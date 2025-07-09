The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Dyson airwrap is currently £80 cheaper thanks to Amazon Prime Day
Keep your hair looking its best, for less
If you’ve ever wanted salon-worthy hair without the hassle of spending hours in the stylist’s chair, you’ve probably daydreamed about owning Dyson’s ultra-luxe hair tools. Our testers have long thought of Dyson tools as the holy grail of hair tech. The brand’s lineup of styling tools is sleek and seriously high-performance, but let’s be honest: they’re also way out of budget for most of us.
But not today. Amazon Prime Day means that two of Dyson’s most coveted hair heroes are finally within reach, with both the airwrap i.d. multi-styler and the airstrait straightener plummeting in price.
Right now, you can save big on both of these game-changing tools, making this the perfect time to invest in your hair routine and finally retire your burnt-out appliances.
Read more: The latest Amazon Prime Day offers live
Dyson airwrap i.d. multistyler and dryer: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Dyson airwrap i.d. multistyler and dryer very rarely goes on sale, which makes this Amazon Prime Day deal especially exciting. While the discount is a modest 17 per cent, it still knocks a big £80 off the price. If you’ve been holding out, now’s the time to pounce.
We’ve tested this on both 1b and 3b hair types, and both testers loved this appliance. An upgraded version of Dyson’s original airwrap, it boasts some seriously clever tech. The standout feature is the new automated curl sequence button, which works in tandem with a companion app. You simply complete a quick quiz about your hair type, length, and styling goals, and the tool will automatically configure the best curl settings for you.
Beauty writer Elena Chabo says this tool “excelled in almost every task.” In her review, Elena explains, “If you have the budget to invest in a hair tool, this will set you up for almost every styling need, halve your styling time and minimise damage to hair,” she wrote. “The Airwrap name belies the range of functions included, and it is this variety that makes this an excellent, versatile tool.”
The airwrap i.d. also took the top spot in beauty writer Laura Capon’s round-up of the best hot brushes, where she said it delivered “all the flick and bounce” she craved, citing Pamela Anderson’s 1990s style as her inspiration. “It may be pricey but, if you’re happy to splurge, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed by the results it will give you,” she wrote.
Dyson airstrait straightener: Was £449, now £359.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Dyson airstrait straightener is also part of this year's Prime Day savings – and it's just as exciting with 20 per cent off.
Unlike traditional straighteners, this groundbreaking two-in-one tool is designed to style your hair from wet to dry, eliminating the need for separate drying and straightening steps. Nor is it a regular straightener – there are no heated plates involved.
Instead, it uses high-velocity air blades to achieve a sleek, natural straight finish with less heat damage. Think of it as the airwrap’s straight-haired sibling: same cutting-edge engineering, just focused on smoothing rather than curling. It even made our list of the best hair straighteners. Beauty writer Maisie Bovingdon said she was “impressed by the ingenuity” of the tool.
Looking for more deals? Read our guide to the best beauty offers in the Amazon Prime Day sale