With its thermal baths, ruin bars and complex history, Budapest is a city that sure’s to stimulate the senses.

If you’re something of a classic traveller, we recommend you make a beeline for the Castle District. The former Royal Palace is now home to the Hungarian Natural Gallery, but this area is also home to many of the city’s other landmarks – think Fishermen’s Bastion and Matthias Church – and has seen significant development over the past few years.

For foodies, there are ample coffee and cake houses to keep you sated, and for partygoers, the rooftop bars scene is on point. There’s plenty to see and do, regardless of whether you’re here for a long time or a good time.

Although the capital of Hungary continues to grow in popularity, you don’t have to succumb to the crowds with boutique hotel options aplenty to retreat to. Whether it’s a baroque townhouse on Castle Hill or an urban downtown sanctuary, Budapest has a range of great boutique hotels to choose from.

Best boutique hotels in Budapest 2025

1. Aria Hotel

open image in gallery Aria Hotel’s funky interior is inspired by musical legends and their genres ( Aria Hotel )

At the Aria Hotel, music weaves itself into the concept, with themed rooms inspired by classical, jazz, modern, and opera. Piano keys curving along the floor lead you into the glass-covered lobby, where you can recline with complimentary wine and cheese served from 4-6 pm and listen to live music. Guests can enjoy a symphony in the bath or relax in the atmospherically lit, blues-themed underground spa, but don’t miss the High Note SkyBar for a cocktail with a dramatic panorama over the city.

Address: Hercegprímás u. 5, 1051

2. Hotel Moments Budapest

open image in gallery This former townhouse blends modern design with traditional features ( Hotel Moments Budapest )

This 99-room boutique hotel sits on the prestigious Andrássy Avenue just moments away from St Stephen’s Basilica and the Hungarian State Opera. Like many Budapest boutique hotels, it occupies a former townhouse that has been revamped to mix up the building’s original features, such as the stunning fresco-clad entryway, with modern design. The gourmet buffet breakfast is served with a mouth-watering choice of baked goods, seasonal produce, cold cuts and gluten- and lactose-free options and is one of the main highlights.

Address: Andrássy út 8, 1061

3. Baltazár Boutique Hotel

open image in gallery For a hotel room filled with art and vintage finds, look no further than the family-run Baltazár Boutique Hotel ( Baltazár Boutique Hotel )

Baltazár is an 11-room, family-owned hotel tucked away in the Castle District’s gastronomic quarter, with excellent restaurants just minutes away. Each room is individually designed, mixing a bohemian melting pot of art, vintage furniture and colourful fabrics. The main highlight, however, is the food and drink. Enjoy an apéritif on the cosy leather sofas in the bar – try the gin (there’s an extensive collection) or one of the many Hungarian or Central European wines.

Address: Országház u. 31, 1014

4. Hotel Rum

open image in gallery Sip your morning coffee on Hotel Rum’s rooftop with spectacular views ( Hotel Rum )

The Hotel Rum is a compact hotel with 40 rooms spread across seven floors of a narrow townhouse. Each room varies in size and proportion, sporting an industrial chic aesthetic with rough stone walls in some rooms, along with metro tiles in the bathrooms and Edison lights. The common areas and the rooms feature art from local artists, giving the hotel a quirky, trendy edge. Breakfast is served at the rooftop restaurant, SOLID, on the 7th floor, with panoramic city views. Another curiosity is that the hotel also houses SALT, a Michelin-starred restaurant on the ground floor, focusing on modern dishes inspired by Hungarian flavours and ingredients.

Address: Király Pál u. 4, 1053

5. Giselle Vintage Doubles hotel

open image in gallery Cosy and quaint rooms can be found at Giselle Vintage Doubles ( Giselle Vintage Doubles )

Giselle Vintage Doubles is ideal for the traveller looking for something with a cosy vintage touch. This boutique hotel with 20 rooms occupies a unique setting on the top floor of a grand residential building with a stunning glass-covered courtyard. There’s an elevator to the top, but you may want to take the stairs, as the ornate Art Nouveau staircase is a visual feast. The rooms are quiet with vintage touches, and some have balconies overlooking the square. Although the hotel is located in a busy area downtown, the windows are excellent at keeping the noise out.

Address: Ferenciek tere 2, 1053

6. Pest-Buda Design Hotel

open image in gallery While Pest-Buda Design Hotel is located in a historic building, its interiors are not constrained to the past ( Pest-Buda Design Hotel )

Pest-Buda overlooks a cobbled street just minutes away from Matthias Church and the Fisherman’s Bastion on Castle Hill. The building dates back to 1696 and was the first hotel in Hungary. Although you can still spot historical details in this 11-room hotel, such as its perfectly preserved baroque roof, the decor is modern and hip, mixing rustic elements such as wooden beams with brass industrial chic lighting and retro leather furniture.

Address: Fortuna u. 3, 1014

7. Brody House hotel

open image in gallery This artists’ collective turned boutiuqe hotel still has echoes of its creative past, with artwork from the former artists in residense ( Brody House )

You’ll want to book months in advance to get one of the rooms at this bohemian bolthole. Brody House is a 19th-century townhouse in the heart of the Palace District. It was once an artist’s collective, and much of the art on the walls came from the former artists in residence, who individually designed each room. Guests can immerse themselves in the local art scene simply by entering their room, but take time to walk up and down Brody Sandor utca – a vibrant street populated with private galleries and artists’ collectives. The whole house, or sections of it, can also be booked for larger groups, and there’s also a lively bar area serving food and craft cocktails.

Address: Bródy Sándor u. 10, 1088

8. Hotel Gin

open image in gallery Sleek design and modern features can be found in the rooms at Hotel Gin ( Hotel Gin )

Hotel Gin has 35 rooms spread across four floors on a quiet street around the corner from the remains of the old city wall of Pest. It’s an elegant hotel with a chic modern design, muted tones, smart features like electronic do-not-disturb signs, and cleaning request buttons. Rooms are furnished with Smeg kettles and a coffee-pod machine. The en suite bathrooms are deconstructed, with the sink in the room and a partitioned module for the toilet and the shower in separate cubicles.

Address: Bástya u. 35, 1056

9. Hotel Clark

open image in gallery Hotel Clark’s indoor bar has a shabby chic vibe with a modern twist ( Hotel Clark )

Located on the Buda side of the city, with breathtaking views overlooking the iconic Chain Bridge and many other city landmarks, Hotel Clark Budapest is a modern, luxury boutique hotel with 79 rooms and suites spread across seven floors. Their Seventh Heaven Studios on the seventh floor come with a spacious private terrace. Hotel Clark also has a small wellness area with a Finnish dry sauna and a compact fitness room with Danube views. Crowning the 5-star boutique hotel is LEO Rooftop Bar, located on the 8th floor, offering spectacular views over the Chain Bridge, the Royal Castle, the Parliament and the Danube river. The other restaurant in this hotel, LEO Bistro, can be found on the ground floor, where breakfast is served and guests can enjoy the delicious offerings of the international-inspired bistro menu.

Address: Clark Ádám tér 1, 1013

10. Monastery Boutique Hotel

open image in gallery Moszkvatér Bistro serves Eastern European cuisine ( Monastery Boutique Hotel )

As the name may hint, this four-star boutique hotel occupies a part of a 300-year-old Baroque abbey, which was completely renovated in 2016. However, there is still a small, closed-off wing with a small community of Capuchin monks. There are 47 rooms spread out across two floors, with a range of rooms from standard to family size and a 45-square-metre suite. In keeping with the monastic theme, rooms are minimalist, with some of the original walls still showing. The hotel has two restaurants: UMO, which offers international dishes, and Moszkvatér Bistro, which serves Eastern European cuisine.

Address: Fő utca 30, 1011

