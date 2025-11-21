I’m A Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt stopped her live TV interview to announce she will be the first celebrity to take part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The 2016 Queen of the Jungle, revealed the news when she appeared on Strictly It Takes Two on Friday evening (21 November).

The former Gogglebox star also revealed she will be partnered with professional dancer Vito Coppola.

She said: “It’s just a dream, the top of my bucket list.

“This has been a tradition in my family that we sit down and watch it on Christmas Day.”