrances like YSL black opium or Prada paradoxe, consider this Marc Jacobs as your next point of call. And don’t hang about – who knows how long this stellar saving will last?
