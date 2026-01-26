Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

East of party-loving Santorini, Folegandros is home to the serene Gundari, a retreat seamlessly carved into the island’s rugged cliffs

Location

Gundari is not close to anywhere built-up, which is of course exactly the point. You’ll find the resort on the southeast coast of quiet Folegandros, with Santorini to the east and Milos the west. (On especially clear days, you can see even see Crete from the rooms).

It’s a serene outpost set in 80 acres carefully carved out of the Cycladic cliffside and overlooking the twinkling waters of the Aegean sea.

There is no airport on the island, so you’ll need to get a ferry to the port from Santorini which takes from 50 minutes, and then there’s a bumpy drive to the hotel which takes around 20 minutes.

En route you’ll see a zig-zag path to the island’s most recognisable tourist landmark: the Church of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, which was renovated as far back as 1687. (The year of its initial construction remains unknown but it took its current form in 1821.) If you ascend the steps in the late afternoon you’ll witness one of most memorable sunsets of your life.

If you are tempted to venture beyond the limestone walls of the hotel, a shuttle bus service ferries guests to and from the old school town of Chora where there are traditional tavernas, wine bars and ice cream shops. Other shuttle services can take you to the nearby Agali beach, a perfectly fine stretch of sand – but if you’re after something special, take a 10-minute boat ride from there and head to the less-accessible Agios Nikolai or Fira.

Read more: Seven underrated Greek destinations to head to for late sunshine

The vibe

Gundari takes inspiration from its location, blending seamlessly into its surrounds – its stonework is crafted using rock excavated on-site. The network of buildings that make up the resort blend seamlessly into the craggy landscape of surrounding cliffs. Likewise, squint a little and the hotel’s main infinity pool flows right on into the sea.

Athens-based design studio Block722 has created an aesthetic that prioritises minimalism using natural materials to create a grounded feeling from the second you enter. Bursts of desert-style flora erupt across the grounds.

A peaceful vibe runs through the resort making it perfect for guests who are there primarily to unwind and slow down; you can’t help but speak in hushed tones walking around Gundari, not wanting to disrupt the tranquility. It’s hard to believe the party island of Santorini is so close.

open image in gallery All suites at Gundari offer superb uninterrupted views ( Anna Santl )

The service

Employees at Gundari are eager to help and quick to deliver on requests. A handy WhatsApp channel facilitates stress-free and speedy communication for everything from room service to spa appointment reminders and shuttle coordination.

Bear in mind that the price of the daily shuttle service is not included in your room stay and costs £10 per person for a single trip. It’s a small island, so there are only a few taxi options.

open image in gallery Muted colours and natural materials foster a feeling of calm across the resort ( Anna Santl )

Bed and bath

Each of Gundari’s 25 suites and villas come with unobstructed views of the horizon – best enjoyed from the sunbed of your own private infinity pool.

The suites are staggered meaning that although the pools are private, you may sometimes get a peep of a fellow guest lounging on their patios or pick up on the traces of another conversation – but not to the extent that it feels intrusive. Half the rooms also have an outdoor shower.

The suites themselves are thoughtfully designed, with touches of burl wood breaking up the light-wash stonework and soft linens. Some rooms have vintage Pioneer vinyl players and you can pick up extra records from reception.

The bathrooms are stocked with Greek brand Olive Era and the mini bar with local snacks.

open image in gallery Only steps from your bed is your own private pool ( Anna Santl )

Read more: Where to find your perfect Greece holiday destination – for every type of traveller

Food and drink

A resort as isolated as Gundari needs stellar dining, so thankfully the F&B is run by Lefteris Lazarou – the chef behind Athens’ Michelin-starred Varoulko. Orizon serves up a contemporary Greek menu of seafood and dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients, including produce from the hotel’s very own organic garden.

The sea bass carpaccio with citrus and cucumber sorbet is a fresh delight – only beaten perhaps by the ceviche sea bream with strawberries. While seafood is the main allure here, vegan and vegetarian guests will not be disappointed, with plenty of dedicated dishes to choose from.

While Gundari puts an emphasis on health and wellness, it’s not to such an extent that guests with a penchant for french fries would be disappointed. The club sandwich from the pool menu is excellent, and for the matcha girlies out there, Gundari is definitely the only spot on the island where you can pick up an iced matcha with oat milk. The a la carte breakfast is served on the terrace until a leisurely 11.15am and is full of healthy crowd-pleasers.

open image in gallery Helmed by renowned chef Lefteris Lazarou, Orizon plates up locally sourced ingredients ( Martha Vosdou )

Facilities

As you’d expect from a wellness-focused resort, Gundari has a world-class spa at its heart. Clinging to the cliffside, it’s small but mighty with two treatment rooms and a selection of curated treatments that utilise the island’s native herbs and traditions of the ancient Greeks who knew a thing or two about relaxation.

The on-site gym is decked out with all the basics: treadmills, weights and so on. Take advantage of the free yoga classes and guided meditation sessions if all that pool-side lounging gets to be too much.

open image in gallery A handful of spectacular (and quiet) beaches are accessible by boat from the main beach of Agali ( Courtesy of Gundari )

Accessibility

Gundari has one wheelchair-accessible suite – a standard room with outdoor private pool and sea view that sleeps up to three people.

Pet policy

Dogs are welcome at Gundari at no extra charge, though owners are asked to keep their furry friends on a leash in all of the hotel’s public areas.

Check-in/check-out

Check-in is at 3pm, check-out at 12pm. For any late check out requests, contact the 24/7 front desk the day before your departure. Express check out is also available.

Family-friendly?

Gundari is mostly suited to adults. That said, the villas – one with three bedrooms, and two with four – would be wonderful settings for a family getaway given that they are positioned away from the main resort areas with their own kitchens and electric car garages.

At a glance

Best thing: The private infinity pools in every suite.

Perfect for: Recharging your batteries – depleted either from work or too much partying on the neighbouring islands.

Not right for: Anyone looking for an active nightlife scene.

Instagram from: Nowhere; this is the sort of place you leave your phone behind. (Although if you must, the view from the main pool at sunset is remarkable.)

Address: Gundari, 840 11 Petousis, Folegandros, Greece

Phone: +30 22868 00841

Website: gundari.com

Read more: Out with Santorini, Mykonos and the Acropolis – in with these new Aegean gems for the ultimate Greece holiday

Annabel stayed as a guest of Gundari.