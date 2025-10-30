Best Korean skincare products for glass skin, according to a beauty editor

Korean skincare has become a global phenomenon since its rise in popularity in 2015, and for good reason. Known for its innovation in ingredients and technology, viral trending releases, and glass skin philosophy, K-beauty consistently leads the way every year. From lightweight essences to bumper packs of sheet masks, plus an arsenal of cult-favourite sunscreens, Korean skin products are designed to prioritise hydration, barrier support, and preventing signs of aging and environmental damage — all while making routines feel like rituals.

Aside from the 10-step K-beauty routines, Korean brands excel at creating products that gradually (or instantly) make you re-evaluate your current routine, even if you’re a minimalist who sticks to cleanser and SPF or someone with a growing shelf of serums and masks.

The use of targeted ingredients, such as fermented extracts, centella asiatica, and advanced UV filters, often makes these products stand out against Western counterparts. And they sometimes come at a more affordable price point.

With the recent launch of South Korean beauty megastore Olive Young in the U.S., buying K-beauty online has never been easier. Another of my favorite K-beauty retailers is Senti Senti (a boutique based in New York), which also ships easily and is a trusted source of knowledge — especially as fake remakes of viral K-beauty products are easy to be fooled into buying online.

With so many launches and so much hype, it’s hard to stay on track with the latest K-beauty viral hits and the tried and true originals. The number of formulas is overwhelming, but I’ve carefully selected products that are guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser and will fit in seamlessly with the rest of your routine.

The best Korean skincare products for 2025 are:

Best oil controller — Dr Ceuracle jeju matcha clay pack: $17.98, Amazon.com

How I tested

I cut through the noise by testing these popular skincare products ( Ava Welsing-Kitcher/The Independent )

Each brand included below has been a solid Korean beauty favorite of mine for at least a few years, and I’m happy to say I’ve successfully recommended every single one to other people and have yet to receive a negative review. As well as including newer launches from brands, I’ve added cult favorites and buzzworthy internet sensations from TikTok and Reddit communities, and considered key ingredients, general formula, consistency, and results.

For context, I get occasional perioral dermatitis, but more often contact dermatitis (texture and redness) from the wrong product easily. I tend to avoid most acids, essential oils, and harsh cleansers, and oil and balm cleansers. But my skin responds well to brightening ingredients, mild AHAs, hydrating formulas, and anything calming or soothing — so anything included in this guide passes the sensitive skin test by my standards.