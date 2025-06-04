Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Budapest is one of Europe’s more budget-friendly city break destinations, but just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean you need to slum it. And while some may think of budget accommodation in Budapest as being limited to party hostels, the good news is that there are plenty of quieter alternatives. You’ll find a range of affordable accommodations, from upscale hostels (offering dorms and comfortable private rooms) to affordable wellness hotels with their own on-site thermal baths.

If you’re searching for inspiration for a fun place to stay in Budapest without breaking the bank, here are the city's best budget hotel rooms.

Best budget hotels in Budapest 2025

1. Gerlóczy Rooms de Lux hotel

open image in gallery Rooms at Gerlóczy are homely and the café is renowned for their baked goods ( Gerlóczy Rooms de Lux )

Gerlóczy Rooms de Lux is situated on the corner of a quiet square downtown, and its café is renowned for its baked goods. Visitors can book one of the 19 rooms above this Parisian-style café and brasserie. The accommodation is charming, with individually designed rooms that feel homely. It has plenty of period charm with details such as brass taps, cut glass and silk wallpaper. Settle in the café downstairs with a coffee, a bun and the morning paper, and you’ll be a happy customer.

Address: Gerlóczy u. 1, 1052

2. Danubius Astoria hotel

open image in gallery Just because you are booking budget accommodation, does not mean you have to miss out on a bit of grandeur ( Danubius Astoria Hotel )

Step back in time when you walk into the downtown Danubius Astoria Hotel lobby. This hotel offers a slice of Budapest’s history, as it was built on the site of the Hatvan Gate in the historic city walls. Today's hotel dates back to 1914, offering a taste of fin-de-siecle style. The interior evokes a retro feel that wouldn’t be out of place in a Wes Anderson movie, with a stained glass ceiling above the gallery and the classic cafe adorned with chandeliers and clad with mirrored walls (offering local dishes and delicious cakes), where breakfast is served in the elegant back room. Some of the rooms are old-fashioned, embodying a romantic sense of faded grandeur, but there are categories of recently renovated rooms that are more contemporary in style. The hotel’s retro grandeur is part of its charm, and you can’t beat its central location.

Address: Kossuth Lajos u. 19-21., 1053

3. Ensana Grand Margaret Island hotel

open image in gallery Touches of luxury can still be found for a bargain price at Ensana Grand Margaret Island hotel ( Ensana Grand Margaret Island Hotel )

This grand hotel was Budapest’s first big hotel and is the oldest one still operating in Budapest. Its location – in the centre of Margaret Island, sandwiched between Buda and Pest on the Danube – is undoubtedly its trump card. Some rooms have views of the surrounding parkland and others of the river. An underground passage connects the hotel to its sister property, the Ensana Thermal Margaret Island, which boasts thermal baths and a wellness centre and guests of Ensana Grand Margaret Island Hotel can use these facilities, which include thermal pools, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, saunas and steam rooms. There are also medical treatments available with in-house doctors on hand. The Ensana Grand Margaret Island Hotel is an ideal escape if you want a break from the buzz of the city, and despite the name, it’s a good budget-friendly option if you’re looking for a relaxing trip with luxurious amenities.

Address: Margitsziget, 1007

4. Maverick Downtown hotel

open image in gallery Scandi interiors and a quiet atmosphere makes for a more laidback and relaxed stay ( Maverick Downtown )

The Maverick Downtown offers the perfect mix of a quiet environment to sleep in and the chance to socialise. The hostel sits inside a gorgeous Art Nouveau tenement building in downtown Budapest, and despite its front door opening onto a busy road, the hostel’s rooms overlook a quiet side street. There are options for dormitories, including female-only dorms, and private en suite rooms. You can join several community activities, such as cooking classes in the kitchen, which are great fun. However, this is not a party hostel, and its location inside a residential building makes it pretty quiet at night. If you want to cook for yourself, there is also a communal kitchen.

Address: Ferenciek tere 2, 1053

5. Wombat's hotel

open image in gallery From solo travellers to large groups, there’s a space for everyone at Wombat’s ( Luiza Puiu )

Wombats is the largest hostel in town and offers unique budget accommodation in that it took over a former 4-star hotel. Each room is en suite and decorated in a light, minimalist style. There are dorms, female-only dorms, private rooms and accommodation for large groups. Breakfast comes with organic and locally sourced ingredients, as well as unlimited tea and coffee, and there is also the on-site WomCAFÉ and WomBAR for drinks, snacks and socialising. Although the hostel is located at the heart of the action in the Jewish Quarter, plenty of events happen in-house, so there’s always something to do. If you are looking for a quiet base, this might not be the place for you, as the hostel has quite a lively atmosphere.

Address: Király utca 20, 1061

6. Lavender Circus hotel

open image in gallery Don’t skimp on style with Lavender Circus’ unique decor ( Lavender Circus )

The rooms and public spaces in this intimate hostel are unique and charming, mixing vintage-style drawings on the walls that add a quirky character with wooden beams and exposed brick: the whole experience feels like being wrapped inside an artist’s sketchbook. Even though Lavender Circus calls itself a hostel, most of the rooms are private double or triple rooms with shared bathrooms and a communal kitchen. The hostel operates a two-night minimum stay policy.

Address: Muzeum Krt 37, 1053

7. Meininger Budapest Great Market Hall hotel

open image in gallery You don’t have to splash the cash for views over the Danube river ( Wolfgang Scholvien Photograph )

Meininger is a large new-build hostel located just behind the Central Market Hall. It has a chic, modern design, with various rooms to choose from, such as dorms and even family rooms. Some accommodations on the upper floors have views overlooking the Danube; some even have balconies or terrace access. The hostel has a coworking space, a communal kitchen (handy since the city’s most famous market is located next door), and a games area. Whether you’re a solo traveller, travelling with your family or as a couple, there’s a budget accommodation option that will suit you here. Accessible rooms are also available, and it’s located in a quiet but central part of town.

Address: Csarnok tér 2, 1093

8. Maverick Soho hotel

open image in gallery To stay close to the city centre action, book in to Maverick Soho ( Maverick Soho )

Maverick Budapest Soho is a stylish hostel in the heart of the Jewish Quarter. Although it’s around the corner from various ruin bars and the epicentre of Budapest’s nightlife, the hostel is pretty quiet at night and, despite its location, it is not a party hostel, but still close to everything you could want. It does have a friendly, social vibe, and fun events, such as wine tastings, sometimes take place. The hostel also has a kitchen that guests can use, and there’s a buffet-style breakfast available. The on-site restaurant, Fat Mama, serves food all day long, and it’s a great spot for drinks. You can get dorms, female-only dorms, and private rooms here at a reasonable price.

Address: Kazinczy street 24-26, 1075

9. Pest-Buda Design Hotel

open image in gallery Modern design meets a historical townhouse setting at Pest-Buda ( Pest-Buda Design Hotel )

Located on Castle Hill, Pest-Buda Design Hotel is a compact hotel with 11 rooms and suites. It resides in a historic Baroque townhouse, and it’s been functioning as a hotel and inn since the 17th century. It’s just a few minutes from Fisherman’s Bastion and Matthias Church, making it a good base for sightseeing, and its location in the Castle District is ideal for those looking to stay in a quiet part of the city. There’s an excellent on-site restaurant, and its rooms and suites embody a retro-modern design with wooden beams, industrial lighting and decorative throw pillows, that blend style with cosiness.

Address: Fortuna u. 3, 1014

10. ROOMBach Hotel Budapest City Center

open image in gallery Digital nomads and business travellers will enjoy a stay at ROOMBach ( ROOMBach Hotel Budapest City Center )

Just around the corner from the Rumbach Sebestyén Synagogue in the heart of Budapest’s Jewish Quarter, the ROOMBach Hotel offers comfortable lodging at fair prices. Its decor is modern with mid-century touches, with a range of rooms from singles to suites. A buffet breakfast is served daily, there are parking facilities, and there’s a bar on-site. Although it’s close to the ruin bars and party hubs, the ROOMBach caters more to business travellers and more mature travellers looking for somewhere central.

Address: Rumbach Sebestyén u. 14., 1075

