Planning a holiday on any of the Greek islands isn’t quite as simple as it first looks. As a nation scattered liberally through the Ionian and Aegean Seas, each Grecian isle and archipelago has its own unique character. Understanding each one is essential in helping you choose where to visit; and then begins the task of finding the best accommodation for you.

From party-mad Mykonos to understated Paros and ultra-romantic Santorini, we’ve picked seven of Greece’s most popular islands and recommended some great hotels, resorts, boutiques and retreats to stay on each one. If you’re into history, Rhodes will appeal for its well-preserved medieval city; or for beautiful landscapes studded with olive trees, consider Corfu and Zakynthos. Meanwhile, Crete, the largest of all the Greek isles, offers a bit of everything.

Whether you’re looking for an adult-only escape, a character-filled hotel or an all-inclusive beachfront stay packed with family-friendly facilities, our pick of the best Greek island hotels has you covered.

The best hotels in Greece 2026

At a glance

The best hotels in Crete

1. Creta Maris hotel

open image in gallery The Creta Maris resort has 16 swimming pools ( Creta Maris )

Crete was an early adopter of mass-market mega-resorts. This property, now in its sixth decade, is a fantastic option for family travellers thanks to stacks of facilities (including a water park) and its location: 20 minutes from Heraklion’s airport. Don’t be deterred by Creta Maris’ 680-strong room count; they’re split between a main block and a more spread-out cluster of bungalows, which cuts back on any sense of overcrowding. Other plus points for this hotel include direct access to a sandy beach and a long-held, way-before-its-time commitment to sustainability measures.

Address: Dimokratias, Chersonisos 700 14, Greece

Highlights: Family-friendly, water park, near the airport

Price: From £216

2. Grecotel LUXME White hotel

open image in gallery The White Palace offers family-friendly luxury ( LUXME )

This white-on-white hotel feels classier than your average all-inclusive. With a sizeable pool and a long stretch of beach, the Grecotel LUXME White hotel has all you need for a fly-and-flop break; but there’s plenty more to do besides, from spa treatments and al fresco yoga to kids’ club activities (including a fun and immersive Farmer for the Day experience). Beach-lovers will appreciate the hotel’s kilometre-long sand-and-shingle frontage that doubles as a nesting ground for loggerhead sea turtles. Accommodation-wise, choose from bungalows, seafront villas, suites or swim-up family rooms.

Address: Pigianos Kampos 741 50, Greece

Highlights: Family-friendly, spa, beach

Price: From £204

3. Milia Mountain Retreat hotel

open image in gallery Magical Milia Mountain Retreat’s cottages are entirely off-grid ( Milia Mountain Retreat )

All-inclusive hotels not for you? Head instead into Crete’s White Mountains, where you’ll find Milia Mountain Retreat tucked away in a valley, surrounded by forest. Created from the ruins of a medieval village, this collection of stone-block cottages is entirely off-grid, relying on solar power, spring-fed water and its very own vegetable plots to supply the on-site, farm-to-table restaurant. It’s absolutely magical.

Address: Milia, Vlatos 730 12, Greece

Highlights: Sustainable, off-grid

Price: From £87

The best hotels in Rhodes

4. Aulūs Lindos Rhodes Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton

open image in gallery Almost 10 bars and restaurants at Lindian Village mean there’s always something to satisfy your appetite ( Lindian Village Beach Resort Rhodes, Curio Collection by Hilton )

Like Crete, Rhodes also has its share of large all-inclusives. Aulūs Lindos (part of Hilton’s Curio Collection) is an excellent example. As well as luxurious accommodations (many with private terraces and plunge pools), the 188-room property near Lindos offers eight bars and restaurants, a spa and adult-focused activities such as wine-tasting and cooking classes (there’s also a kids’ club to give parents a break).

Address: Beach, Lardos 851 09, Greece

Highlights: All-inclusive, spa, family-friendly

Price: From £323

5. Melenos Art Boutique Hotel

open image in gallery Melenos sits of the quiet side of medieval Lindos ( Melenos )

Historic Lindos is hugely popular with day-tripping tourists. Once the last of the sightseeing coaches rolls out of town, however, a peaceful ambiance settles and residents reclaim Lindos for themselves. Join them by staying at this 12-suite boutique hotel, Melenos, which occupies a 17th-century mansion beneath the acropolis. Expect excellent service, stacks of personality, pebble-mosaic courtyards and views across the bay and the sea.

Address: Lindos, Lindos Rhodes 851 07, Greece

Highlights: Boutique, near the town centre

Price: From £186

6. More Meni City Beach Rhodes hotel

open image in gallery Check in to enjoy luxe bohemian comfort ( More Meni )

This boho-chic retreat has a fantastic location in Rhodes Town. More Meni is a 10-minute waterfront stroll from the city’s medieval quarter, and it’s just a two-minute trot in the other direction to Elli Beach, which is surely one of Europe’s best urban strands. Its pebble-and-sand sweep offers beach clubs, clear water and views across the sea to Turkey. Too far to walk? Then simply admire it all from Cook’s Club’s rooftop pool.

Address: Nikolaou, Savva Diakou 3, Rodos 851 00, Greece

Highlights: Rooftop pool, near the beach

Price: Contact property

The best hotels in Corfu

7. Nido Hotel, Mar-Bella Collection

open image in gallery Some suites have swim-up pools ( Nido Mar-Bella Collection )

For an adult-only escape with bags of class, this beachfront Corfu hideaway is hard to beat. A member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Nido offers comfortable villas and suites with panoramic Ionian views; many of them feature a private pool or hot tub on the patio, alongside sun loungers. Tastes of local culture come via themed events and live music; or stop for a caffeine fix (or even play backgammon) at Kafenio Greek Coffee Corner.

Address: Corfu, Ag. Ioannis Peristeron 490 84, Greece

Highlights: Adult-only, private pools

Price: From £213

8. Ikos Odisia hotel

open image in gallery Ikos offers a variety of rooms, suites and apartments – all of them impressive ( Ikos Resorts )

The Ikos brand has taken the all-inclusive model upmarket. With its Infinite Lifestyle concept, this Corfu property (the second for the island, and one of seven across the Med) offers menus created by Michelin-starred chefs and a choice of over 300 wines (plus signature Anne Semonin Paris spa experiences). Local communities are supported through Dine Out, whereby meals out at nearby restaurants are included in the price.

Address: Kato Korakiana, Dassia 491 00, Greece

Highlights: Best for wine aficionados, best for foodies

Price: Contact hotel

9. Liston Suites hotel

open image in gallery Known for magnificent headboards, Liston Suites is a stylish place to sleep ( Liston Suites )

Corfu Town is delightful. Its architecture – a legacy from when Corfu fell within the Venetian Empire – is particularly lovely in the colonnaded Liston neighbourhood, which is where you’ll find this townhouse conversion. Comprised of 11 airy, modern and comfortable apartments, Liston Suites is a charming home from home. Corfu Town’s cafés, squares and colourful covered market are all on the doorstep.

Address: 110 Kapodistriou, Corfu Town, Greece

Highlights: Boutique

Price: Contact hotel

The best hotels in Zakynthos

10. Lesante Cape hotel

open image in gallery There’s plenty of space to chill out in Lesante Cape’s stylish suites ( Lesante Cape )

This fancy five-star on the east coast of Zakynthos (Zante) emulates a traditional island village, complete with taverna, café, central square and even a folklore museum. These nods to authenticity come hand in hand with all of Lesante Cape’s modern comforts: a spa, 10 bars and restaurants, and 95 spacious suites and villas. It’s no surprise to find it’s a member of Leading Hotels of the World. You’re only around a mile from the island’s capital – though the peacefulness makes it feel like you’re much further away.

Address: Akrotiri, Zakynthos 29100, Greece

Highlights: Spa, 10 bars and restaurants

Price: From £279

11. Nobelos hotel

open image in gallery The Nobelos Seaside Lodge is a located a stone’s throw from the sea ( Nobelos resort )

This Ionian island’s most famous site is Navagio (shipwreck) Bay, which is accessible by boat from Agios Nikolaos. Stay nearby at tasteful Nobelos Seaside Lodge, re-imagined from a traditional stone mansion within a stone’s throw of the sea. Each of the four suites is individually decorated with artisanal treasures such as island-made lace curtains. Best of all is Bio Restaurant: the island’s only organic eatery.

Address: Nobelos Side Lodge Volimes Zakynthos 290 91, Greece

Highlights: Best for foodies, near the sea

Price: From £220

12. Windmill Bay hotel

open image in gallery All rooms at Windmill Bay Hotel have sea views ( Windmill Bay )

Although it may not have much of a beach, Argassi is the pick of the major resorts thanks to its location: close to the airport, Zakynthos Town (10 minutes) and Gerakas and Kalamaki’s turtle-nesting beaches (both 20 minutes’ drive). Family-run Windmill Bay Hotel is Argassi’s standout property with its all-sea-view rooms and high-end waterfront restaurant, Anadalis For extra thrills, pick up a boat directly from the hotel.

Address: Windmill Bay Hotel, Argassi, Zakynthos 291 00, Greece

Highlights: Sea view, sail directly from the hotel

Price: From £154

The best hotels in Santorini

13. Canaves Ena hotel

open image in gallery Check into these cave-like spaces on Santorini ( Canaves Ena )

Santorini’s most desirable digs are in the cliff-hugging village of Oia, where many of the best guest rooms are burrowed into the crater. These cave-like dwellings are a Santorini signature; and Canaves Ena has some of their finest iterations, both in terms of generous size and individual character (not to mention the private, bijou terrace attached to each of the units). OK, so such accommodations are among Greece’s most expensive, but what you’re paying for here is the view: a stunner taking in the entire volcano.

Address: Main Street, Oía 847 02, Greece

Highlights: Private terraces

Price: From £419

14. Sandblu hotel

open image in gallery Sandblu is close enough to the busier parts of Santorini but offers still feels like a retreat ( Sandblu Resort )

While the crater-facing hotels draw the most discerning (and deep-pocketed) travellers, the island’s gentler shores have more of a bucket-and-spade appeal. Going against that grain, Sandblu is a magnificent hotel on the edge of Kamari. A 10-minute walk from the black-sand beach, it’s an utterly luxurious property with fantastic design, exceptional dining and exquisite attention to detail, plus one of the archipelago’s most impressive spas.

Address: Kamari 847 00, Greece

Highlights: Luxury, spa

Price: From £235

15. Santorini Sky hotel

open image in gallery Each suite has its own private hot tub ( Santorini Sky )

Breaking with convention altogether is this all-villa, mountainside retreat above Pyrgos, the hilltop village and former island capital. With neither the crater nor the beach to fall back on, Santorini Sky sets itself apart with its super-spacious accommodations, each with a hot tub on its private terrace (the larger rooms also have plunge pools). It’s one of just a handful of hotels that stays open year-round.

Address: Epar.Od. Pirgou Kallistis - Profiti Ilia, Santorini 847 00, Greece

Highlights: Private hot tubs, open year-round

Price: From £165

The best hotels in Mykonos

16. Ananea Mykonos hotel

open image in gallery Looking for a grown-up stay? This hotel is adult-only ( Ananea Mykonos )

Whether you’re a romantic type who enjoys over-sea sunsets or a partygoer heading home as the first light of the dawn hits the horizon, this chic hotel offers both aspects thanks to being positioned on a peninsula above the yacht-filled bay of Ornos. With just 26 rooms, Ananea Mykonos is an intimate retreat with a sophisticated feel thanks to boho-chic styling and an adult-only policy.

Address: Aleomandra Ornou, Ornos 846 00, Greece

Highlights: Adults-only

Price: From £130

17. Koukoumi Vegan Hotel

open image in gallery Plant-based Koukoumi is a sanctuary for health-conscious holidaymakers ( Koukoumi Vegan Hotel )

This, Greece’s first five-star vegan hotel, hides away in Ano Mera, a small town in the east of Mykonos. A sanctuary for health-conscious travellers, Koukoumi offers a spa, fitness programmes and entirely vegan cuisine that’s detoxifying, anti-ageing and energy-boosting. Better still, all this worthiness is balanced by great design: the rooms here are perfect in their all-white simplicity with splashes of bright sky blue.

Address: Koukomi hotel, Ano Mera 846 00, Greece

Highlights: Vegan, spa, fitness programmes

Price: From £164

18. The Wild Hotel

open image in gallery All-natural materials were used to build The Wild Hotel ( Salva Lopez )

Though Mykonos has a reputation for conspicuous consumption, its roots are far more bohemian: an essence captured perfectly at The Wild. With all-natural materials used in the hotel’s construction and décor, this place feels authentic and earthy, as well as both understated and chic. Its highlights include a Greek taverna and sushi restaurant, but its best asset is the secret, sandy, private-access cove.

Address: Agia Anna, Kalafatis, Loulos, Greece

Highlights: Beach access, best for foodies

Price: From £221

The best hotels in Paros

19. Andronis Minois hotel

open image in gallery The hotel’s 44 suites have easy access to the main pool ( Andronis Minois )

As an island whose star is on the ascent, Paros is undergoing a boom in hotel openings. This high-end property is a newcomer to the west of Parikia (Paros Town) and is built to resemble a Cycladic village. With 44 luxury suites, a day-to-night Lounge Deck and nearby golden-sand beaches, Andronis Minois is perhaps the most stylish place to stay on this ever-more-popular isle.

Address: Parasporos beach, Paros Island 844 00, Greece

Highlights: Luxury, near to a beach

Price: From £299

20. Paros Agnanti Resort & Spa hotel

open image in gallery There are several areas with spectacular views dotted around the Paros Agnanti Resort ( Paros Agnanti )

‘Agnanti’, the Greek word for ‘view’, makes a great choice of name for this lovely hotel. Positioned above Krios Beach, just a bay away from Parikia, it mixes traditional architecture with contemporary interiors, then further elevates the experience with excellent service and a super-chic spa. There’s even an open-air gym for helping you stay in shape.

Address: Krios Beach, Paros 844 00, Greece

Highlights: Spa, sea views, open-air gym

Price: From £150

21. Pnoi Hotel

open image in gallery The shore is within easy reach of Pnoi’s tasteful rooms ( Pnoi Hotel )

Over on Paros’s southeast coast, this affordable hideaway sits within walking distance of two Blue Flag beaches, so it’s handy for dipping into water sports (especially windsurfing and kite-surfing) as well as the local beach-club scene. Service here is warm and friendly, enhancing Pnoi’s feel-good factor, and although there’s no restaurant, there are excellent tavernas nearby for sea-view suppers. With its tastefully simple design, generous pool deck and on-site cocktail bar, this is a three-star stay that doesn’t compromise on style.

Address: Logaras Beach, Logaras 844 00, Greece

Highlights: Great service, near a beach

Price: From £109

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, James Litston, who has a deep knowledge of the Greek Islands. He is the author of The Independent's guides to the best hotels in the Greek islands. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What currency do I need in Greece?

Greece uses the euro (€).

When is the best time of year to visit each island?

Summer is usually the most popular time to visit these Greek islands, with high temperatures and long days of sunshine. However, with the hot weather also comes larger crowds. To avoid the hustle and bustle, it may be best to visit before or after the summer months – if you don’t mind shedding a few degrees off the temperature.

These are the months with the highest daily average max temperatures:

Crete: July with 29.5C Corfu: August with 32.3C Rhodes: July and August with 30C Zakynthos: July and August with 33C Santorini: July with 30.6C Mykonos: July and August with 28C Paros: July and August with 28C

What are the best routes for island hopping?

Our favourite Greek island-hopping routes include the Argo-Saronics that hops between Athens-Poros-Hydra-Spetses, the Cyclades that travels between Santorini-Milos-Sifnos-Serifos-Paros-Mykonos, and the Ionians, which jumps between Lefkada-Kefalonia-Ithaca-Kefalonia-Zakynthos.

For more details, see our guide to the best routes and how to explore Greek culture

Read more on our recommendations for hotels in specific Greek destinations: