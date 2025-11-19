Missoma’s jewellery advent calendar is the best for trendy pieces

If you thought a beauty-filled advent calendar was decadent, you’re clearly yet to indulge in the glitzy world of the best jewellery advent calendars – and Missoma has just unveiled its coveted line-up for 2025.

Missoma – the brand beloved by the likes of Kate Middleton and Bella Hadid – was an early adopter of jewellery advent calendars, having released one annually since 2019. Treating you to 12 pieces during December, it really is the gift that keeps on giving. Rather than chocolates that are devoured in the moment and skincare that will be depleted by January, the contents of its calendars can be enjoyed long after the festivities are over.

Letting you countdown to the big day in the best way, inside you’ll find everything from everyday gold plated necklaces and party-ready earrings, to limited-edition pieces from collaborations with Lucy Williams and Harris Reed.

Despite tough competition from Astrid & Miyu and Estella Bartlett, Missoma’s calendars are always highly anticipated – and consistently sell out. As for 2025, its flagship 12-day countdown is available in gold or silver metals, and sets you back £495 – but the contents are worth nearly £1,000. As per tradition, the A-lister favourite has also unveiled an opulent solid gold version that’s worth nearly £2,000.

I’ve been reviewing jewellery advent calendars for years, assessing if they actually offer good value for money. So, I got my hands on Missoma’s latest offering to see how it compared to previous years and competitors.

How I tested

I unboxed the calendar ahead of festivities ( Daisy Lester )

This year, the 12-day calendar costs £495, which is £100 more expensive than last year – however, it’s also worth £100 more. To see if it’s worth your investment, I unboxed the Missoma calendar ahead of festivities, assessing it on the following criteria:

Quality: I wanted high-quality products that lived up to their marketing.

I wanted high-quality products that lived up to their marketing. Value for money: Considering the appeal of each product and the cost of the calendar, I weighed up whether the jewellery advent calendar offered good value for money. I also considered how much the calendar saves you on the pieces inside.

Considering the appeal of each product and the cost of the calendar, I weighed up whether the jewellery advent calendar offered good value for money. I also considered how much the calendar saves you on the pieces inside. Variety: I also considered how well each jewellery piece could elevate my festive wardrobe. Equally, I assessed how timeless the designs are and whether they’d last me long beyond Christmas into the New Year.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Daisy Lester is senior shopping writer at The Independent, and she specialises in reviewing fashion. Whether it’s a guide to the best women’s glasses, ballet flats, trench coats or wedding guest dresses, she knows the brands to turn to for quality and affordability. Having reviewed the best jewellery advent calendars since 2023, she is well-placed to weigh up Missoma’s 2025 offering against different brands and previous line-ups.