If I could only use one piece of fitness kit for the rest of my life, it would be the kettlebell. Why? Because its versatility knows no bounds, and it’s incredibly effective at making you faster, fitter and stronger.

“You can stick a kettlebell in the corner of any room in your house and you have a whole gym,” legendary strength coach and kettlebell specialist Dan John tells me. “You can get your cardio work done, your mobility work done, your flexibility work done and increase your strength. It’s a one-stop shop for training.”

Newcomers to strength training can see incredible progress with just three beginner kettlebell exercises – the swing, the goblet squat and the Turkish get-up – while advanced lifters might build explosive moves like cleans and snatches into a challenging complex. Whatever your level, to see impressive results, all you need to do is get your hands on a kettlebell or two – that’s where I can help.

I’ve tested a selection of the best kettlebells on the market, from cast iron customers to competition-ready ‘bells and tech-heavy digital options, all in the name of helping you find one that fits your needs. Below, you can find a list of my favourites, and a brief breakdown of the perfect prospective buyer for each one.

How I tested the best kettlebells

Kettlebells are versatile by nature, so I tested them in a range of ways. Firstly, I used each one for what coach Dan John calls “the best single kettlebell workout” – a challenging cocktail of kettlebell swings, goblet squats and press-ups. Next, I used them for a selection of strength and muscle-building exercises such as squats, deadlifts, rows and overhead presses. And finally, I tried using them for a variety of loaded carries.

Beyond this, I also incorporated them into my weekly workout routine, using them for everything from leg-strengthening front rack Bulgarian split squats to the mobility-boosting windmill exercise. After subjecting each kettlebell to this testing process, I scored it against the following criteria:

Ergonomics: One of the biggest pulls of the kettlebell is its shape. The positioning of the handle, away from its centre of mass, makes it a great fit for power-focussed movements like the kettlebell swing, clean and snatch. It can also nestle in a front rack position, between the front of the shoulder and forearm, for squats and presses. Any kettlebell that was too bulky or oddly-shaped to fill these functions effectively did not make this list.

The best kettlebells should last you a lifetime. JaxJox option aside, the ones that made this list survived sweaty outdoor workouts and being dropped several times. Grip: A kettlebell is useless if you can’t hold onto it. I looked for a grip which responded well to chalk, or was textured enough to provide a secure grip, without being so rough that it cause excessive discomfort.

