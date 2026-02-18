The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
21 best hotels across our favourite Greek islands – Crete, Corfu, Mykonos and more
Greece isn’t short of an island or two – here are the best places to stay when you visit in 2026
Planning a holiday on any of the Greek islands isn’t quite as simple as it first looks. As a nation scattered liberally through the Ionian and Aegean Seas, each Grecian isle and archipelago has its own unique character. Understanding each one is essential in helping you choose where to visit; and then begins the task of finding the best accommodation for you.
From party-mad Mykonos to understated Paros and ultra-romantic Santorini, we’ve picked seven of Greece’s most popular islands and recommended some great hotels, resorts, boutiques and retreats to stay on each one. If you’re into history, Rhodes will appeal for its well-preserved medieval city; or for beautiful landscapes studded with olive trees, consider Corfu and Zakynthos. Meanwhile, Crete, the largest of all the Greek isles, offers a bit of everything.
Whether you’re looking for an adult-only escape, a character-filled hotel or an all-inclusive beachfront stay packed with family-friendly facilities, our pick of the best Greek island hotels has you covered.
The best hotels in Greece 2026
At a glance
- Best hotel for families: Creta Maris, Crete
- Best hotel for couples: The Wild Hotel, Mykonos
- Best beach hotel: More Meni City Beach, Rhodes
- Best luxury hotel: Sandblu, Santorini
- Best budget hotel: Pnoi Hotel, Paros
- Best all-inclusive hotel: Lindian Village, Rhodes
The best hotels in Crete
1. Creta Maris hotel
Crete was an early adopter of mass-market mega-resorts. This property, now in its sixth decade, is a fantastic option for family travellers thanks to stacks of facilities (including a water park) and its location: 20 minutes from Heraklion’s airport. Don’t be deterred by Creta Maris’ 680-strong room count; they’re split between a main block and a more spread-out cluster of bungalows, which cuts back on any sense of overcrowding. Other plus points for this hotel include direct access to a sandy beach and a long-held, way-before-its-time commitment to sustainability measures.
Read our full review of the Creta Maris hotel
Address: Dimokratias, Chersonisos 700 14, Greece
Highlights: Family-friendly, water park, near the airport
Price: From £216
Read more: Creta Maris hotel review
2. Grecotel LUXME White hotel
This white-on-white hotel feels classier than your average all-inclusive. With a sizeable pool and a long stretch of beach, the Grecotel LUXME White hotel has all you need for a fly-and-flop break; but there’s plenty more to do besides, from spa treatments and al fresco yoga to kids’ club activities (including a fun and immersive Farmer for the Day experience). Beach-lovers will appreciate the hotel’s kilometre-long sand-and-shingle frontage that doubles as a nesting ground for loggerhead sea turtles. Accommodation-wise, choose from bungalows, seafront villas, suites or swim-up family rooms.
Address: Pigianos Kampos 741 50, Greece
Highlights: Family-friendly, spa, beach
Price: From £204
3. Milia Mountain Retreat hotel
All-inclusive hotels not for you? Head instead into Crete’s White Mountains, where you’ll find Milia Mountain Retreat tucked away in a valley, surrounded by forest. Created from the ruins of a medieval village, this collection of stone-block cottages is entirely off-grid, relying on solar power, spring-fed water and its very own vegetable plots to supply the on-site, farm-to-table restaurant. It’s absolutely magical.
Address: Milia, Vlatos 730 12, Greece
Highlights: Sustainable, off-grid
Price: From £87
Read more: The best hotels in Crete
The best hotels in Rhodes
4. Aulūs Lindos Rhodes Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton
Like Crete, Rhodes also has its share of large all-inclusives. Aulūs Lindos (part of Hilton’s Curio Collection) is an excellent example. As well as luxurious accommodations (many with private terraces and plunge pools), the 188-room property near Lindos offers eight bars and restaurants, a spa and adult-focused activities such as wine-tasting and cooking classes (there’s also a kids’ club to give parents a break).
Address: Beach, Lardos 851 09, Greece
Highlights: All-inclusive, spa, family-friendly
Price: From £323
Read more: Best hotels in Rhodes
5. Melenos Art Boutique Hotel
Historic Lindos is hugely popular with day-tripping tourists. Once the last of the sightseeing coaches rolls out of town, however, a peaceful ambiance settles and residents reclaim Lindos for themselves. Join them by staying at this 12-suite boutique hotel, Melenos, which occupies a 17th-century mansion beneath the acropolis. Expect excellent service, stacks of personality, pebble-mosaic courtyards and views across the bay and the sea.
Address: Lindos, Lindos Rhodes 851 07, Greece
Highlights: Boutique, near the town centre
Price: From £186
6. More Meni City Beach Rhodes hotel
This boho-chic retreat has a fantastic location in Rhodes Town. More Meni is a 10-minute waterfront stroll from the city’s medieval quarter, and it’s just a two-minute trot in the other direction to Elli Beach, which is surely one of Europe’s best urban strands. Its pebble-and-sand sweep offers beach clubs, clear water and views across the sea to Turkey. Too far to walk? Then simply admire it all from Cook’s Club’s rooftop pool.
Address: Nikolaou, Savva Diakou 3, Rodos 851 00, Greece
Highlights: Rooftop pool, near the beach
Price: Contact property
Read more: Greece island hopping – a guide to the best routes and how to explore Greek culture
The best hotels in Corfu
7. Nido Hotel, Mar-Bella Collection
For an adult-only escape with bags of class, this beachfront Corfu hideaway is hard to beat. A member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Nido offers comfortable villas and suites with panoramic Ionian views; many of them feature a private pool or hot tub on the patio, alongside sun loungers. Tastes of local culture come via themed events and live music; or stop for a caffeine fix (or even play backgammon) at Kafenio Greek Coffee Corner.
Address: Corfu, Ag. Ioannis Peristeron 490 84, Greece
Highlights: Adult-only, private pools
Price: From £213
Read more: Best hotels in Corfu
8. Ikos Odisia hotel
The Ikos brand has taken the all-inclusive model upmarket. With its Infinite Lifestyle concept, this Corfu property (the second for the island, and one of seven across the Med) offers menus created by Michelin-starred chefs and a choice of over 300 wines (plus signature Anne Semonin Paris spa experiences). Local communities are supported through Dine Out, whereby meals out at nearby restaurants are included in the price.
Address: Kato Korakiana, Dassia 491 00, Greece
Highlights: Best for wine aficionados, best for foodies
Price: Contact hotel
9. Liston Suites hotel
Corfu Town is delightful. Its architecture – a legacy from when Corfu fell within the Venetian Empire – is particularly lovely in the colonnaded Liston neighbourhood, which is where you’ll find this townhouse conversion. Comprised of 11 airy, modern and comfortable apartments, Liston Suites is a charming home from home. Corfu Town’s cafés, squares and colourful covered market are all on the doorstep.
Address: 110 Kapodistriou, Corfu Town, Greece
Highlights: Boutique
Price: Contact hotel
Read more: Why you should swap Santorini and Mykonos for this peaceful Greek island
The best hotels in Zakynthos
10. Lesante Cape hotel
This fancy five-star on the east coast of Zakynthos (Zante) emulates a traditional island village, complete with taverna, café, central square and even a folklore museum. These nods to authenticity come hand in hand with all of Lesante Cape’s modern comforts: a spa, 10 bars and restaurants, and 95 spacious suites and villas. It’s no surprise to find it’s a member of Leading Hotels of the World. You’re only around a mile from the island’s capital – though the peacefulness makes it feel like you’re much further away.
Address: Akrotiri, Zakynthos 29100, Greece
Highlights: Spa, 10 bars and restaurants
Price: From £279
Read more: This Unesco-listed treasure is the best way to visit Greece
11. Nobelos hotel
This Ionian island’s most famous site is Navagio (shipwreck) Bay, which is accessible by boat from Agios Nikolaos. Stay nearby at tasteful Nobelos Seaside Lodge, re-imagined from a traditional stone mansion within a stone’s throw of the sea. Each of the four suites is individually decorated with artisanal treasures such as island-made lace curtains. Best of all is Bio Restaurant: the island’s only organic eatery.
Address: Nobelos Side Lodge Volimes Zakynthos 290 91, Greece
Highlights: Best for foodies, near the sea
Price: From £220
12. Windmill Bay hotel
Although it may not have much of a beach, Argassi is the pick of the major resorts thanks to its location: close to the airport, Zakynthos Town (10 minutes) and Gerakas and Kalamaki’s turtle-nesting beaches (both 20 minutes’ drive). Family-run Windmill Bay Hotel is Argassi’s standout property with its all-sea-view rooms and high-end waterfront restaurant, Anadalis For extra thrills, pick up a boat directly from the hotel.
Address: Windmill Bay Hotel, Argassi, Zakynthos 291 00, Greece
Highlights: Sea view, sail directly from the hotel
Price: From £154
Read more: From mast climbs to monastery steps – my Greek island small ship cruise odyssey under sail
The best hotels in Santorini
13. Canaves Ena hotel
Santorini’s most desirable digs are in the cliff-hugging village of Oia, where many of the best guest rooms are burrowed into the crater. These cave-like dwellings are a Santorini signature; and Canaves Ena has some of their finest iterations, both in terms of generous size and individual character (not to mention the private, bijou terrace attached to each of the units). OK, so such accommodations are among Greece’s most expensive, but what you’re paying for here is the view: a stunner taking in the entire volcano.
Address: Main Street, Oía 847 02, Greece
Highlights: Private terraces
Price: From £419
Read more: Best hotels in Santorini
14. Sandblu hotel
While the crater-facing hotels draw the most discerning (and deep-pocketed) travellers, the island’s gentler shores have more of a bucket-and-spade appeal. Going against that grain, Sandblu is a magnificent hotel on the edge of Kamari. A 10-minute walk from the black-sand beach, it’s an utterly luxurious property with fantastic design, exceptional dining and exquisite attention to detail, plus one of the archipelago’s most impressive spas.
Address: Kamari 847 00, Greece
Highlights: Luxury, spa
Price: From £235
15. Santorini Sky hotel
Breaking with convention altogether is this all-villa, mountainside retreat above Pyrgos, the hilltop village and former island capital. With neither the crater nor the beach to fall back on, Santorini Sky sets itself apart with its super-spacious accommodations, each with a hot tub on its private terrace (the larger rooms also have plunge pools). It’s one of just a handful of hotels that stays open year-round.
Address: Epar.Od. Pirgou Kallistis - Profiti Ilia, Santorini 847 00, Greece
Highlights: Private hot tubs, open year-round
Price: From £165
Read more: Santo Pure, Santorini, Greece, hotel review
The best hotels in Mykonos
16. Ananea Mykonos hotel
Whether you’re a romantic type who enjoys over-sea sunsets or a partygoer heading home as the first light of the dawn hits the horizon, this chic hotel offers both aspects thanks to being positioned on a peninsula above the yacht-filled bay of Ornos. With just 26 rooms, Ananea Mykonos is an intimate retreat with a sophisticated feel thanks to boho-chic styling and an adult-only policy.
Address: Aleomandra Ornou, Ornos 846 00, Greece
Highlights: Adults-only
Price: From £130
Read more: The best hotels in Mykonos
17. Koukoumi Vegan Hotel
This, Greece’s first five-star vegan hotel, hides away in Ano Mera, a small town in the east of Mykonos. A sanctuary for health-conscious travellers, Koukoumi offers a spa, fitness programmes and entirely vegan cuisine that’s detoxifying, anti-ageing and energy-boosting. Better still, all this worthiness is balanced by great design: the rooms here are perfect in their all-white simplicity with splashes of bright sky blue.
Address: Koukomi hotel, Ano Mera 846 00, Greece
Highlights: Vegan, spa, fitness programmes
Price: From £164
18. The Wild Hotel
Though Mykonos has a reputation for conspicuous consumption, its roots are far more bohemian: an essence captured perfectly at The Wild. With all-natural materials used in the hotel’s construction and décor, this place feels authentic and earthy, as well as both understated and chic. Its highlights include a Greek taverna and sushi restaurant, but its best asset is the secret, sandy, private-access cove.
Address: Agia Anna, Kalafatis, Loulos, Greece
Highlights: Beach access, best for foodies
Price: From £221
Read more: The best beaches in Greece – and where to stay nearby
The best hotels in Paros
19. Andronis Minois hotel
As an island whose star is on the ascent, Paros is undergoing a boom in hotel openings. This high-end property is a newcomer to the west of Parikia (Paros Town) and is built to resemble a Cycladic village. With 44 luxury suites, a day-to-night Lounge Deck and nearby golden-sand beaches, Andronis Minois is perhaps the most stylish place to stay on this ever-more-popular isle.
Address: Parasporos beach, Paros Island 844 00, Greece
Highlights: Luxury, near to a beach
Price: From £299
Read more: Fewer crowds and quiet hotels – what it’s like visiting Santorini following the earthquakes
20. Paros Agnanti Resort & Spa hotel
‘Agnanti’, the Greek word for ‘view’, makes a great choice of name for this lovely hotel. Positioned above Krios Beach, just a bay away from Parikia, it mixes traditional architecture with contemporary interiors, then further elevates the experience with excellent service and a super-chic spa. There’s even an open-air gym for helping you stay in shape.
Address: Krios Beach, Paros 844 00, Greece
Highlights: Spa, sea views, open-air gym
Price: From £150
21. Pnoi Hotel
Over on Paros’s southeast coast, this affordable hideaway sits within walking distance of two Blue Flag beaches, so it’s handy for dipping into water sports (especially windsurfing and kite-surfing) as well as the local beach-club scene. Service here is warm and friendly, enhancing Pnoi’s feel-good factor, and although there’s no restaurant, there are excellent tavernas nearby for sea-view suppers. With its tastefully simple design, generous pool deck and on-site cocktail bar, this is a three-star stay that doesn’t compromise on style.
Address: Logaras Beach, Logaras 844 00, Greece
Highlights: Great service, near a beach
Price: From £109
Watch more: Uncovering the best of the Greek islands
Why trust us
The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, James Litston, who has a deep knowledge of the Greek Islands. He is the author of The Independent's guides to the best hotels in the Greek islands. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.
FAQs
What currency do I need in Greece?
Greece uses the euro (€).
When is the best time of year to visit each island?
Summer is usually the most popular time to visit these Greek islands, with high temperatures and long days of sunshine. However, with the hot weather also comes larger crowds. To avoid the hustle and bustle, it may be best to visit before or after the summer months – if you don’t mind shedding a few degrees off the temperature.
These are the months with the highest daily average max temperatures:
- Crete: July with 29.5C
- Corfu: August with 32.3C
- Rhodes: July and August with 30C
- Zakynthos: July and August with 33C
- Santorini: July with 30.6C
- Mykonos: July and August with 28C
- Paros: July and August with 28C
What are the best routes for island hopping?
Our favourite Greek island-hopping routes include the Argo-Saronics that hops between Athens-Poros-Hydra-Spetses, the Cyclades that travels between Santorini-Milos-Sifnos-Serifos-Paros-Mykonos, and the Ionians, which jumps between Lefkada-Kefalonia-Ithaca-Kefalonia-Zakynthos.
For more details, see our guide to the best routes and how to explore Greek culture
Read more on our recommendations for hotels in specific Greek destinations:
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks