Transport Secretary details further ‘work required’ on Ukraine peace deal

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday (November 23) that a leaked 28-point US-Russia peace proposal for Ukraine needs “more work.”

While acknowledging some proposals could form the basis of a “just and lasting peace,” she warned the draft makes “concessions” that could leave Ukraine vulnerable, and that Kyiv must retain its ability to defend itself.

Stressing the Prime Ministers thoughts on the situation, Alexander said, ‘Ukraine needs to be in a position if we get to a ceasefire where they can protect their civilians and secure the peace for the long term.