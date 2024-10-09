Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Audiophiles, gather around and listen up. Amazon’s annual Prime Big Deal Days sale is officially underway, bringing with it spectacular offers on the best headphones and earbuds.

All the major tech brands have joined in for this year’s 48-hour event, and many of our favourite pairs of cans and in-ears have plummeted in price. From Sony and Bose to Apple and Samsung, there are headphones to suit every type of listener, whether you’re in the market for a pair to wear while working out, gaming or for the daily commute.

As well as headphones, we’re seeing huge price reductions on a range of categories, including Amazon devices, laptops, TVs, Apple products, home appliances, household essentials and lots more.

If it’s headphones you’re after, however, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals available to shop now. Take your pick.

Best headphones deals in the Big Deal Days sale

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: Was £299.95, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bose )

A firm favourite among the tech team is the Bose QC Ultra wireless earbuds, which you can snap up for just £219 at Amazon. “They sound better than almost every competitive pair of earbuds we’ve tested”. The “audio quality here is exceptional across the board, strong, detailed sound that’s rich and faithful,” our writer said in their review. The noise-cancelling was also praised for being “astonishing”, with our tester finding that the “loudest of background sounds silenced effortlessly”.

Beats studio buds +: Was £179.99, now £113.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If, for you, the listening experience is always a little bit better when there’s plenty of bass, you’ll want to know about this deal on the Beats studio buds+. Landing in our review of the best wireless earbuds, they were hailed the best for their bass, while boasting standout design, quick pairing and auto-switching between devices, and an hour of playback after just five minutes of charging. And they’re now reduced to less than £120.

Samsug Galaxy buds3 pro wireless earbuds: Was £219, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( David Phelan )

Rated a solid four out of five in our best wireless earbuds review, the Galaxy buds3 pro have “excellent” active noise-cancelling, according to our tech expert. While they look similar to AirPods, there are key design distinctions, such as the sharp-edged “blade” fins and white light on the edge of the fin. “Voice calls are very good, reducing background noise significantly,” our writer added. “There are helpful colour-coded marks on the stems and case to make it easy to put them back the right way round.”

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £259, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones comfortably hold the top spot in our review of the best wireless headphones. They’re currently discounted by more than £100. With next-generation features and impressive noise cancellation, we can attest to their quality. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” our writer said in their review. “They never miss a beat”.

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £259, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( David Phelan )

Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds currently have £70 slashed off the price at Amazon. The earbuds earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, with our writer stating that what really stands out is the sound quality. “With a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass,” they noted.

Apple AirPods, 3rd gen: Was £149, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan and resident Apple guru tested these AirPods and loved them. In his review, he noted that they were a “very big step up from the second-generation model”, adding that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. Right now, you can pick up a pair for just shy of £130.

Apple AirPods Max: Was £499, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s AirPods Max are currently the lowest they’ve been since the tech giant raised the price of the headphones. Now with £70 off, there’s no better time to invest in a new pair of cans. In their review of the AirPods Max, our tech writer described them as “an astonishing achievement”. He said: “These headphones are premium, but they sound premium, too. If you are even slightly tempted you will find an admittedly expensive piece of hardware that could change how you listen to music.” The discount is currently only available on the green, sky blue and silver colourways.

Soundcore Anker Space Q45 wireless headphones: Was £139.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Anker )

Save more than 40 per cent on these noise-cancelling headphones from Anker’s sub-brand Soundcore, which earned a spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones. “The Q45s are strong and sturdy headphones with a nice matte black finish and plush ear cups,” our writer said in their review. “Our tunes sounded expansive, with rich-sounding vocals and crisp highs. There are extensive equaliser settings in the app, so we could control how our music sounded even further.”

Astro Gaming A50 wireless gaming headset: Was £319.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Whether you game on Xbox, Playstation or PC, this wireless gaming headset from Astro is currently nearly 50 per cent off on Prime Day. Promising high-quality sound resolution and three-dimensional spatial audio, they are designed to make you feel as immersed in the game as possible. Plus you can control your chat and game audio by using controls built into the headset.

Beats Fit Pro true wireless noise cancelling in ear headphones: Was £219.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For the fitness-obsessed shoppers out there, this deal is not to be missed. These running headphones from renowned brand Beats took the top spot in our round-up, and now come with a discount of more than 30 per cent at Amazon. Our tester said: “Beats are synonymous with quality. The wing tips make them an exceptionally comfortable headphone to wear, and the fact they’re sweat- and water-resistant means they’re as at home on a longer, sweatier run as much as they are a rainy 5km.”

Belkin soundform Inspire wireless over-ear headphones for kids: Was £39.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Don’t think we forgot about the little ones, Amazon is also offering some really great deals on a range of children’s headphones too. Case in point, this IndyBest-approved pair from Belkin. “Whether they’re gaming or working, the headset has 35 hours of battery life to keep them going all day and then some.” With a saving of almost 40 per cent, these would make a great Christmas present.

Marshall monitor II ANC: Was £279.99, now £187, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For that retro look but with modern performance, you can’t go wrong with Marshalls –especially when they have more than 30 per cent off. Our tester felt like a true rockstar wearing these cans, saying: “The custom 40mm drivers wrap the music around your head as if on stage, and the ANC does a laudable job of replicating this sound while shutting out your annoying coworkers.”

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Big Deal Days deals?

You do indeed. As with Amazon Prime Day, the Big Deal Days sale is locked to Amazon Prime members and you’ll need a subscription if you want to get any Apple deals.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial any time from now. It’ll get you access to the sale. Anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months is eligible to sign up for the trial.

