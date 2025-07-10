The best online sales that aren’t Amazon Prime Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We’re almost reaching the end of Amazon Prime Day, with the deals set to wrap up tomorrow (11 July) at midnight. In a bid to compete with the online giant, many retailers have launched their own sales with reductions that match or even beat Amazon’s sale.

From Currys and John Lewis to Boots and Lakeland, there are plenty of big-name retailers offering deals right now. If you’re not a Prime member or want to snap up some offers this weekend, once the sale has ended, you can use this page as your ultimate guide to the best summer sales. Plus, unlike with Prime Day, you don’t have to be a member to shop these sales.

If none of Amazon’s Prime Day discounts grab your attention, or an item on your wishlist hasn’t been included in the sale, you can check this page for the latest deals on our tried-and-tested favourites from rival retailers.

Currys: up to 30 per cent off, Currys.co.uk

Currys has slashed the price of thousands of its appliances and electricals, with savings on Shark, Samsung, Dyson and more. In most cases, competing retailers are price-matching Currys, but if you notice popular products dropping out of stock in other summer sales, head to Currys to check if it has them in stock.

These are some of the best deals in the Currys sale:

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo misting fan: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk

Was £129.99, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk Breville one-touch coffeehouse coffee machine: Was £349.99, now £169.99, Currys.co.uk

Shark flexbreeze hydrogo misting fan: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Much like Amazon, Currys slashed the price of this portable Shark fan to £99 back in June, just in time for the arrival of an early summer heatwave. The original FlexBreeze was named best cordless fan, and this version emits a fine mist thanks to a 150ml water tank. Our reviewer wrote that the original FlexBreeze did a “great job of cooling the air to each side of the unit as well as directly in front of it”, so you can expect the same cooling relief from this tabletop model. Stock is sparse on Amazon, so it’s worth checking Currys if the colour that you want isn’t available.

Breville one-touch coffeehouse coffee machine: Was £349.99, now £169.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

If your morning coffee is an oat flat white, you’ll want to take a look at this deal on our best coffee machine for vegan milks. Our appliances expert, Zoe Phillimore, praised this feature and said, “You can tweak how much foam and steamed milk is added to your coffee”. Plus, you can store the detachable milk container in the fridge to keep it cool. Right now at Currys, there’s a chunky £180 off.

John Lewis: up to 50 per cent off, Johnlewis.com

John Lewis often price matches Amazon’s Prime Day deals, so it’s worth checking out its offering to see if you can get a longer warranty or free delivery.

These are some of the best deals in the John Lewis sale:

Dyson supersonic straight and wavy hair dryer: Was £329.99, now £279.99, Johnlewis.com

Was £329.99, now £279.99, Johnlewis.com Estee Lauder advanced night repair skincare gift set: Was £69, now £48, Johnlewis.com

Was £69, now £48, Johnlewis.com Ninja dual zone air fryer: Was £229.99, now £151.05, Johnlewis.com

Dyson supersonic straight and wavy hair dryer: Was £329.99, now £279.99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

I’ve spotted a few of our IndyBest favourites from Dyson in the Prime Day sale, including £80 off the airwrap. You won’t find the supersonic hair dryer in Amazon’s deals, but you can save £50 when you buy it from John Lewis. This model doesn’t come with the full range of attachments, but there is a concentrator nozzle and flyaway attachment included. We’ve reviewed various iterations of the supersonic hair dryer over the years, including the supersonic nural and supersonic r, and they always receive rave reviews from our testers.

Estee Lauder advanced night repair skincare gift set: Was £69, now £48, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

The set includes a full-sized bottle of Estee Lauder’s much-loved advanced night repair serum – if you buy this alone, it’ll set you back around £50. This set costs around the same but includes a moisturiser and eye cream, so you’re really getting your money’s worth.

The advanced night repair serum made it into our round-up of the best anti-ageing serums. Beauty journalist, Jane Druker, says that it “helps to visibly soften, smooth and plump” thanks to the addition of skin-quenching hyaluronic acid.

Ninja dual zone air fryer: Was £229.99, now £151.05, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

The Ninja dual zone air fryer has been a popular buy this Amazon Prime Day, and now John Lewis has matched the online retailer’s price. This gives you more options to save if you notice it dropping out of stock at either store. Our reviewer was impressed with the variety of settings on this two-drawer air fryer and said “that it takes much of the guesswork out of timing and temperature, making mealtime feel less like a chore”.

Boots: up to 60 per cent off, Boots.com

Boots has launched its summer sale with thousands of offers on beauty electricals, skincare, haircare and more. You’ve got five more days to shop the sale, so there’ll be plenty of discounts to snap up once Amazon Prime Day is done and dusted.

These are the best Boots deals now:

Philips lumea 8000 series: Was £509.99, now £349.99, Boots.com

Was £509.99, now £349.99, Boots.com Shark cryoglow under eye cooling and LED face mask: Was £299.99, now £265, Boots.com

Was £299.99, now £265, Boots.com Sol de Janeiro limited edition cheirosa hair & body perfume mist set: Was £38, now £26.60, Boots.com

Philips lumea 8000 series: Was £509.99, now £349.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Philips )

Philips’ lumea IPL range is one of our favourites for hair removal, so we’re pleased to see the price of older models, such as the lumea 8000, slowly going down in price. Beauty editor Lucy Partington was impressed with the results after using this IPL machine, with “hair becoming sparser after just four treatments”. Right now, there’s £160 off at Boots in its super savings week sale.

Shark cryoglow under eye cooling and LED face mask: Was £299.99, now £265, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Boots is one of the many retailers that have reduced the price of the viral Shark LED face mask. Amazon still has the best offer, but if you’re not a Prime member or you’ve got advantage card points to spend, you can save with this offer.

Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester was left “seriously impressed” after testing the Shark cryoglow mask for eight weeks. Its ‘blemish repair’ mode was her favourite setting, leaving her skin’s texture and appearance “significantly improved”.

Sol de Janeiro limited edition cheirosa hair & body perfume mist set: Was £38, now £26.60, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Here’s the perfect chance to sample Sol de Janeiro’s popular perfume mists, with four bottles of its much-loved scents for £26.60, working out at £6.65 per 30ml bottle. The set includes Brazilian crush, which is a personal favourite with notes of salted caramel and pistachio, as well as delícia drench, which beauty writer Lauren Cunningham says smells like “holiday in a bottle”.

Lakeland: up to 50 per cent off, Lakeland.co.uk

If you want to upgrade your al fresco dining set-up, Lakeland has some great offers on outdoor cooking appliances and fun summer buys, such as ice cream makers.

Here are some of our favourite deals in the Lakeland sale:

Gozney roccbox portable pizza oven: Was £399, now £319, Lakeland.co.uk

Was £399, now £319, Lakeland.co.uk Cuisinart gelato and ice cream maker: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Lakeland.co.uk

Was £299.99, now £199.99, Lakeland.co.uk Lakeland dual basket air fryer: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Lakeland.co.uk

Gozney roccbox portable pizza oven: Was £399, now £319, Lakeland.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lakeland )

We can’t talk about pizza ovens without mentioning Gozney. The roccbox pizza oven consistently features in our round-up of the best pizza ovens, producing “beautifully succulent Neapolitans” in just a minute. This eye-catching green version of the roccbox is available at Lakeland for £80 off – a modest, but nonetheless decent saving on a premium pizza oven.

Cuisinart gelato and ice cream maker: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Lakeland.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lakeland )

If you fancy having a go at making homemade ice cream, you can save £100 on our best ice cream maker in the Lakeland sale. I used this machine as an ice cream maker novice a few summers ago and found it super easy to get to grips with. The churned ice cream was delicious, easy to scoop out and most importantly, I didn’t have to pre-freeze the bowl before making it.

Lakeland dual basket air fryer: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Lakeland.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lakeland )

Senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester, raves about her Lakeland air fryer, which she said was a “breeze to use”. I was pleased to see the brand’s dual basket model on sale, taking its single drawer model up a notch. It has an 8l capacity across the two baskets and a viewing window, so you can keep an eye on your food while it’s cooking. Lakeland’s knocked 20 per cent off the price as part of its summer sale.

Save on air fryers, pizza ovens and more with the best Ninja deals for Amazon Prime Day