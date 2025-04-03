1Monday Haircare moisture shampoo
- Size: 350ml
- Key ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, antioxidant vitamin E and shine-boosting rice protein
- Fragranced: Yes
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Suitable for: Normal to thick/dry
- Why we love it
- A little goes a long way
- Sulphate-free
- Smells great
- Affordable
With a gel-like consistency, the Monday moisture shampoo lathers easily and smells clean. You don’t need too much product to clean from the roots to the ends, and it leaves hair feeling clean, yet soothed and moisturised.
Affordable shampoos often cause long-term problems. You’ll have shiny, healthy-looking hair after one or two washes, but a few days later, you might experience a mass of build-up or even dry scalp issues. This wasn’t the case with Monday’s moisture shampoo, however. Instead, I found it left my roots light and fluffy while my scalp remained hydrated and comfortable.
As for the finish, it’s hard to distinguish what’s the result of the shampoo versus the conditioner, but my hair – which at the time of testing was very overgrown and damaged – felt soft and less frazzled and brittle.
The fact that the entire bottle – even the pump – is recyclable is also impressive, and even the bottle looks surprisingly good for the price.
