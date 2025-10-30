The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best Korean skincare products for glass skin, according to a beauty editor
From viral toners to popular SPFs, these K-beauty heroes will be your next game-changers
Korean skincare has become a global phenomenon since its rise in popularity in 2015, and for good reason. Known for its innovation in ingredients and technology, viral trending releases, and glass skin philosophy, K-beauty consistently leads the way every year. From lightweight essences to bumper packs of sheet masks, plus an arsenal of cult-favourite sunscreens, Korean skin products are designed to prioritise hydration, barrier support, and preventing signs of aging and environmental damage — all while making routines feel like rituals.
Aside from the 10-step K-beauty routines, Korean brands excel at creating products that gradually (or instantly) make you re-evaluate your current routine, even if you’re a minimalist who sticks to cleanser and SPF or someone with a growing shelf of serums and masks.
The use of targeted ingredients, such as fermented extracts, centella asiatica, and advanced UV filters, often makes these products stand out against Western counterparts. And they sometimes come at a more affordable price point.
With the recent launch of South Korean beauty megastore Olive Young in the U.S., buying K-beauty online has never been easier. Another of my favorite K-beauty retailers is Senti Senti (a boutique based in New York), which also ships easily and is a trusted source of knowledge — especially as fake remakes of viral K-beauty products are easy to be fooled into buying online.
With so many launches and so much hype, it’s hard to stay on track with the latest K-beauty viral hits and the tried and true originals. The number of formulas is overwhelming, but I’ve carefully selected products that are guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser and will fit in seamlessly with the rest of your routine.
The best Korean skincare products for 2025 are:
- Best oil controller — Dr Ceuracle jeju matcha clay pack: $17.98, Amazon.com
- Best Korean serum SPF — Skin1004 madagascar centella hyalu-cica water-fit sun serum: $20.49, Amazon.com
- Best milky toner — Laneige cream skin cerapeptide toner and moisturiser: $36, Sephora.com
- Best moisturizer — Purito Seoul oat in calming gel cream: $15.99, Sentisenti.com
- Best for glass skin — Mixsoon bean essence: $23.88, Amazon.com
How I tested
Each brand included below has been a solid Korean beauty favorite of mine for at least a few years, and I’m happy to say I’ve successfully recommended every single one to other people and have yet to receive a negative review. As well as including newer launches from brands, I’ve added cult favorites and buzzworthy internet sensations from TikTok and Reddit communities, and considered key ingredients, general formula, consistency, and results.
For context, I get occasional perioral dermatitis, but more often contact dermatitis (texture and redness) from the wrong product easily. I tend to avoid most acids, essential oils, and harsh cleansers, and oil and balm cleansers. But my skin responds well to brightening ingredients, mild AHAs, hydrating formulas, and anything calming or soothing — so anything included in this guide passes the sensitive skin test by my standards.
1Dr. Ceuracle Jeju matcha clay pack
- Best: Korean face mask
- Product type: Clay face mask
- Why we love it
- Detoxes skin
- For all skin types
- Non-drying
- Take note
- Can stain towels
Dr. Ceuracle prioritizes using natural ingredients, and dermatologist knowledge and technology to create skincare that targets a multitude of concerns. It's most well-known for its vegan kombucha range — the formulas are packed with antioxidant properties, focus on healthy, balanced skin, and are hydrating.
But my favorite product from Dr. Ceuracle is the Jeju matcha clay pack. The face mask contains matcha from Jeju (the cleanest island in Korea), plus kaolin clay for its antioxidants and purifying powers.
I’ve gone through multiple pots of the Jeju matcha clay pack and find that it calms breakouts and is perfect for controlling excess oiliness without leaving the skin feeling dry and dehydrated.
2Skin1004 madagascar centella hyalu-cica water-fit sun serum
- Best: Korean serum SPF
- Product type: SPF
- Why we love it
- Lightweight gel texture
- For all skin types
- Works well under makeup
- Take note
- Not waterproof or sweatproof
In Korean, the number 1004 is a homonym for “angel”, which explains the brand’s goal to be like a guardian angel for the skin. Skin1004 has gone viral on TikTok for its lineup of ampoule serums (which deliver a concentrated dose of active ingredients to address specific skin concerns), and especially anything in the Madagascar centella range, owing to how calming yet effective the formulas are.
My favorite sunscreen of all time is the Skin1004 Madagascar centella hyalu-cica water-fit sun serum. The formula is hydrating, dries down to a subtle glow, and doesn’t trigger any reactions in my skin. It also acts as a primer, meaning makeup lasts all day.
3Laneige cream skin cerapeptide toner and moisturizer
- Best: Korean skincare milky toner
- Product type: Toner
- Why we love it
- Two-in-one formula
- Refillable
- Good mist nozzle
- Take note
- Not waterproof or sweatproof
Laneige is another authority on skin hydration, and its cream skin cerapeptide toner and moisturizer manages to tick every box for all skin types, from dry to oily.
It’s a two-in-one milky toner and moisturizer that lightly hydrates the skin without the need for an additional moisturizer, or as a nourishing step before or after moisturizing and SPF.
Nothing gives my skin a shot of serious moisture like this does. The fine mist spray gives the most even application every time — and a little goes a long way.
If you’re completely new to the brand, I’d also recommend Laneige’s lip sleeping mask, which has long since been a favorite of mine, as well as the glowy lip treatment and water bank moisturizers.
4Purito Seoul oat in calming gel cream
- Best: Korean moisturizer
- Product type: Moisturizer
- Why we love it
- Non-sticky gel formula
- Cooling and calming
- Hypoallergenic, non-comodogenic and fungal acne safe
- Vegan and cruelty free
- Take note
- Best for skin emergencies
Aside from being the most wonderful sensation you could give your skin during sticky summer months (keep it in the fridge), Purito’s oat-enriched formula is a go-to rescue for when my skin is freaking out. Although it can definitely be an everyday moisturizer, I find my skin does get used to it over time – so I reserve its soothing powers for when I really need it. The packaging was updated recently from what is pictured, but the formula has stayed the same.
5Mixsoon bean essence
- Best: For glass skin
- Product type: Serum
- Why we love it
- Gentle exfoliator
- Satisfying texture
- Vegan- and cruelty-free
- Take note
- Be sure to use correctly
I was initially confused about how to use Mixsoon’s bean essence when I ordered it, but luckily, there were hundreds of TikTok videos and comments to decode how.
Either rub it into the skin for a couple of minutes until balls of dead skin start forming (I suspect this is mostly the product pilling), or leave it on dry skin overnight to gently exfoliate. My skin always looks smoother and glowier after using it, and the slightly slimy gel texture is lightweight and hydrating.
6Medicube zero pore pad 2.0
- Best: For smoothing pores and breakouts
- Product type: Toner
- Why we love it
- Gentle exfoliator
- Single-use pads
- A little goes a long way
Medicube products have been game-changers for me, and they really put the fun back into skincare. The boxes of 30 biodegradable sheet masks for $20 (and they aren’t individually wrapped) mean you can sheet mask as often as you like without worrying about the cost and environmental impact of single-use plastic. They also come in every range from super cica and aloe and green tea (calming) to vitamin C (brightening).
The overnight collagen wrapping mask is super fun to peel off in the morning and reveals the bounciest skin ever. My other favorite is the deep vita C capsule cream, which contains balls of vitamin C suspended in a gel, so you can customize exactly how much of the antioxidant you want to apply.
The product I use the most, though, is the zero pore pads — a savior for breakouts or bumpy T-zones, which gently calms and corrects, and makes pores appear smaller and cleaner. Mine lasts forever if I don’t waste an entire pad on smaller areas each time — each pad is saturated with product and goes a long way.
7Beauty of Joseon relief sun: rice and probiotics
- Best: Korean sunscreen
- Product type: SPF
- Why we love it
- Viral sensation
- For all skin types
- Improves skin health over time
- Take note
- Can worsen fungal acne
Probably the most viral Korean sunscreen (if not global sunscreen), Beauty Of Joseon’s relief sun has been responsible for converting many to properly using SPF every day.
It can help skin naturally glow on its own over time, thanks to containing probiotic ferment extracts. If you’re prone to fungal acne, be careful of fermented ingredients on the skin, as this can worsen it instantly.
What are the best Korean skincare products?
If after controlling excess oiliness without drying, I’d recommend Dr Ceuracle’s jeju matcha clay pack, which harnesses matcha. If it’s hydration you’re after, reach for Laneige’s cream skin cerapeptide toner and moisturiser, which lightly hydrates and nourishes the skin. Fan favorite on TikTok, Mixsoon bean essence, did live up to the hype, working to smooth my skin to a glassy finish.
How I chose the best Korean skincare products
I spoke with experts, researched, and went digging in Reddit threads and TikTok. After compiling a list of products to try, I tested each one for a month, and considered the following:
- Key ingredients: I took note of each product’s main ingredients to see whether they made a difference in my skin texture and appearance. I then compared the results to any claims made on the brand’s website.
- General formula: I analyzed the formula’s finish both immediately and as the day wore on, as well as how it felt on my skin.
- Consistency: I paid close attention to the consistency of the products upon application, noting if any pilled. When applying other skincare products or makeup, I looked out for any textural issues (streaking or sinking into pores).
- Results: I noted down the immediate and long-term results of using each of the products, and whether I’d want to continue using them.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
IndyBest U.S. is the ultimate destination for product reviews from The Independent, all of which are a result of real-world testing. Ava Welsing-Kitcher is a beauty editor based in Los Angeles. She has a decade’s worth of experience and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the products that do (and, importantly, don’t) work, and has consulted countless skincare experts on what to look for, making her well-placed to review Korean skincare.
