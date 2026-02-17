9 best cruises to tick off your travel bucket list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many keen travellers have a bucket list of trips or natural wonders to experience, and a cruise can be an ideal way to tick-off off your dream destinations.

From gazing upon towering icebergs in Alaska to spotting the giant tortoise of the Galapagos, a cruise can provide unique access to plenty of incredible nature around the world.

A cruise ship often offers the best conditions to see wonders like the northern lights and is an unrivalled way to travel across the Atlantic or to sail by ancient temples without worrying about long airport queues, flight delays and jet lag.

This is not necessarily your typical cruise holiday. Rather than floating towards the beautiful beaches of the Mediterranean or tropical islands of the Caribbean, these are sailings with a difference.

Whatever your interests, from immersing yourself in nature to circumnavigating the globe, there are a variety of ocean and river cruises that provide once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Some may be cold cruises as far as the Antarctic, or there are relatively warmer experiences in the Amazon or Galapagos Islands.

There are itineraries to suit all sorts of budgets, from cruises that are all about enjoying the journey aboard immersive ships with memorable entertainment and excursions, to expedition-focused vessels that aim to bring out your sense of adventure and discovery and get you closer to nature.

Some routes may be expensive but could be worth it if you are looking for once in a lifetime travel opportunities.

Here is our pick of the top cruises to help tick off your travel bucket list.

Best bucket list cruises

1. Transatlantic

Cunard: Westbound Transatlantic Crossing

Southampton – New York

open image in gallery Cunard's Queen Mary 2 offers iconic transatlantic sailings to New York ( Christopher Ison )

Sit back and relax over several sea days as you sail across the Atlantic, with nothing to worry about other than the finding the best sunbed to take in the views or which activities to pick from the daily planner.

A transatlantic cruise, typically between Southampton and New York or vice-versa often has a few or no stops, giving you a week or more just to enjoy the ship and sea life.

An iconic ship sailing this route is Cunard’s Queen Mary 2.

Guests can get a taste of old-school luxury cruising, including white-gloved afternoon teas and ballroom dancing while exploring the 8,000 books in the largest library at sea, as well as watching Royal Shakespeare productions or the English National Ballet.

Plus, you can even bring your pet on transatlantic journeys to stay in the onboard kennels.

Departs 10 June 2026. From £799pp.

Book now

2. Galápagos Islands

Lindblad Expeditions: Exploring Galápagos

Quito – Galápagos Islands – Quito

open image in gallery Lindblad Expeditions offers trips to the Galapogas where you can get closer to the islands on a zodiac ( Lindblad )

Follow in the footsteps of Charles Darwin from the comfort of an expedition cruise ship.

A Galapagos Island cruise gets you up close to the incredible wildlife and natural history of the Galapagos islands.

With Lindblad Expeditions, this sailing starts in Quito where you fill fly to Baltra Island for a 10-day journey of discovery to meet giant tortoises, blue-footed boobies, playful penguins and sea-lions, among others.

There will be onboard experts to guide you around the region as well as chances to drop anchor and meet the marine life underwater in the crystal clear waters.

Departs 15 May 2026 . From £5,382pp.

Book now

3. World Cruise

Azamara: 2026 World Cruise

San Francisco, USA – Kahului (Maui), Hawaii – Honolulu (Oahu), Hawaii – Nawiliwili (Kauai), Hawaii – Kailua-Kona, Hawaii – Moorea, French Polynesia – Bora Bora, French Polynesia – Papeete (Tahiti), French Polynesia – Pago Pago, American Samoa – Apia, Samoa – Savusavu, Fiji – Lautoka, Fiji – Norfolk Island – Auckland, New Zealand – Tauranga, New Zealand – Napier, New Zealand – Picton, New Zealand – Christchurch, New Zealand – Dunedin, New Zealand – Stewart Island, New Zealand – Hobart (Tasmania), Australia – Melbourne, Australia – Eden, Australia – Sydney, Australia – Kangaroo Island (Penneshaw), Australia – Adelaide, Australia – Port Lincoln, Australia – Albany, Australia – Bunbury, Australia – Perth (Fremantle), Australia – Benoa (Bali), Indonesia – Celukan Bawang (Bali), Indonesia – Singapore – Koh Samui, Thailand – Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Thailand – Sihanoukville, Cambodia – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Hue (Da Nang), Vietnam – Halong Bay, Vietnam – Hong Kong – Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan – Ishigaki, Japan – Naha (Okinawa), Japan – Shanghai, China – Dalian, China – Seoul (Inchon), South Korea – Yeosu, South Korea – Busan, South Korea – Fukuoka, Japan – Kitakyushu, Japan – Hiroshima, Japan – Beppu, Japan – Kochi, Japan – Kobe, Japan – Shimizu, Japan – Tokyo, Japan – Oarai, Japan – Miyako, Japan – Kodiak, Alaska, USA – Juneau, Alaska, USA – Sitka, Alaska, USA – Ketchikan, Alaska, USA – Vancouver, Canada – Seattle, USA – Victoria, Canada – Astoria, USA – San Francisco, USA – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – Acapulco, Mexico – Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala – Acajutla, El Salvador – Puntarenas, Costa Rica – Panama Canal Transit – Cartagena, Colombia – Miami, USA – New York, USA – Newport, USA – Boston, USA – Halifax, Canada – St. John’s, Canada – Cobh, Ireland – Plymouth, England – Le Havre, France – Amsterdam (IJmuiden), Netherlands – Berlin (Warnemünde), Germany – Rønne, Denmark (Bornholm) – Gdańsk, Poland – Klaipeda, Lithuania – Riga, Latvia – Tallinn, Estonia – Helsinki, Finland – Stockholm, Sweden – Copenhagen, Denmark

open image in gallery Azamara’s 2027 World Cruise visits 37 countries ( Azamara )

A world cruise saves the hassle of airport check-ins and constantly packing and unpacking as you travel across continents.

You only need to empty your suitcase once and you will be ready to explore the world on cruises that range from three to six months. You may even be able to tick-off several bucket list destinations in one trip.

Guests can visit 37 countries over 188 nights on Azamara’s 2027 World Cruise departing from San Francisco in America and finishing Copenhagen, Denmark.

The itinerary includes late stays in port and sailings through iconic destinations such as the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, New York’s Statue of Liberty, the Panama Canal and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Tips, wifi, food and drink and weekly laundry are all included, plus guests receive $5,000 of onboard credit and $3,500 for shore excursions.

Departs 5 January 2027. From £45,029 per person.

Book now

4. Amazon River

Aqua Expeditions: Amazon River

Route: Iquitos – Yanayacu Yacapana – Clavero Lake – Nauta Town – Marañon River - Samiria River – Nauta Caño River – Iquitos

open image in gallery A river cruise can be a great way to explore the Amazon ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Explore the legendary Amazon rainforest on a river cruise with Aqua Expeditions.

Travelling with the luxury brand around the Peruvian portion of the renowned river on a seven-day sailing, guests can join expert-led excursions to spot rare wildlife including pink dolphins, spider monkeys and sloths.

When not discovering the scenery, guests can also relax in the spa, gym or movie room on-board either the 20-suite Aqua Nera or the 16-suite Aria Amazon.

Departs 20 June 2026. From £8,442 per person.

Book now

5. Havila Voyages

Bergen – Kirkenes – Bergen

open image in gallery The Northern Lights in the Lofoten Islands in Norway ( Getty/iStock )

The northern lights are nature’s greatest light show,.

The spectacle, known as aurora borealis, is best seen from remote locations around Norway, the Arctic, Iceland and Alaska.

The ideal conditions are clear dark skies, free from light pollution, making a cruise the best viewing platform from the middle of the ocean.

The ideal time to see the northern lights is between the end of September and April.

You can get close to Norwegian nature and look out for the northern lights on Havila Voyages’ coastal express.

Travelling from Bergen to Kirkenes and back, guests will sail through majestic fjords across 34 ports and keep an eye out for the northern lights on deck at night or from the comfort of the glass-enclosed Havblikk Bar and Lounge. The captain will even wake you up if there is a sighting in the middle of the night, plus Havila Voyages has a promise that if you don’t see the northern lights on a 12-day round voyage between 1 October and 31 March then your next voyage is free.

Departs year round. From £1,747pp.

Book now

6. Alaska

Princess Cruises: Voyage of the Glaciers

Vancouver, Canada – Ketchikan, Alaska - Juneau, Alaska – Skagway, Alaska – Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska – College Fjord, Alaska – Anchorage (Whittier) – Alaska – Hubbard Glacier, Alaska – Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska – Strait Point, Alaska – Juneau, Alaska – Ketchikan, Alaska – Vancouver, Canada

open image in gallery Discovery Princess offers great views of Alaska ( Princess Cruises )

Alaska offers a feast for the eyes, with snow-capped mountains and giant glaciers. You can visit these natural marvels on a cruise where you may even be lucky enough to spot a whale in the water or eagles flying overhead. Guests can also take part in unique excursions such as gold panning and axe throwing.

Get closer to the ice on Princess Cruises’ 14-day Voyage of the Glaciers, which sails through the Glacier Bay National Park and by the Hubbard Glacier.

Sailing aboard Discovery Princess, you can get a great view of the scenery from the large windows of its 14 bars and lounges, and there are top dining venues including the Catch By Rudi seafood restaurant and the Princess360 immersive dining experience.

Departs 6 June 2026. From £2,898pp.

Book now

7. Antarctica

Silversea: King George Island

King George Island – Antarctic Sound – Antarctic Peninsula – South Shetland Islands – King George Island

open image in gallery Silversea offers luxury sailings around Antarctica ( Silversea )

Experience the planet’s last untouched continent on an Antarctic cruise, which is a great way to immerse yourself in the scenery, even from the comfort of your cabin.

There will be chances to explore the ice and take part in guided tours where you may come across penguins and whales or even take part in polar plunges.

Passengers can experience a six-day roundtrip with Silversea from King George Island around the Antarctic Sound, which is known as the end of the world, where you will see icebergs floating alongside the ship.

Excursions include guided hikes and zodiac cruises that aim to get you closer to the wildlife.

Departs 1 November 2026. From £12,040pp.

Book now

8: Riviera Travel: Mekong River

Ho Chi Minh City – Vinh Long & Ben Tre District – Cái Bè & Sa Dec – Tan Chau – Phnom Penh – Silk Island – Upper Mekong - Angkor Ban – Siem Reap – Angkor

open image in gallery A river cruise on the Mekong River can be a less strenuous way to explore the region ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Travel to the heart of Vietnam and Cambodia on the Mekong River.

A river cruise in this region is a more comfortable way to get close to the various villages and culture of southeast Asia.

Sailings typically depart from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and visit the floating markets and beautiful landscapes of the Mekong Delta, as well as the ancient golden temples of Angkor in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

A 15-night sailing with Riviera Travel includes visits to local communities and tours of Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, along with a stop at the Cu Chi Tunnels used by the Vietcong in the Vietnam war.

Departs 26 October 2026. From £4,099pp.

Book now

9. Viking Cruises: Egypt

Cairo – Luxor – Qena – Esna – Aswan – Edfu – Cairo

open image in gallery See the wonders of Egypt from the comfort of a cruise ship ( Getty Images )

Watch Egyptian history unfold as you sail along the banks of the River Nile.

A cruise is a great way to discover ancient and modern-day Egypt.

Sailings typically start from Cairo and travel along landmarks such as the Luxor Temple and the Valley of the Kings.

Viking Cruises has a 12-day Pharaohs and Pyramids itinerary that includes flights, food, wifi and tips, as well as excursions to see the pyramids of Giza and the new Grand Egyptian Museum.

There is even an Egyptologist on board to give guest lectures.

Departs 17 December 2026. From £7,395pp.

Book now