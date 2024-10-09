Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



When it comes to Christmas shopping, especially for kids, your bank account can take a major hit. But that’s why I tend to start shopping for my child a few months in advance – not only do you get to feel incredibly smug that you’ve tackled Santa’s list before the chaos really starts, you can also save some serious cash by striking while the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day iron is hot.

With just three pay days to go until the big day, I find that it helps to spread the cost and Amazon’s 48-hour shopping bonanza makes getting a head start on my Christmas shopping even more affordable, with plenty of toys and gifts for kids of all ages up for grabs.

While I’ll be adding bargains from Lego, Tonies and Barbie to my shopping basket, there are huge savings on a range of top brands including Yoto, Squishmallows, Fisher Price, Vtech and more. And it’s not just toys, of course, because the sale is also your chance to walk away with discounts on items like electric toothbrushes, Apple tech, home appliances, headphones and beauty heroes.

There is a caveat though, as these bargains don’t hang around for long. We’re already on the second (and final) day of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, meaning the discounts will cease to exist once the clock strikes 11:59 tonight.

Whether you’re shopping for toddlers, tweens or any age in between, I’ve rounded up my pick of the top toys and gifts for every kid on your list. Keep reading to shop the best deals you can grab right now.

Best Prime Day toy deals

Tonies Toniebox bundle: Was £114.99, now £91.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One of the top toys that’s always on our radar at IndyBest is the Toniebox, which has featured in several of our gift guides for children, including the best gifts for 2-year-olds and 4-year-olds. A great option for kids of all ages, the Toniebox is an audio player that helps bring music and stories to life – you simply swap out the Tonie character that sits on top – of which there are more than 100 to choose from – and a different tale will be read to your child. “We think the Toniebox is so clever – exciting, engaging, screen-free fun which your child can really take ownership of”, our tester said. Right now, you can snap up this bundle, which includes a Toniebox and three Octonauts figures with a generous 20 per cent discount.

Original Squishmallows 16in Natnat the pastel blue alien: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Squishmallows are big news – these super soft toys make brilliant bedtime buddies and travel cushions and, according to our tester, feel like “hugging a cloud”. While there are many different ones to choose from, Natnat was chosen as the best 16in design in our round-up of the best Squishmallows – and right now you can save 20 per cent on the cuddly alien. “ If you want something to cuddle up with while watching your favourite movie, 16in Natnat the alien is worlds apart from your average pillow,” our tester said.

Barbie dreamhouse: Was £349.99, now £166, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If your child is a Barbie fan, you’re not going to want to miss out on this incredible deal. Right now, you can save a whopping 53 per cent on Mattel’s Barbie dreamhouse, which was launched last year alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie. With three storeys to explore, the house is brimming with charming play areas like a kitchen, pool and bedroom, and comes with more than 75 accessories, including a pet puppy – adorable.

Amazon Fire 8 kids tablet: Was £149.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

From helping with homework to promoting fine-motor skills, tablets can be great for kids to learn on. They can, however, be very expensive, which is why this huge 47 per cent saving is one to be snapped up fast. The Fire 8 tablet, which has a 8in touchscreen and 3gb RAM, can be used for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music and more. Chosen as the best tablet for kids in our round-up, our tester praised the kid-proof case and the parental dashboard that helps you manage the content your child can access. “If they try to download anything that is not appropriate for their age, the person with parental control will get an email and you can allow or deny them the ability to download it”, they said.

Melissa & Doug food truck kids’ toy play tent: Was £84.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This is the perfect toy for kids who love to dive into a world of roleplay and imagination. Our tester found the little ones loved taking prime spot in the driver's seat and filling the car with some cuddly toy passengers before hitting the road. With fast assembly, space enough for all the siblings and not to mention the more than 40 per cent discount, we think this will make the perfect showstopping Christmas gift this year.

Hot Wheels city ultimate garage: Was £64.99, now £51.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If your little one loves cars, this garage from Hot Wheels is sure to be a hit and there’s currently a 22 per cent saving to keep parents happy, too. Ideal for imaginative play, your child can spend hours with this 3ft tall toy that has multi-levels and enough space for more than 100 cars. There’s even a hungry T-Rex looking to chomp all the cars, but don’t worry, they’re released from the back when the T-Rex "poops" them out.

Yoto player (3rd gen): Was £89.99, now £71.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Another audio player, the Yoto player is a multifunctional gadget that can be used for children of all ages and right now it has 20 per cent off. It can be used as a white-noise machine for newborns, a sleep trainer for toddlers and as an audiobook reader for older children. Unlike the Tonies, which uses figures, the Yoto player has physical cards that you slot into the top and there are plenty to choose from, including songs, podcasts, TV show characters and classic stories. The Yoto was chosen as the best buy in our round-up of the best kids’ toys for Christmas, with our tester saying: “We cannot rave enough about the Yoto player. We think it’s the perfect gift for children, whatever age they are, as it can grow with them.”

Tamagotchi original: Was £19.99, now £13.33, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Nineties kids will remember this one well. Tamagotchi’s, which were released nearly 30 years ago, are making a comeback and you can secure a 33 per cent saving on this starry night design. The little egg-shaped virtal pet will have your child fixated and teach them some valuable skills at the same time, as they need to feed it, heal it when it’s sick, bathe it, play with it, clean up its poop and watch as it grows from a recently hatched pet into an old senior. The Tamagotchi featured in our round-up of the best gifts for 8-year-olds, with our tester saying: “We cannot overstate how invested our testers were in the wellbeing of their Tamagotchis, rushing to check on them as soon as they beeped. This was such a popular toy, and one that shows no sign of losing its appeal after a month of use.”

Lego Duplo Peppa Pig birthday house: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Chosen as the best buy for Peppa Pig fans in our round-up of the best kids’ toys for Christmas, this Lego Duplo set comes with a generous £10 discount in Amazon’s sale. “Our little tester got loads of of use out of this set, too, as it comes with Peppa and two of her friends, all of which were brought along for bath time, car journeys and days at nursery,” our tester said.

Hasbro Furby: Was £74.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Nostalgia alert: Hasbro is bringing back its iconic Furby, which was hugely popular upon its debut release in the 1990s. Having been given an upgrade for 2024, this super-interactive toy comes with five voice-activated modes, more than 600 phrases, jokes and songs, and responds to five different commands.

Play-Doh rainbow starter 8-pack: Was £13, now £7, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Play-Doh )

Unleash your little one’s creativity with this starter pack of Play-Doh. Sure to be a hit with young and older children, they’ll have endless fun sculpting creations in different colours. Given a five-star rating in our round-up of the best gifts for 2-year-olds, our tester described it as a “real classic gift”. “The perfect rainy-day activity, we found exploring with Play-Doh also provided a great opportunity to encourage learning about colours and shapes, and it has quickly become a go-to for playtime in our household,” they added.

