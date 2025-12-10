Valmar Corfu by Louis Hotels, Greece, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With a private underpass to the pebble beach below and vast food and drink offerings, this high-end all-inclusive stay is ideal for families who want to relax and enjoy the Greek sun

Location

On the quieter east coast of Corfu, this hotel sits above the Ionian Sea in Agios Ioannis Peristeron, surrounded by pine-covered hills on one side and turquoise water on the other. A 30-minute drive from Corfu airport, it also has its own stretch of beach accessible via a private walkway. Despite the relatively busy road between the main building and the beach, this still manages to feel like a secluded spot. There are no nearby shops and bars – which, depending on your holiday requirements, is either a win or a deal-breaker. Several bus routes run right outside the hotel but if you want the freedom to explore beyond the resort, you will need a car.

open image in gallery A view of the hotel from the pool area ( Rich Booth / The Independent )

The vibe

We arrived in the evening and found a local three-piece band performing 90s Euro pop to a crowd of seated guests, all tapping their feet and smiling. This is an all-inclusive package holiday hotel with all the trimmings: cold beers, friendly staff, wars over sunbeds and all you-can-eat buffets.

The decor is pale wood, lots of glass and soft Mediterranean tones. It’s new and it’s glossy, but it also feels at times like it’s not fully finished. The hotel had its official opening in the summer of 2025 and during our visit, at the end of the summer, there was still evidence of building work including pencil rulings on the walls.

With just over 200 rooms this does feel like a big resort. We visited in October when the mood was relaxed, but we were told that in the height of summer the beaches, pool area and restaurant has a lot more buzz about them.

The service

Staff were always friendly, especially at the restaurant, and your glass will never be empty. The resort hums along at an easy pace — entertainment teams offer yoga classes and quizzes, but there is no thumping poolside playlists or feeling of forced activities. At all three restaurants, we found the staff to be very accommodating.

Bed and bath

The hotel has 201 rooms over seven floors. This includes 133 superior rooms, 33 superior triple rooms, 24 family rooms, six family grand suites and six grand suites.

In general, the accommodation at Valmar is neat, modern and well equipped. The double and twin rooms come with balconies or terraces, Nespresso machines, minibars, and smart TVs. The suites offer more space and upscale touches.

open image in gallery A superior room with a sea view ( Valmar )

The views over the ocean are stunning and the sunrise over the Ionian is definitely worth setting you alarm for. Although it’s worth noting that not all rooms are sea-view. Style-wise the room can feel a bit cold. They’re aesthetically pleasing and modern, but not quite in the league of the top tier of five-star resorts. In entry level rooms, storage feels quite limited.

Food and drink

This is a hotel where you can easily spend the whole day eating and drinking; a place where nobody will bat an eyelid at an 11am after-breakfast pint by the pool.

There are three different restaurants on offer – one of which is a buffet, the other two are table service. The two themed evening restaurants include Mediterranean by the beach and Peruvian fusion on the rooftop. The main restaurant has theme nights in the evening – during our stay these were Mexican, Greek and Middle Eastern – and also offers a huge buffet variety for breakfast and lunch. The food is better than you would expect considering the wide range of choice, and offers something for even the most fussy eater.

There is a bar area by the private beach, one in the hotel lobby and another by the pool, all serving draft beers, coffees and several other alcoholic and none-alcoholic options.

open image in gallery The roof garden bar ( Valmar )

Facilities

The hotel can feel secluded, so it helps that there’s a lot to keep you entertained in the day away from the sunloungers and occasional dip in the sea. There are three pools (main, adult-only with jacuzzi, and family), a gym, a spa, tennis courts, live music most evenings and yoga sessions.

Less zen are the sunloungers, which showed a knack for disappearing early; on arrival a card is left in your room requesting residents to not use towels to save the beds in the morning.

Families will find there is plenty of space to roam and for children to play safely. A shallow pebbled bay can be accessed via the lift and a tunnel under the coastal road.

There’s also a kids’ club, car rental service and on-call doctor.

open image in gallery The Valmar gym with sea views ( Rich Booth )

Accessibility

The hotel, its restaurants and the beach are all wheelchair accessible.

Pet policy

No pets are allowed at the hotel.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm, check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes. This is the perfect hotel for those who want a safe holiday with young children, and there will be plenty of other children around to keep them entertained. Cots for babies are available.

At a glance

Best thing: The sea-view rooms. It’s worth paying extra — the view really is the star here.

Perfect for: Young families. There is plenty of things to keep the children entertained and the buffet is great for any age.

Not right for: Those who want to spend most of their holiday exploring Corfu and everything else the Greek island has to offer. This is very much an all-inclusive resort hotel where you can spend a good few days without leaving.

Instagram from: The rooftop restaurant/bar has stunning views over the Ionian Sea.

Address: Ag.Ioannis Melitieon, 49084 Corfu, Greece

Phone: 0030 26610 71211

Website: valmarcorfu.com

Rich’s stay was hosted by Valmar Corfu by Louis Hotels.

