I have nothing against treadmills , but even the budget options are undeniably expensive. Fortunately, there are plenty of cheaper alternatives for anyone looking to get their cardio fix.

Running outside is the most obvious choice, but if pounding the pavements isn’t your bag then I’d like to suggest another option: skipping .

I’ve been weaving this activity into my workout routine for the last six years, and it’s never failed to send my heart rate skywards and have me breathing hard – the dictionary definition of cardiovascular exercise.

You can easily pick up a quality rope for less than £30, it’s compact enough to cram into even the smallest of gym bags , and if you get bored of single skips you can mix things up with skills like crossovers and double-unders to keep things interesting.

If that’s not enough to pique your interest, here are three more reasons why I want to rope more people into trying this underrated exercise.

It’s an effective workout

Cardio is short for cardiovascular exercise. The term is synonymous with running and cycling, but it actually applies to any activity that raises your heart rate and makes you breathe a bit harder, from walking to dancing to swimming.

Skipping also falls under this umbrella, so it offers many of the benefits commonly associated with cardio; improved heart health, elevated fitness levels and boosted mood.

However, if you want more specifics, a 2019 study published in the Research journal of pharmacy and technology found that skipping twice per day for two weeks helped subjects increase their physical fitness and achieve a “statistically significant improvement on VO2 max” (the amount of oxygen your body can take in and use during exercise).

There’s a low barrier to entry

Skipping ropes are cheap, and you don’t need much space or any fancy additional equipment to use them – just start jumping. This is refreshing in a world where many home workouts want you to log on, snap a selfie and tag them on social media afterwards.

It’s also the reason why a skipping rope made up half of my minimalist workout arsenal during lockdown, alongside a set of gymnastic rings.

Even now I always keep one stuffed at the bottom of my gym bag at all times, and crack it out at least once a week as part of a conditioning session or CrossFit WOD (workout of the day).

It’s versatile

You might not have touched a skipping rope since your school days, but this simple bit of kit has far more applications than just playground games.

On TikTok the likes of Lauren Flyman, better known to her 1.5 million followers as Lauren Jumps , have shown that jumping rope can be a fun, fitness-boosting activity in and of itself, with a wide range of skills and routines to master.

But personally, I prefer to incorporate it into circuit-style CrossFit workouts. If I really want to spike my heart rate, I’ll include double-unders where the rope passes under your feet twice with each jump. Or if I want something to keep me switched on and to test my technique, I might try crossovers where the rope crosses over (shock) on every other skip.

One of my favourite CrossFit workouts is a test called “Annie”, and all you need is a skipping rope to give it a go. Take a look at the routine below to find out how to try it for yourself.

Round one Round two Round three Round four Round five Double-under (or single skip) x50 Double-under (or single skip) x40 Double-under (or single skip) x30 Double-under (or single skip) x20 Double-under (or single skip) x10 Sit-up x50 Sit-up x40 Sit-up x30 Sit-up x20 Sit-up x10

The skipping rope to buy

Myprotein RPM rope: was £27.00, now £18.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

If I were going to buy a skipping rope, I’d go for a speed rope. They have thinner cables, and handles specially designed to spin faster than standard jump ropes, making them a great fit for anyone looking to learn more advanced skills like double-unders. This Myprotein option has a coated cable for extra durability and handles that feature axis rotation for faster revolutions. The knurled grips will help them stay in hand during sweaty workouts too.

