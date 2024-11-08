Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Santa Claus is coming to town and – and he could be making his way to your cruise ship.

A range of cruise brands offer Christmas sailings, letting guests enjoy the festive period without worrying about the turkey or having to invite distant relatives.

You could celebrate in the slightly warmer climate of the Mediterranean, experience a Caribbean Christmas, or go inland for a celebration on one of Europe’s grand rivers. There is also the chance to visit Christmas markets and see how the rest of the world is marking yuletide.

Onboard, you will find plenty of parties, singalongs, festive food, decorations and Christmas trees, plus there may even be a visit from Father Christmas (for those who have been nice, not naughty). Of course, Christmas lunch is sorted for you as well – all you need to do is sit back and enjoy

Here is our roundup of the best Christmas cruises for 2024/25.

Cunard: Caribbean celebration

Southampton - New York - Philipsburg - Roseau - Castries - Bridgetown - Basseterre - New York - Southampton

open image in gallery Queen Mary 2 will be decked out in Christmas trees and decorations ( Christopher Ison )

Why just celebrate Christmas when you could also mark the new year on a cruise as well? Cunard’s 28-night sailing gives you the convenience of embarking in Southampton for a round-trip to the Caribbean via New York on legendary ship the Queen Mary 2.

You can expect the classic British cruising experience including afternoon tea, plus the ship will be decked out with Christmas trees, twinkling lights and festive finishes. Both Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve will be at sea, so expect plenty of onboard feasts and celebrations.

Departs 14 December. From £3,649pp.

Viking: Christmas on the Rhine

Basel - Breisach - Strasbourg - Mannheim - Rudesheim - Koblenz - Cologne - Dordrecht - Amsterdam

open image in gallery Visit Christmas markets on the contintent ( Viking Cruises )

A mainstay of the festive period is Christmas markets. You can enjoy the continent’s best Christmas markets up-close as well as from the water with Viking. Guests can enjoy an eight-night river cruise sailing the Rhine from Basel to Amsterdam on Viking Idun and then spend Christmas Day on the continent.

Each day can be spent in a Christmas market based in a different city, letting you experience a variety of cultural takes on the festive period, as well as the usual gingerbread and mulled wine.

Departing from Basel, the river cruise takes in Alsatian treats from Strasbourg and visit a range of German and Dutch markets, all while enjoying the views on the Rhine. Guests can also enjoy onboard music performances, tree trimming and cooking demonstrations

Departs 15 December. From £3,545pp, including onboard gratuities and return flights.

MSC Cruises: Mediterranean

Barcelona - Marseille - Genoa - Civitavecchia - Palermo - Valetta - Barcelona

open image in gallery Guests can enjoy a round-trip from Barcelona on MSC World Europa – and Santa may even visit ( MSC Cruises )

MSC Cruises is well-known for its entertainment and onboard parties and it goes to great effort at Christmas. Good boys and girls will get a visit from Santa and will see an exclusive video of how he made it onto the ship.

Guests on MSC World Europa – the line’s first liquefied natural gas ship – can expect Christmas parties and decor, karaoke and plenty of tinsel as well as West End-style theatre shows on its seven-night sailing from Barcelona.

There will be plenty of chances to visit continental Christmas markets with stops in France, Italy, and Valetta in Malta, where you can spend Christmas Day. Boxing Day is at sea, giving you plenty of time to get nurse your hangover before returning to Barcelona.

Departs 20 December. From £719pp; flights not included.

Celebrity: Galapagos Northern Loop

Baltra Island - Black Turtle Cove - Rabida Island - Egas Port - Tagus Cove - Espinoza Point - Urvina Bay, Vicente rock Point, Batolome Island - Las Bachas - Daphne Major - El Barranco - Darwin Bay- Puerto Ayora - Baltra Island

If you don’t fancy spending Christmas with your annoying aunts or in-laws, why not spend it with turtles, penguins and sea lions instead? You can experience the Galapagos Islands in style at Christmas on Celebrity Xpedition.

This seven-night round-trip from Baltra Island includes 13 ports such as Bartolome Island and Darwin Bay to meet a variety of wildlife and experience the rare landscapes of the region. The trip will keep you so busy that you may not even notice that it is Christmas. With an occupancy of just 48, you can expect an intimate experience on board where you can dine in Darwin’s Restaurant and enjoy live music in the Discovery Lounge.

Departs 21 December. From £7,619pp; flights not included.

Norwegian Cruise Line: Caribbean

Miami - Roatán - Harvest Caye - Cozumel - Great Stirrup Cay - Miami

Enjoy Christmas without the cold weather in the Caribbean with Norwegian Cruise Line. The Norwegian Jade’s seven-night festive sailing will take you from Miami to top Caribbean islands including Roatán in Honduras and Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. You can even try out the 3,000sq ft zip line on the cruise line’s private island, Harvest Caye in Belize.

Back onboard, guests can enjoy festive menus and even a visit from Santa. Norwegian Jade is renowned for its Cirque du Soleil-style shows in Elements, and top magic and song productions in Blazing Boots – so expect to be well entertained in the sun for Christmas.

Departs 22 December. From £1,113pp, with £250 of airfare credit per passenger.

Royal Caribbean: Bahamas & Perfect Day Holiday

Fort Lauderdale - Nassau - Perfect Day at CocoCay - Fort Lauderdale

open image in gallery Festive activities on Liberty of the Seas include ice skating ( sbw-photo )

Royal Caribbean International offers another sunny option for Christmas. Departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 23 December for four nights aboard Liberty of the Seas, you will spend Christmas Day in Nassau and enjoy waterparks or find time to relax on Royal Caribbean’s private CocoCay island in the Bahamas on Boxing Day.

Onboard, guests can take part in Christmas Eve singalongs as well as ugly Christmas jumper making, crafts and gingerbread decorating. The ship also has an ice-skating rink if you want to feel more festive. There is also often a pajama Christmas movie night and look out for hidden elves on deck. Royal Caribbean also provides a priest onboard for those who wish to attend mass.

Departs 23 December. From £627pp; flights not included.

Disney: Very Merrytime Western Caribbean Cruise

Galveston - Progreso - Galveston

open image in gallery Christmas cruises will take place onboard Disney Magic ( Disney Cruise Line )

Disney somehow manages to make Christmas even more magical wherever you are – and that includes at sea. You can see how Mickey, Minnie, Donald and co get in the festive spirit onboard Disney Magic this Christmas.

Guests can enjoy Very Merrytime-themed cruises in the Western Caribbean, with a four-night round-trip sailing from Galveston in Texas to Progreso in Mexico departing on Christmas Eve. Expect to see classic characters in festive attire onboard as well as a life-sized gingerbread house and a 24-foot Christmas tree. Festive activities include a tree lighting ceremony and parties hosted by Mickey and Minnie.

Departs 24 December. From £2,340; flights not included.

