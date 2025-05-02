Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Affordable is a relative term, especially when it comes to things like houses, cars… and hotel rooms. What’s affordable for one traveller’s budget may be luxury priced for another, and what’s affordable in a big city may be exorbitant in a small town.

More and more hotels, in Rome and everywhere, participate in dynamic pricing, where algorithms monitor citywide occupancy data and competitors’ rates, and prices adjust accordingly. In the busiest months, this means bargains are hard to come by, and the same hotel room that sells for £99 in the off-season may sell for £350 or more in peak periods.

But that brings us back to relativity. Because a £350 hotel room is a bargain when others in town are selling for £800 and up, right? In Rome, expect to pay more for locations close to city centre attractions like the Pantheon and the Spanish Steps, for rooms with views of Roman monuments, and for perks like a generous breakfast buffet, a garden or a rooftop terrace.

Here, are the Rome hotels we consider to be true bargains – at least most of the year. They offer great locations and reliable comforts, safety and friendly service, so it’s no surprise that many also appear on our pick of best hotels in Rome. Most importantly, they aim higher than their star rating might imply (or require), and ensure that “affordability” in Rome doesn’t have to mean forgoing creature comforts.

1. Hotel Mediterraneo

open image in gallery Hotel Medierraneo has a Art Deco charm to its interiors ( Bettoja Hotels )

While high season prices at this Art Deco era beauty can exceed £350, most of the year, the average is about half that – and that’s a great price for what you get here. Recently renovated rooms and suites that are large by European standards, a generous buffet breakfast included in the rate, a fabulous lobby bar, and longtime staff dedicated to warm, old-school service. The location is as convenient as it gets to Rome’s Termini train station (which is also a bus and Metro hub), and about a 20-minute walk from the Colosseum. The 10th-floor restaurant offers sweeping views of Rome.

Address: Via Cavour, 15

2. Damaso Hotel

open image in gallery Damaso can be found just off the central street of Corso Vittorio Emanuele II ( Getty Images )

Walk into Damaso Hotel looking for the budget property you booked, and you might think you’re in the wrong place. Guests are greeted by a stylish, albeit small, lobby that could easily pass for that of a boutique design hotel. Adjacent is a lofty breakfast room that doubles as an evening cocktail bar, and there’s also a roof terrace. Damaso is simultaneously warm and sleek, with carefully planned rooms that make the most of modest square footage. Location is as central as it gets – just off Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, from where a bus or tram or setting off on foot will get you anywhere you want to go in Rome. Although a budget choice most of the year, prices do climb quite a bit in high season.

Address: Piazza della Cancelleria 62

3. Hotel Lancelot

open image in gallery The leafy terrace at Hotel Lancelot ( Hotel Lancelot )

If the high number of repeat guests is any indication, Lancelot is one of the most beloved hotels in Rome. Warmth and hospitality are effusive here at this long-standing three-star near the Colosseum, delivered by staff who’ve been at the hotel for years and demonstrate a real pride of place. Rooms are unsurprising, but of decent dimensions; most are sunny thanks to large windows, and a few have small balconies. The building dates to 1938 and retains its vintage feel, especially in common areas, which are popular gathering places for meeting other travellers.

Address: Via Capo d’Africa 47

4. Hotel Albergo Santa Chiara

open image in gallery For a prime location to bed down for the night, check in to Hotel Albergo Santa Chiara ( Hotel Albergo Santa Chiara )

Sitting just around the corner from the Pantheon, this friendly three-star is an especially good pick for first timers to Rome who want to make the most of their visit with proximity to the major sights. Rooms won’t win any beauty pageants, but they do their job, which is to provide reliable comfort at an affordable price in a prime location. Suites sleep up to five people, so this is a good one for families to keep in mind, too. The breakfast buffet is basic but serviceable, and the lobby bar, with sidewalk tables, makes a nice place to cool off with a drink after a day of sightseeing.

Address: Via Santa Chiara 21

5. The Beehive

open image in gallery The Beehive buzzes with positive energy as young travellers pass through its dorms ( Beehive )

Since its inception more than 25 years ago, The Beehive has become a beacon for young and budget-conscious travellers to Rome, and those seeking to connect with fellow voyagers. The vibe here couldn’t be more down-to-earth and cheerful, as conveyed by American owners Linda and Steve and their dedicated staff. They offer a mix of hostel dorms (some women-only, some mixed) and private rooms with shared or en-suite bathrooms. The shady garden is the social hub of The Beehive, and there’s also a welcoming kitchen and lounge. The location is convenient to Termini and public transportation.

Address: Via Marghera 8

6. Parlamento

open image in gallery Looking for an easy space to book on your first trip to Rome? Check out Parlamento ( Parlamento )

In a city where luxury hotels are continually putting the squeeze on more affordable options, Parlamento holds tight to its moderate prices and plum location, right off busy Corso Cavour, one of Rome’s main thoroughfares. It’s set on the top floors of a 17th-century palace, and features a rooftop terrace where guests take breakfast or an evening aperitivo. Rooms are pleasantly subtle, with wood floors and neutral colour schemes. Families should take note of triple and quad rooms. First-timers to Rome can’t do much better than this central spot, just a short walk from the Pantheon, Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps.

Address: Via delle Convertite 5

7. Hotel Mimosa

open image in gallery Imagine waking up only steps away from the Pantheon ( Getty Images )

Don’t check into this budget standby expecting a lot of fancy perks, as they’re few and far between. What you do get for your money is a clean, well-equipped room with the basics (air-conditioning, free wifi and a flat-screen TV), all at some of the most affordable prices in Rome. Rooms are recently renovated, and there are only 11 of them – so it’s wise to book early here. Mimosa is steps from the Pantheon and Piazza Navona, an otherwise pricey area. Basic continental breakfast is an add-on, but there are also coffee bars aplenty right outside the door, including the famous Sant' Eustachio Caffè.

Address: Via di Santa Chiara 61

8. citizenM Rome Isola Tiberina

open image in gallery Digital nomads will find everything they need at this citizenM location in Rome ( Richard Powers )

Digital-savvy guests who like their hotel rooms sleek and unfussy will feel right at home at this almost-new entry at the edge of the Jewish Ghetto, just across the river from lively Trastevere. Modern minimalism is the order of the day, from the self-check-in kiosks to the in-room tablets for controlling lights, air-conditioning and window blinds. You can even choose coloured mood lighting in the bathrooms. A buzzy lobby lounge, with co-working spaces, and a coffee, food and cocktail bar with 24-hour service, is the focal point of the hotel. There’s also a rooftop terrace with some heavenly city views.

Address: Lungotevere de' Cenci, 5-8

9. Hotel Santa Maria

open image in gallery Hotel Santa Maria is found in the picturesque Trastevere district ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Wander along the narrow Trastevere alley to the former convent this gem of a hotel occupies, and you’ll feel like you’ve stumbled upon a well-kept secret. Consistently high-rated among travellers, Santa Maria offers a lot for a lowish-price: Rooms that are cheerful (if a bit dated) and a generous buffet breakfast included in the rate. The real highlight is the former cloister transformed into a lovely garden, where breakfast and cocktails can be taken in good weather. There’s also a roof terrace and free loaner bikes. The largest rooms here can sleep up to six people, making this one of our top recommendations for families.

Address: Vicolo del Piede, 2

10. Residenza Paolo VI

open image in gallery You can’t get much closer to the wonders of the Vatican than at this hotel ( Getty Images )

If proximity to the Vatican Museums and St Peter’s Basilica is a priority, you can’t get much closer than this — the front door of the hotel opens onto St Peter’s Square and Bernini’s grand colonnade. In pleasant weather, breakfast or evening cocktails can be enjoyed on the roof terrace, which overlooks the crowds buzzing around the square. Time it right, and you may get blessed by the Pope during his weekly address. Rooms, while in need of a glow-up, are mostly of decent size, and breakfast is always included. Be aware that rates can swing wildly here, but when they’re low, they are a bargain indeed.

Address: Via Paolo VI 29

