Kate watches on from balcony as King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service

Watch as the Princess of Wales observes the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph as King Charles leads the nation in two-minute silence.

Princess Kate looked visibly moved as she watched the proceedings from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Sunday (9 November), alongside Queen Camilla.

Following the silence, the King, Prince William and Prince Edward laid wreaths at the London monument to commemorate those who lost their lives in service. Politicians including Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch also joined the royals in laying wreaths.