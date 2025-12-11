The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best gifts for women, handpicked by a shopping editor
Whether you’re looking for a stocking stuffer or a showstopping gift, I’ve found the best options
The women in your life deserve great gifts. And as we approach the holiday season, it can be a challenge to know where to start. There truly is an overwhelming selection of options. But I like to think of myself as a professional gift-giver, which is why I’ve compiled a guide to the best gifts for women, with ideas starting from just $15.
When it comes to finding the ultimate gift, though, it’s important to pay attention. Chances are, the woman in your life will be dropping hints, and you should listen to them. If she’s asked for a piece of jewelry, don’t get her an iPad (I learned this 20 years ago, when my dad bought my mom — who had asked for a necklace — an iPad).
If she hasn’t dropped hints, consider her current hobbies. Has she recently gotten into yoga and needs a new pair of pants for practice? Is she on a mission to read lots in 2026, and would benefit from a Kindle? If all else fails, it’s here where I’ve detailed a range of gift ideas. You’re welcome.
The best gifts for women are:
Hawkins New York simple striped bathrobe
Hatch alarm clock
Le Labo thé matcha 26
On cloud 6
How I tested
I consider myself a good gift-giver (I hope those around me agree). When compiling this guide, I consulted the other women in my life to find out what their favorite gifts they’ve received were. I also considered a broad range of tastes, budgets, and hobbies.
1Hawkins New York simple striped bathrobe
- Best for injecting luxury into their morning routine
- Why we love it
- Cozy fit
- Hotel-quality luxury at home
Early mornings should (and can) be made better by adding a little luxury to them, which is why I’d always recommend gifting the woman in your life a bathrobe. And truly, nothing beats Hawkins New York’s designs, which deliver the perfect hotel-quality luxury at home.
As all robes should be, it’s perfectly oversized for a cozy fit. It is on the spendier side, but it will undoubtedly stand the test of time — it washes well, and hasn’t snagged or shrunk despite regular wear. Depending on your giftee's preference, the striped pattern comes in an array of colors, but I’d recommend the blush/terracotta for a chic pop in her bathroom. If you really want to treat her, pair the bathrobe with matching towels.
2Le Labo thé matcha 26
- Best perfume
- Why we love it
- Long-lasting scent
Anything from Le Labo is a foolproof way to become the perfect gift-giver. While its candles are top of my holiday wishlist every year (I’ve recently finished the santal 33 candle, which I’d recommend without reservation), it’s the fragrance house’s thé matcha perfume that really deserves to be wrapped up under the tree for the woman in your life.
The warming scent has woody notes with a hint of sweetness that comes through from the fig. As a “skin scent”, it melds with and enhances the wearer’s natural fragrance. And I’ve found it to be one of the longest-lasting perfumes I’ve tried.
If you don’t want to commit to a full perfume, as a good alternative, I’d recommend the perfume discovery set, which includes thé matcha 26, along with four of its classic fragrances.
3On cloud 6
- Best everyday sneakers
- Why we love it
- Comfortable
- Sleek design goes with everything
Whether you’re shopping for your mom or girlfriend, a pair of shoes from buzzy sportswear brand On will undoubtedly put a smile on her face.
Having worn the cloud 6 on hikes as well as to brunch, this is the perfect shoe if you’re looking to gift something equal parts practical, comfortable, and stylish. The sport-forward design has a slimmer silhouette than most of the brand’s other shoes, which means they can be styled with leggings as well as jeans.
After testing, it’s no surprise that everyone from Oprah to Brooke Shields has a pair of the brand’s sneakers in their collection. And I have no doubt the recipient will get plenty of wear out of these. The On cloud 6 truly is the ideal everyday sneaker.
4Hatch alarm clock
- Best wellness-focused gift
- Why we love it
- Transforms morning routine
While an alarm clock might seem like a strange gift, the Hatch restore 3 has completely transformed my sleep routine. The light-up alarm clock does more than, well, wake them in the morning.
In the app, you can set an evening unwind routine (I’ve opted for a soundbath, but you can choose meditation, bedtime podcasts, and soundscapes), noises to play while you sleep, and then it wakes you gently by lighting up slowly. The alarm clock itself is discreet and fits neatly on a small nightstand, and it comes in three neutral colors.
If you know someone who could benefit from better-quality shut-eye, this is the perfect gift and will enable them to invest in their wellness well into 2026.
5Merit the mini great skin trio
- Best skincare set
- Why we love it
- Glowy formulas
- Great introduction to the brand
When it comes to makeup, I favor a minimalist look, which is why Merit is my go-to beauty brand.
If you’re buying for a teen who’s just getting into makeup, or a woman who’s complaining about needing a whole new stash, I’d recommend the five-minute morning set. The seven-piece set includes a balm blush, lip oil, complexion stick (a hybrid between a foundation and concealer), a highlighter, mascara, brow gel, and a blending brush — everything they could possibly need for a flawless makeup finish. The downside is that you will need to know their exact shade.
In lieu of knowing that, Merit’s mini great skin trio would make a great gift for skincare lovers. Inside the box is a mini version of its great skin double cleanse, which is one of my favorite gentle face washes. Unlike many other cleansers I’ve tried, it leaves skin feeling soft and hydrated as opposed to stripped of moisture. Alongside this is the great skin instant glow serum, which adds (as you’d expect from the name) a subtle glow. And finally, in the set is the brand’s new moisturizer, which primes the skin for makeup. It absorbs into the skin quickly and is instantly hydrating.
For less than $40, this is a surefire way to win some brownie points.
6Nebula capsule 3
- Best showstopping gift
- Why we love it
- Can turn indoors (and yard) into a movie theater
- Good quality picture
- Compact size makes it great for traveling
- Built-in speaker
For a showstopper, the Nebula capsule 3 portable projector is the ultimate gift for any woman who loves spending her weekends enjoying movie marathons.
While it doesn’t have a bright full-HD image, it still impresses with good picture and sound quality — and it doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker. It couldn’t be easier to set up (or use), and it automatically focuses to produce the best image. It has the same apps you get on a streaming device, but it can be transported anywhere, thanks to its super lightweight and compact size. So much so, I was able to take it on a trip away with friends without it taking up too much space in my case.
Truly, I don’t think your giftee will ever tire of using this device. It can turn their bedroom or backyard into a movie theater — what more could they want?
7Touchland power mist five-set
- Best for the frequent traveler
- Why we love it
- Discover their favorite scent
- Hydrating
While this might not seem like the most glamorous gift, it’s certainly a practical one. I’ll admit that after seeing so much buzz around the brand, I was skeptical. But I was wrong to be. Touchland has seriously elevated the hand sanitizer game — and I’m here for it. The formula is non-sticky and surprisingly hydrating, and it’s the perfect size to be thrown into a pocket or bag.
This five-set allows the recipient to choose their favorite scent, but you can also buy them separately for $10. Either way, Touchland’s power mists make for the perfect stocking stuffer or gift for a frequent traveler.
8Medicube pink collagen gel mask
- Best stocking stuffer
- Why we love it
- Hydrating formula
Medicube is one of the best Korean skincare brands. And if you’re looking for a stocking stuffer, the brand’s viral collagen gel masks would make a great addition.
The masks contain salmon DNA (PDRN) — an ingredient often reserved for in-office facials — which is known to boost collagen production and improve the skin texture and elasticity. While I can’t test these long-term effects, what I can say is they’re worth the TikTok hype.
Designed to be worn for at least an hour (although it can be worn overnight), it changes color from pink to white as the formula is absorbed into the skin.
9Lululemon align high-rise pants
- Best for the yogi
- Why we love it
- Thick fabric
- Comfortable
- Take note
- Expensive
For the yogi in your life, a pair of yoga pants is the answer. And Lululemon’s align pants are worth the hype. Yes, they are expensive, but they have been designed to last — I’ve had a pair for over six years, and they still look as good as new.
The high-rise pants have been designed to help you practice your best pose — with all the stretchiness and softness you’d expect. Importantly, the fabric moulds the legs and waist, and the pants stay in place without feeling too tight.
10Mark & Graham Italian woven throw blanket
- Best for home gift
- Why we love it
- Lightweight yet warm
- Adds finishing touch to couch
Getting cozy on the couch is always the answer. And a new super-soft blanket will not only help make the experience even better, but also add a pop of color. My favorite? This Mark & Graham blanket.
It’s lightweight, which means it drapes nicely over the corner of the couch (and can be folded away during the hotter months) yet still provides warmth. It’s available in a range of colors and can be personalized for an extra-special touch.
11Slip silk pillowcase
- Best gift for moms
- Why we love it
- Skincare and haircare benefits
- Feels luxe
Silk pillowcases promise to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as frizzy hair. They are, however, not all created equal. The one I always recommend is Slip’s silk pillowcases, which are cut above the rest. Made from 100 percent Mulberry silk, with a thickness of 22 momme, it’s slippery soft, and makes going to bed even more enjoyable.
While I always opt for white to match my bedding, it’s available in a range of different colors and patterns, and arrives in an easy-to-wrap box. If you’re feeling particularly generous, it can also be bought in a set with the brand’s sleep mask and hair scrunchies. A great option for everyone, from your best friend to your mom.
12Murray's Cheese MVP platter
- Best foodie gift
- Why we love it
- Generous selection of cheese, meat and crackers
- Feeds up to 10
For the foodie in your life, a gift basket is sure to delight. Finding the perfect one can be a challenge, so it pays to research. Thankfully, I’ve done the hard work for you and learned that the Murray’s Cheese MVP platter is truly sublime.
The generous cheese selection includes a smooth and nutty gruyère, a soft goat cheese, a blue, a crumbly cheddar, and more. As well as castelvetrano olives, fig and olive crisps, and sea salt and olive oil crackers. All to be paired with prosciutto and wild boar salami — while both were delicious, the salami was a total crowd-pleaser.
It also arrives neatly packaged, so you can send this directly to your giftee.
13Quince cashmere sweater
- Best cozy cashmere sweater
- Why we love it
- Soft
- Cheaper than similar designs
A cashmere sweater is likely something that at least one woman in your life has on her wishlist this year. But most designs cost more than $100 (you do get what you pay for), so I was pleased when Quince’s $50 sweater returned this winter.
While not as thick as the more spendy options out there, it is undeniably soft and cozy. It does have a flattering fit, but I’d recommend buying your giftee the size up from their usual for a more casual and comfortable look.
There are 14 different colors to choose from, including cream and black, as well as varsity red, green, and blue — choose wisely.
14Astrid & Miyu tennis bracelet
- Best jewelry gift
- Why we love it
- Dainty
- Comes in gold, silver and rose gold finish
Jewelry brand Astrid & Miyu specializes in timeless pieces for under $200. I’ve been gifted many of its necklaces and bracelets in the past, but its tennis bracelet delivers all of the sparkle without looking over the top. The dainty piece is the perfect addition to any jewelry box — and comes in at an affordable price despite looking a lot more expensive.
It can be easily layered with other existing bracelets, but it equally packs a punch when worn on its own. Depending on what metal your giftee usually wears, you can choose between silver, gold, or rose gold finish. If that’s not enough, it’ll arrive neatly gift-packaged, so no wrapping will be required.
15Baclife hand blown red wine glasses
- Best for wine lovers
- Why we love it
- Elegant looking
- Enhance the taste of the wine
If the woman you’re buying for appreciates a good glass of wine, one of the best ways to level up their experience is by treating them to new wine glasses. And I’d recommend this affordable set of four. While it looks delicate, they’re surprisingly sturdy and easy to clean.
Thanks to the thin rim and stem, they’re a joy to drink out of — and their large size means they make an elegant statement, which will please any house-proud individual.
What is the best gift for a woman?
I’d always recommend paying attention to what she mentions she wants (jotting down hints on your phone is always worthwhile) — whether that’s a new pair of sneakers or indeed a showstopping portable projector. If I were to choose one, I’d recommend the Hawkins New York simple striped bathrobe. It offers a wonderful way to inject some luxury into her morning routine. But if you know she needs to break up with her phone, a Hatch alarm clock will allow her to do just that, while also prioritizing her wellbeing. Really, all of these gifts are bound to wow (if I do say so myself).
How I selected the best gifts for women
I pride myself on being a good gift-giver. Whenever I select the best gifts, I always consider a range of different factors:
- Price: When testing, I’ll always consider the price of the gift — and crucially, whether I think it is worth it. Similarly, I’ve made sure to include gift ideas that range in price, from $15 up to $300, so that way, whatever your budget, you’re catered for.
- Wow-factor: Even if it’s $15, I assess whether it’ll put a smile on the recipient's face.
- Longevity: It’s important to consider how long someone will be able to use the gift for. If it has a short lifespan, I’ll always assess whether it’s worth it.
Why you can trust The Independent reviews
Eva Waite-Taylor is the global shopping editor at The Independent. Throughout the year, she tests a range of products, so she knows what makes something stand out from the rest. When compiling gift guides, she always considers universal appeal.