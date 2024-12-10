Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

“There are three rules to remember when sailing the Southern Ocean,” said Brandon Kleyn, expedition leader on the Diana, as we prepared to depart Cape Town on the most unusual route heading to Antarctica this season.

“Rule one. Be flexible. Two, show flexibility. Three, remember rule one,” he said prophetically, as a sudden sea-storm delayed the departure of our 20-day voyage – one that would ultimately fail to reach Antarctica at all and make global headlines.

Almost Shackleton-like in ambition, the plan was to cross the entire South Atlantic Ocean from Cape Town to Cape Horn on a 6,800 kilometre journey via Tristan da Cunha and South Georgia to the Antarctic Peninsula. Antarctica is more usually reached by cruise ships in just two-days from Ushuaia in Argentina’s Tierra del Fuego.

So why on Earth would you want to take so long to reach the frozen continent? Well, this was a repositioning cruise, which can offer some of best value deals and most adventurous voyages on the high seas. Diana was being manoeuvred from the Arctic to commence its Antarctic season. This nine-deck ice-strengthened vessel was almost full, with 177 passengers from Europe, China, Russia, and North America.

“We booked it because it was way cheaper than other sailings to Antarctica and we wanted to see South Georgia, which is difficult and expensive to reach,” said travelling friends Diane Rainsford and Anne Kramer from Oregon. “I booked it late and they waived the single supplement,” added solo German traveller, Conradin Weindl.

There was a buzz of excitement about sailing via Tristan da Cunha: a Shangri-La of remoteness visited by few ships of any kind. It would take five-days sailing westwards to reach the island’s 237 British citizens.

open image in gallery Upon reaching South Georgia, the passengers came face to face with a spectacular arched iceberg ( Mark Stratton )

Landing on Tristan was no certainty though, warned Brandon. “It has some of the angriest seas on Earth surrounding it,” he said. Only six of the 10 cruise ships that visited Tristan last year were able to get ashore, as landing requires a small boat tender. Sure enough, winds whipped up whitecaps in sight of the tin-roofed cottages of Tristan’s only settlement, Edinburgh of the Seven Seas, yet during a brief lull we motored over on zodiac inflatables to set foot on territory claimed by Britain in 1816.

With the appearance of a small British farming community, with cows and sheep grazing around the cottages, the settlement is dwarfed by a volcano that last erupted in 1961. Islander Stan Swain gave us a quick tour around. “I was 13 when the volcano erupted and evacuated to Britain for several years. It was quite a shock encountering so many people after living here among a few hundred,” he recalled. He said the islanders were getting older and soon wouldn’t be able to harvest lobsters – Tristan’s main source of revenue.

open image in gallery It’s a zaodiac from the ship to reach Tristan da Cunha’s shore ( Mark Stratton )

There was time for me to send a postcard from the post office, which the postmistress warned would take months to reach the UK, and pop into the Albatross Bar for a swift half where they’d cooked Tristan lobster tails to taste at a cost of £2.50 for two.

The next 1,450 nautical miles of horizonless Atlantic towards South Georgia reinforced the isolation. Lectures onboard prepared us for an island best-known for where Shackleton escaped to in 1916 after Endurance sank in Antarctica. South Georgia receives around 16,000 travellers each year, but no other vessel approaches it from the mid-South Atlantic. During the 2023-24 Antarctic cruise season, avian influenza broke out and restricted landings on some of South Georgia’s key wildlife beaches that harbour over two million penguins.

open image in gallery South Georgia’s Cooper Bay was awash with king penguins ( Mark Stratton )

Thus a few days before reaching South Georgia we started biosecurity preparations for the visit, scrubbing clean all outside gear and checking Velcro for seeds that we might be introduced onto the island. It was around this time, Diana, a newish vessel, developed a slight juddering – although it seemed no great deal at the time.

We disembarked at Grytviken’s former whaling station, inhabited only by British Antarctic Survey scientists and South Georgia Heritage Trust staff who run another post office, museum, and shop. The main victim of the avian flu outbreak were not birds but elephant seals. Yet these half-tonne colossi were not wiped out but have returned to the beaches. We encountered them spreadeagled among Grytviken’s rusting whale-oil tanks and beached harpoon vessels. They snorted lazily when I passed them walking to the grave of Sir Ernest Shackleton, who died here onboard Quest in 1922. Decorum dictates you toast the ‘Boss’ with a tot of whisky.

open image in gallery A whaling ship moored at Grytviken ( Mark Stratton )

Elsewhere, South Georgia’s wildlife abundance is as magnificent as Antarctica. A combination of whaling’s abandonment in the mid-1960s and the establishment of a marine protection zone that’s 200 miles wide has ensured wildlife populations have exploded. Now it’s often referred to as the world’s only ecosystem in recovery. At St Andrews’ Bay, we marvelled at 150,000 breeding pairs of golden-necked king penguins.

After 10 sea-days, the voyage’s preamble seemed over as Antarctica beckoned. We were two sailing days away, appetites whetted by behemoth tabular icebergs floating northwards from the frozen continent while snow petrels, the ‘Angels of Antarctica’, ghosted by like icy spirits.

Yet our skipper, Captain Strømnes, had bad news.

We’d slowed dramatically to seven knots, and the propellor shaft (one of two) was unfixable, he told us: “We have to cancel Antarctica and sail straight to Ushuaia for repairs. It isn’t safe to take the vessel south to Antarctica.”

Thus began a wounded limp west during a further seven days at sea. There was disappointment onboard and passengers were offered compensation by the company, Swan Hellenic. Not enough in some eyes, and three Russian passengers began a hunger strike for more money while other guests wore hastily drawn placards demanding a 100 per cent refund. Our voyage made international – and mostly over-the-top – headlines.

open image in gallery Diana eventually had to change its plans after it needed repairs, making it unsafe to head to Antarctica ( Mark Stratton )

“We’re disappointed not to make it to Antarctica, but we’ve seen wonderful things like Tristan and South Georgia,” said Diane and Anna. “You never know how things are going to turn out down here, it’s all part of the adventure”.

The final week moved slowly in time as we became the most infamous cruise ship on Earth. Seeking refuge from the hullaballoo, I spent hours on the aft deck absorbing the Atlantic’s rhythmic swell and delighting at the aerodynamism of albatross and distant whale blows, before we finally reached Ushuaia.

open image in gallery While they did not make it to Antarctica, passengers witnessed wonderful wildlife along the way ( Mark Stratton )

The epic achievement – Antarctic disappointment aside – of crossing the South Atlantic Ocean felt a little lost amid the protest and hype. This was a magnificently ambitious odyssey of unpredictability and exposure to nature’s elemental forces. And as countless great explorers have discovered, Antarctica, whether you make it or not, is a privilege not a right.

How to do it

Swan Hellenic’s next 20-night semi-circumnavigation via Antarctica onboard SH Diana sails from Ushuaia to Cape Town on 7 March 2025. Prices start from £6,380pp based on two sharing, including all meals and excursions; international flights cost extra. In reverse, next year’s Cape Town–Ushuaia repositioning departs 15 November 2025.

