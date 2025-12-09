The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best gifts under $50 that feel more expensive than they are
It’s not about how much you spend, rather the thought you put in
Giving gifts is (almost) better than receiving them — especially when you feel like you’ve nailed it. The smiles and embraces from a happy recipient nearly make the stress of picking the perfect present worth it.
But sometimes finding the right gift turns into a difficult task. With so much noise online to sift through, with influencers touting the latest and greatest items combined with brands doing their own push to convince you to buy, the pressure can mount quickly — especially if you’re in a time crunch.
Setting a price point can make it easier to find just the right gift for those tough-to-shop-for folks in your life. It can also help you better budget to find just the right gifts for everyone in your life. I’ve searched for items that can cater to a variety of people (newlyweds, nephews, and even those with newborns). They’re timeless, thoughtful, and will surely delight anyone on the receiving end.
The best gifts under $50 for 2025 are:
- Best overall — Tocca holiday candela classica Vienna: $50, Tocca.com
- Best water bottle — Stanley the cheers and cheer quencher protour flip straw tumbler 40oz: $50, Stanley.com
- Best for wine lovers — Rabbit white compact electric wine opener: $26.99, Containerstore.com
- Best tote bag – Lands’ End medium tote bag: $49.95, Landsend.com
- Best kitchen gadget – Dash fresh pop popcorn maker, $24.99, Bydash.com
How I tested
I’m always on the lookout for gifts my relatives might like. But coming from a large family, finding the right present is a challenge. I took various price points into account, while also considering different tastes and interests, to come up with an array of gifts. These items (all tested by me) are useful, thoughtful, and (with the exception of the pasta sauces) long-lasting. You can read my testing methodology in detail at the end of the review.
1Tocca holiday candela classica Vienna
- Best Gift under $50 overall
- Why we love it
- Long-lasting scent
- Not overbearing
Within minutes of lighting Tocca’s Vienna candle for the first time, the nutmeg-vanilla blend made my apartment smell incredible — it’s warm and not overly sweet. It’s long-lasting without being pungent and lingers long after you’ve blown the candle out. The cotton wick provides a nice glow that adds a touch of class to the home decor. If you’re looking for something more seasonal, the rosemary-pine scent of the Chamonix candle is another fantastic choice. Regardless of which scent you choose, Tocca’s candles are guaranteed to impress.
2Stanley the cheers & cheer quencher protour flip straw tumbler 40oz
- Best Water bottle
- Why we love it
- Super durable
- Spill-proof
- Cheery color
Some people collect diamonds, others collect stainless steel water bottles. Stanley’s new cheers and cheer line of tumblers are the perfect addition to anyone’s collection, or for a first-timer. The tumblers are durable, and I remain impressed by this version’s built-in straw and no-spill design.
There are five colors to choose from — I found the holly berry gloss’s red and gold color scheme made drinking water festive — and two of them can be personalized (for an additional fee), which is always a nice touch.
3Rabbit white compact electric wine opener
- Best For wine lovers
- Why we love it
- Sleek look
- Compact design
I’ve found the perfect gift for someone who loves a glass of wine: Rabbit’s white compact electric wine opener. I was instantly impressed by the sleek design, and the white and silver color scheme blends seamlessly into a kitchen of stainless steel appliances.
Not only that, but it takes the grunt work out of opening wine, which will surely make for a more enjoyable holiday (or weeknight). The design features two buttons: one for lowering the corkscrew into the cork, and another for removing it. The only questionable thing about it is its name.
4Lands’ End medium 5 pocket zip top long handle canvas tote bag
- Best Tote bag
- Why we love it
- Durable and sturdy
- Lots of color options
- Holds more than you think
Despite being mocked by Tom Wambsgans, a ludicrously capacious bag makes a great gift — especially for those on the go. In fact, I was gifted this exact tote bag earlier this year, and I’ve found myself constantly reaching for it.
It’s durable and holds so much more than I anticipate every time I use it — the zip top extends upward to create more space. The straps are sturdy, so I don’t ever worry about rips or tears, even when it’s packed above the brim.
There are a variety of colors to choose from, and you can even add your giftee’s initials for a more personalized touch. You can’t go wrong with this one, regardless of who’s receiving it.
5Dash fresh pop popcorn maker
- Best Kitchen gadget
- Why we love it
- Compact design
- Comes in different colors & patterns
- Take note
- Has to cool for about 10 minutes before more popcorn can be made
Dash has long been known for its fun kitchen gadgets, and this is no exception. You might think, “Why would anyone need a popcorn maker?” But let me reassure you that watching the kernels pop and flow out of this little machine is so satisfying. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns (Dash recently launched a collaboration with Disney), so you can choose accordingly for your intended recipient. The clean-up is minimal, too. Be warned — one cup of kernels yields so much more popcorn than you’d think.
As the appliance costs less than $30, I’d recommend bundling this with popcorn kernels and candy.
6Carbone Italian simmer sauce variety pack
- Best Foodie gift under $50
- Why we love it
- Delicious
- Restaurant-quality dishes at home
Carbone remains one of New York City’s most notoriously difficult reservations to snag, so why not gift its newest line of sauces to someone who loves to cook? It’s easier than ever to achieve a restaurant-style meal with these sauces as the base: one jar each of bolognese, cacciatore, and fra diavolo. Add meat or seafood, let it simmer, toss in some pasta, and voila. A high-quality dish in less than 30 minutes. Perfect for an at-home date night for newlyweds or for workaholic friends.
What is the best gift under $50?
A scented candle makes for a perfect Christmas gift, and my favorite is Tocca’s classica Vienna with its nutmeg-vanilla scent. If you’re buying for a millennial, the Stanley quencher tumbler is a hefty, no-spill option with a fun holiday flair. And for those on the go, the Lands’ End canvas tote bag is a sturdy choice that won’t break the bank (or back).
How I selected the best gifts for $50 and under
When I selected the gifts for my guide, I considered the following factors:
- Quality: Gifts should be long-lasting, so I looked at brand names that are known for delivering solid products.
- Practicality: Ideally, gifts should be useful in at least a weekly or monthly capacity, if not daily. I looked at items that would provide a serviceable function with a touch of personal flair.
- Price: I chose gifts across different price points, but also considered the budget constraints of those shopping for multiple people.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Caitlin Hornik is The Independent's US deputy lifestyle and culture news editor based in New York City. She is a passionate gift-giver to her large family and beyond. She has a good eye for presents that give bang for your buck, making her well-placed to judge the best gifts under $50 for IndyBest.
