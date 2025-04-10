Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

To say it’s an embarrassment of riches is no pun. The luxury hotel market in Rome is dazzling, fast-growing, and even bewildering in its sheer number of offerings, with more than 70 five-star hotels in the city and more slated to open this year and next. Whether you’re accustomed to staying in these laps of luxury, or a five-star stay is a once-in-a-blue moon splurge, the same conundrum remains – deciding which luxury hotel to choose in Rome is no easy feat.

Choosing the luxury hotel for you should be based on a number of factors – which are all considered in this list. First and foremost, the best hotels offer a real sense of place – because when you fall asleep and wake up in the Eternal City, you should be reminded of where you are. Location, amenities and room options are all important but, just as important, is whether these luxury hotels make travellers feel as they should – valued, welcomed and pampered guests. And there’s also the all-important question of value – a quality not often associated with five-star prices. Because even when money is no object, at the end of a stay, it’s important to feel that yours was well-spent.

Best luxury hotels in Rome 2025

1. Hassler Hotel

open image in gallery For traditional glamour with a view, book Hassler Hotel ( Hassler Hotel )

The old-school glamour is heady at the Hassler, which has been welcoming privileged guests to its gilded halls since 1893. Now in its sixth generation of family ownership and with perhaps the best location in all of Rome, the Hassler still has the welcoming feel of a family-run hotel – albeit a very fancy one. As with the rest of the hotel, Hassler’s rooms and suites, no two alike, deftly combine elegance, opulence and understatement. Imàgo is Hassler’s Michelin-starred contemporary dining experience, which vies, along with the 7th-floor panoramic terrace bar for the best views of Rome. If you travel with a majordomo, take heart: the 3,550sq foot Hassler Penthouse, priced from £17,000 per night, comes with staff quarters, as well as the services of a private butler.

Address: Piazza Trinità dei Monti, 6

Read more: The best hotels in Rome

2. Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel

open image in gallery For a quiet haven within the city, book Hotel de Russie ( Hotel de Russie )

Once the doorman ushers you into this palatial retreat, you’ll leave the buzz of Via del Babuino and Piazza del Popolo far behind, clinking glasses, trickling fountains and contented guests. Hotel de Russie, one of the top grande dames in a city filled with them, offers all the hallmarks of a Rocco Forte experience: seamless service that seems to anticipate your needs, suites that tempt you to forgo a day of sightseeing, and plush amenities to form a true haven in the heart of the city. The hotel’s delightful Stravinskij Bar, adjacent to its magnificent terraced garden, is a gathering spot for guests and Romans alike.

Address: Via del Babuino 9

Read more: Rome is more family-friendly than you think – these are the best things to do on a budget

3. Hotel Eden

open image in gallery Need a stay near the shopping district? Head to Hotel Eden ( Hotel Eden )

Like many of Rome’s historic luxury hotels, Hotel Eden manages to hold onto the magic of a bygone era without being rooted in the past. The hotel first opened in 1889 and nearly a century and a half later, its strong suits remain: peerless service, a posh neighborhood and proximity to Via Veneto and Villa Borghese. If your Rome city break is focused on shopping and museums, there are few better addresses. Eden’s celebrated restaurant, La Terrazza, couples elaborate, original versions of Roman food with swoony city views. After a long day of sightseeing, the Eden Spa offers tempting facials and body treatments.

Address: Via Ludovisi 49

Read more: The best events in Rome, from art to archaeology

4. J.K. Place Roma hotel

open image in gallery J.K. Place has apartments in a 17th-century building ( J.K. Place )

J.K. Place Roma is a luxury hotel for people who don’t want to be perceived as luxury hotel people. There’s an effortless style that feels neither dated nor too modern, where a blend of vintage and modern, bold color palettes and inviting common areas make it a consistently luxe yet homey base in Rome. Despite occupying a 17th-century palace in the heart of the centro storico, J.K.'s 27 rooms and suites, plus a cozy lounge and bar, make it feel more like a townhouse. While a small footprint means it lacks some of the bells and whistles of larger hotels, the “home from home” feel and optimal location make it a great choice for travellers who prefer their luxury low-key.

Address: Via di Monte d'Oro, 30

Read more: The best views in Rome for a breathtaking look at the Italian capital

5. St. Regis Rome hotel

open image in gallery Head to these elegantly decorated rooms after sipping on a St. Regis bloody Mary in the Lumen lounge ( St. Regis Rome )

Like other grand Roman hotels of its vintage, the St. Regis epitomises fin de siècle glamour. Yet a complete renovation has fixed it firmly in the 21st century, with art-filled spaces and sumptuous suites. From the jaw-droppingly gorgeous lobby to lavish rooms and suites, guests should prepare to be wowed. Lumen is the on-site hub for all-day, specialty drinks and afternoon tea, including St. R’s signature bloody mary, and the scene of the evening sabrage ritual, another St. Regis tradition. Though part of the Marriott family of brands, there’s nothing about the St. Regis that feels even remotely like a chain hotel.

Address: Via Vittorio E. Orlando, 3

Read more: Beyond the Trevi Fountain – the ancient Roman’s guide to the secret gems hidden among the tourist sites

6. Rome EDITION hotel

open image in gallery Rome EDITION’s Anima Ristorante allows you to dine among 400 flourishing plants ( Rome Edition )

It’s out with the old, in with the new(ish) at the Ian Schrager-conceived Rome EDITION, a 93-room property that occupies a 1940s rationalist-style building. Furnishings and decor are beautifully aligned with the mid-century architecture, and public spaces here, including a soaring marble-clad lobby, a lush garden and a roof terrace with plunge pool, are some of the most stylish in Rome. Rooms and suites are sleek and subdued, and higher floors offer skyline views. Don’t pass up a cocktail in the seductive, velvety green Jade Bar or the more clubby Punch Room.

Address: Salita di San Nicola da Tolentino 14

Read more: This ivy-clad Rome neighbourhood is where the locals come to eat

7. Hotel D'Inghilterra

open image in gallery The Romantics of English literature used to frequent this lavish hotel ( Hotel d'Inghilterra )

A venerable member of the old guard of luxury Roman hotels, Hotel d'Inghilterra boasts a central location, heady history (Keats, Shelley and Byron all checked in here), and recent, snazzy renovations that have given these clubby quarters a contemporary refresh. But the classic feel remains in its elegantly pleasing jumble of lounges and lavish suites, many with balconies or terraces overlooking the streets of Rome. There are both rooftop and ground floor restaurants, as well as a small spa. Expect the polished services typical of Starhotels, Italy’s largest privately held hotel brand.

Address: Via Bocca di Leone, 14

Read more: Villages, vineyards and volcanic lakes – the delights beyond Rome’s borders

8. Portrait Roma hotel

open image in gallery Portrait Roma’s balconies will make you want to linger ( Portrait Roma )

The pampering starts well before check-in at this 14-suite hotel, with guests queried for their preferences for pillows, bed sheets and minibar contents. Care for a vintage Vespa tour, a cooking class or a private dinner on the rooftop terrace? Just ask, and the dedicated staff will make it so. Spacious rooms and suites are tranquil, stylish studies in grey and other muted shades, and are equipped with kitchenettes, and some have saunas, gym equipment or balconies with rooftop views. The Spanish Steps, the Trevi Fountain, and luxury shops of the Tritone are just minutes away.

Address: Via Bocca di Leone, 23

Read more: The best affordable hotels in Sicily for country getaways and relaxing beach breaks

9. Anantara Palazzo Naiadi hotel

open image in gallery Tasteful interiors make up the suites at Anantara Palazzo Naiadi ( Anantara Palazzo Naiadi )

Locations don’t get much more dramatic and romantic than this, even for Rome. Palazzo Naiadi wraps around a quarter of Piazza della Repubblica, which is dominated by the Art Nouveau Fountain of the Naiads. From top to bottom, the hotel speaks to the history of Rome: there are ruins of the Diocletian Baths in the lower level, while upper floors have views of the Michelangelo-designed Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri. Sumptuous interiors, a comprehensive spa, plus a rooftop pool – especially rare in this part of town – are among the standout features here. Front facing suites, with their dreamy views of the fountain, are worth the splurge.

Address: Piazza della Repubblica 48

Read more: The best beach hotels in Sicily for white sands, private shores and clubs

10. Villa Agrippina, a Gran Meliá Hotel

open image in gallery The hotel boasts a large outdoor pool, indoor pool and a thermal wellness circuit ( Villa Agrippina, a Gran Meliá Hotel )

Staying near Vatican City used to mean settling for a ho-hum hotel, but those days are long gone, thanks to the compound-like Villa Agrippina, part of Spanish-owned Meliá Hotels International. Set on the banks of the Tiber, the hotel has remarkably sprawling grounds that include manicured gardens and a large outdoor pool with sun loungers. A stand-alone Clarins spa also features indoor and outdoor pools and a thermal wellness circuit. Sexy suites, many with glass-walled bathrooms, add to the panache here, as do three gourmet dining options. Despite the temptation to stay within the hotel’s privileged walls, St. Peter’s Basilica, The Vatican Museums and Trastevere are all just a short walk away.

Address: Via del Gianicolo, 3

Read more: How to have an extraordinary ski holiday in Italy on an ordinary budget