5 of the best older cruise ships for laidback and luxury sailings

Megaships may be the current trend when it comes to cruises, but sometimes the old ways (or in this case the older ships) are the best. You won’t get a floating resort with a water park, cinema and rock climbing wall that modern-day passengers might have become used to, but classic cruise ships can offer more character and comfort when it comes to design and service. You may even find that sailing on the older ships can be cheaper compared with fares for newer vessels.

Many older ships have built a loyal following amongst passengers who regularly return for a taste of traditional cruising. Older vessels can also be smaller, offering a more intimate experience compared with modern ships that cater for thousands of people. That can mean fewer crowds and a more intimate or luxury experience. Smaller ships can also visit unique cruise ports that larger rivals can’t reach due to their size and number of passengers.

Incredibly, there are ships operating today that launched in the 1930s. Some have been refurbished after decades of operation, and all will be maintained to ensure they are sea-worthy.

Here is our pick of five of the best older cruise ships that are still welcoming passengers, if you’re considering taking a cruise on a ship with more a bit more experience behind it.

1. Sea Cloud (launched in: 1931)

open image in gallery Launched in 1931, Sea Cloud is the oldest operating passenger cruise ship ( Sea Cloud )

Tall ship Sea Cloud was the largest private sailing yacht in the world when it launched in April 1931.

The four-masted barque sailing ship was initially built as a private luxury yacht called Hussar II for heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post by financier E. F. Hutton, but she renamed it Sea Cloud when the couple divorced in 1935.

The ship has had various owners since. It was commandeered by the US Navy during World War 2 and later became the presidential yacht of Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo before passing through various owners in the post-war era.

It was rescued and restored in the late 1970s by what is now known as Sea Cloud Cruises and became a luxury sailing ship in 1979, offering intimate Caribbean and Mediterranean voyages for just 64 guests.

Prices start from £5,115 per person for sailings around Italy and Croatia.

You will need to be quick though as it is being turned back into a private yacht from October 2025.

2. Callisto (launched in: 1963)

open image in gallery Callisto has been refurbished from a 1960s private luxury yacht to welcome passengers since 2015 ( Variety Cruises )

Initially built as a private yacht, Callisto launched in 1963 and was acquired by luxury small ship brand Variety Cruises in 2015 after decades of charter service.

The ship was refurbished in 2016, giving it more cabins and a larger sundeck, before another upgrade of the public areas in 2024.

Callisto still retains much of its 1960s charm though with wood interiors and traditional design and features a sundeck, library and indoor and outdoor dining areas.

With capacity for just 34 passengers and 16 crew, it can feel more like a private sailing yacht than a cruise ship, but its size at just 26 feet means it can visit smaller ports and destinations on its voyages across the Adriatic, Ionian and Aegean seas including Vis in Croatia and the Greek island of Patmos.

Prices for an eight-day Sicilian Sunsets and Amalfi Delights cruise start at £1,993 per person based on an 18 April 2026 departure.

3. Balmoral (launched in: 1988)

open image in gallery Balmoral is the flagship of Fred Olsen ( Press image, Fred Olsen Balmoral cruise ship )

Fred Olsen flagship Balmoral has been around since the 1980s and is still sailing strong. The vessel was originally built in 1988 for Royal Cruise Line and was named Crown Odyssey.

She was purchased by Fred Olsen in 2008 and given a makeover that added 186 extra cabins for guests, 53 for crew and 60 balcony cabins as well as its Spey and Avon restaurants.

The ship was famously cut in half during its upgrade and extended by inserting a new mid-section, which had to match the existing fabric of the ship. Balmoral has capacity for 1,250 passengers and boasts five restaurants, seven bars and lounges and two pools. There is also an art studio or guests can catch a show in the Neptune Lounge.

All this gives guests a traditional cruise experience, plus its small size, with a gross tonnage of 43,537, makes it a great ship for hugging the coast of scenic routes such as the Norwegian fjords and reaching smaller waterways including France.

Plus, there are regular departures from UK ports including Dover and Southampton.

Prices for a Christmas cruise around Norway in search of the northern lights aboard Balmoral, departing from Southampton on 22 December start at £2,199 per person.

4. Aurora (launched in: 2000)

open image in gallery Aurora is the smallest vessel in the P&O Cruises fleet but is well loved by guests ( P&O Cruises )

Launched in 2000, P&O Cruises’ Aurora marked its 25-year anniversary this year. At around 76,000 tonnes, she is the smallest and oldest of the cruise brand’s seven ships currently in service. It had a refit in April 2025, with updates to its restaurant and bar decor as well as new cabin furniture .

The adults-only ship has space for 1,874 passengers compared with the more than 5,000 that its newer ships Iona and Arvia can hold.

Read more: How P&O Cruises Britannia ship still flies the flag for British cruising

Despite its smaller size, Aurora regularly welcomes repeat guests and has 19 restaurants and bars as well as seven entertainment venues to please passengers. There is also a spa and three pools, including one with a retractable roof so you can swim indoors on rainy days.

The ship offers voyages in Spain, France, across the Mediterranean and around the British Isles.

For example, a three-night round-trip to Belgium from Southampton departing 21 April 2026 costs from £349 per person.

5. Queen Mary 2 (2003)

open image in gallery Queen Mary 2 is the world’s largest ocean liner and you can even take your dog on board with you ( Cunard )

Launched in 2004, Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 is the largest ocean liner ever built. She has capacity for 2,691 passengers and is best known for transatlantic crossings to New York from Southampton. You can even take your dog with you as they can sleep in the ship’s kennels.

Queen Mary 2 completed her 400th crossing last year. On board, guests can enjoy Cunard’s classic white-gloved afternoon tea as well as activities such as ballroom dancing or watch films and attend talks at the first and largest planetarium at sea.

The ship may be more than 25 years old, but it was remastered in 2016 with new carpets, plus its Mareel spa and Carinthia Lounge were remodelled. A week-long transatlantic crossing aboard Queen Mary 2 from Southampton to New York costs from £599 per person for a departure on 19 December.

