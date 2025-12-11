At IndyBest, our aim is to bring you the best products at the best prices. And for fitness fans, one product has proven more popular than any other during recent sales events: the Oura ring.

This discreet wearable tracks a wealth of health metrics from sleep to stress to recovery, all from your finger. This not only gives you the data to make positive changes to your routine, it also negates the need for a chunky wrist-worn fitness tracker.

For those looking to invest, or upgrade to the latest Oura ring 4, the big question is: Will the Oura ring be discounted in the 2025 Boxing Day sales?

As IndyBest’s resident fitness writer, I keep tabs on the fluctuating prices of my favourite Christmas products throughout the year. And, judging by Oura’s behaviour during previous major sales events like Black Friday, there are promising signs for a decent discount to close out 2025. Read on to find out why.

Keep up to date with all the latest deals with our Boxing Day sales coverage.

Will the Oura ring 4 be discounted in the 2025 Boxing Day sales?

Oura is yet to confirm whether or not it will be slashing pounds off its hero product after Christmas.

The standard Oura ring 4 usually sells for £349, but this Black Friday it fell to as low as £249 at retailers including Amazon and Boots. It was also reduced to £280 during the Amazon Prime Day event in July.

These signs suggest Oura is game for a discount during the major sales events of the year, so you can expect our top-rated smart ring to be reduced once again after December 25.

Another thing to consider when predicting the Boxing Day sales is the different versions of the Oura ring the brand now offers. There are likely to be even greater discounts on the older Oura ring 3, while different styles such as the titanium finish and more expensive ceramic collection will probably be subject to different pricing.

In summary: if you can snap up an Oura ring 4 for less than £300, it is a good deal. If you can find one below £250, it is a great deal. And if you are after something more cost-effective, keep an eagle eye on the Oura ring 3 at retailers such as Amazon and John Lewis.

As soon as I have a concrete, confirmed discount for you to sink your teeth into, I will update this page.

Oura ring 4: £349, Ouraring.com

open image in gallery The Oura ring 4 ( Oura )

The Oura ring is an impressive product, hence its spot at the top of our best smart rings roundup.

“[The latest iteration] is a huge step up from the gen 3 across the board – the design, battery life, features and in-app experience have all improved,” The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia wrote in her review.

“The price of the Oura ring may put some people off, but I’d argue that this is a more lifestyle-led tracker than most. It’s a more valuable investment for regular people who want to take charge of their health, work with the AI coach and share reports with their doctor. It doesn’t seem as exclusive or athlete-focused as many other wearables.”

But the Oura ring is not for everyone. Take me, for example.

As someone who can often be found with a barbell in hand or practising their gymnastics, a finger-worn fitness tracker doesn’t appeal as it gets in the way of my grip.

Bear this in mind when weighing up whether to buy one – health-driven folks and those looking to optimise their lifestyle will love it, while ardent gym-goers might want to stick with traditional smartwatches.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The IndyBest team is a collection of specialist writers who live and breathe their subject areas. Whether you’re shopping for tech, fashion, homeware, hardware, food or fitness, they have spent the year reviewing the best products and recommending those that impress on test.

Emilie Lavinia and Harry Bullmore are The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor and senior fitness writer, respectively. In 2025, they tested everything from the best protein powders and kettlebells to the top supplements and probiotics. They are also rarely without at least one wearable on their wrists and fingers.

On top of this, they keep an eye on the prices of the products that impressed them. This way, when sales season rolls around, they are able to recommend quality products at genuinely good prices, while sidestepping exaggerated price cuts.

Will the AirPods Pro 3 will be discounted in the Boxing Day sales? We’ve got the latest