The “southernmost hotel on Earth” is currently under development in Chile – and it is being built by a luxury cruise company.

Silversea, a Monaco-based cruise line, is well-known for its all-suite luxury vessels that explore the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galápagos and both Polar Regions, but the company is taking on a new venture by building a hotel in one of the southernmost populated settlement in the world.

The cruise line’s new hotel will be built in Puerto Williams on Naravino Island in Chile, which is often used as the starting point for tourists exploring Antarctica.

While some consider Puerto Williams to be the southernmost city in the world, there is debate due to how people define a ‘city’; Ushuaia in Argentina and Punta Arenas in Chile are also thought of as the southernmost cities due to how large they are in size.

Silversea hopes that the hotel will break up the journey, giving visitors a place to stay before they embark on one of their voyages around the icy continent.

open image in gallery A rendering of the planned hotel in Puerto Williams, Chile ( Silversea )

Before guests join the cruise line’s Antarctica Bridge fly-cruise programme, which they say is the fastest and most direct route to Antarctica, they will fly directly to Puerto Williams from Santiago, Chile’s capital city, and spend time in the new 150-room hotel.

The hotel will be built in partnership with a consortium of Chilean investors, and the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

“We’re thrilled to enhance the Antarctic travel experience by offering seamless journeys that remove traditional barriers for guests to this region,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea.

“This development not only differentiates us from other polar expeditions but also reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence as Silversea continues to set the standard in experiential luxury travel.”

open image in gallery Silversea, Chilean investors and government representatives started the hotel’s development at a groundbreaking ceremony ( Silversea )

Silversea is currently the only cruise line that homeports from Puerto Williams during the Antarctica season, using a fleet of expedition ships to allow visitors to experience the uninhabited landscapes, with a focus on seeing snow-covered mountains, icescapes and the icy region’s wildlife.

The company currently offers guests a chance to fly right into the heart of Antarctica or alternatively voyage through the notorious Drake Passage from Puerto Williams to reach their destination, starting from £8,200 per guest.

Building the “southernmost hotel on Earth” will allow guests to enjoy stop-overs in Puerto Williams before their journey to Antarctica.

Overlooking the Beagle Channel and surrounded by forests and snow-capped Patagonian mountains, the hotel will include a restaurant, a bar, a lounge and a fitness centre.

Keeping within its commitment to fostering long-term partnerships with the local community of Puerto Williams, the hotel will draw inspiration from local traditional art, architecture and materials in hopes of blending into its surroundings.

A gift shop will also be opened in the hotel, where handicrafts and art by local artists will be showcased.

“As we continue to push the boundaries on the ultimate vacation experience for our guests, this new hotel allows us to offer an unmatched Antarctic expedition that further enhances our diverse portfolio of world-class vacations across our brands,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of the Royal Caribbean cruise group, which owns the Silversea brand.

“Partnering with our experienced teams in Chile, we are providing guests with a unique opportunity to explore one of the world’s most breathtaking and remote destinations that advances our promise to deliver a lifetime of vacations.”

