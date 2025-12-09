Giving gifts is (almost) better than receiving them — especially when you feel like you’ve nailed it. The smiles and embraces from a happy recipient nearly make the stress of picking the perfect present worth it.

But sometimes finding the right gift turns into a difficult task. With so much noise online to sift through, with influencers touting the latest and greatest items combined with brands doing their own push to convince you to buy, the pressure can mount quickly — especially if you’re in a time crunch.

Setting a price point can make it easier to find just the right gift for those tough-to-shop-for folks in your life. It can also help you better budget to find just the right gifts for everyone in your life. I’ve searched for items that can cater to a variety of people (newlyweds, nephews, and even those with newborns). They’re timeless, thoughtful, and will surely delight anyone on the receiving end.

The best gifts under $50 for 2025 are:

Best overall — Tocca holiday candela classica Vienna: $50, Tocca.com

How I tested

I selected these gifts based on quality, price and practicality ( Caitlin Hornik/The Independent )

I’m always on the lookout for gifts my relatives might like. But coming from a large family, finding the right present is a challenge. I took various price points into account, while also considering different tastes and interests, to come up with an array of gifts. These items (all tested by me) are useful, thoughtful, and (with the exception of the pasta sauces) long-lasting. You can read my testing methodology in detail at the end of the review.

