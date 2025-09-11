President Donald Trump has pledged a ‘vicious’ response to the murder of refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was stabbed on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina last month.

Ms Zarutska fled the war in Ukraine along with her mother and siblings in 2022.

In a video posted to Truth Social, Trump raised a photo depicting the moment of the attack, as well as pictures of both Zarutska and suspected perpetrator Decarlos Brown Jr.

34-year-old Brown Jr. has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder - a federal crime that could make him eligible for the death penalty.