Solo travellers are set to get their own cruise ship

A river cruise ship is set to be reserved exclusively for solo travellers over an entire sailing season for the first time.

Riviera Travel has announced that MS George Eliot will become the world’s first river cruise ship operating exclusively for passengers travelling alone from 2027.

While many cruise brands offer cabins and dedicated sailings for solo travellers, MS George Eliot will operate a full season of solo-exclusive departures, increasing capacity for independent holidaymakers.

Riviera Travel said it has seen a 66 per cent year-on-year increase in solo river cruise bookings through travel agents, with solo travellers now making up almost 13 per cent of all bookings. Almost half of these are repeat guests.

There will be four eight-day itineraries sailing between June and November 2027.

These include a “Blue Danube for Solo Travellers” sailing, that visits Vienna, Budapest and Salzburg. Cabin fares from £2,899 per person.

A Rhine and Moselle sailing starts at £2,449, while the longer Rhine, Strasbourg and Heidelberg cruise offers cabins from £3,499 per person (find out more here.)

The ship will also operate a 15-day sailing from Budapest to the Black Sea, with prices from £5,699 per person. Passengers can book via the Riviera website.

open image in gallery Solo guests can relax in the hot tub, practice their golf putting or just relax in the sun aboard MS George Eliot ( Riviera Travel )

MS George Eliot has space for 140 passengers.

The solo sailings will offer opportunities for guests to mingle during cocktail hours and travellers can sit together during meals or on their own if they prefer.

As part of the launch, Riviera Travel is offering a free upgrade from middle to upper deck on European river cruises departing in 2027, excluding long-haul. The offer is valid for bookings made between 17 September and 31 October 2025, and travellers must quote “Upgrade 27” when booking to redeem.

All Riveira Travel cruises include flights and transfers from London and regional airports, alongside full-board dining with a free drinks package, expert-led excursions and onboard wifi.

Riviera Travel will continue offering solo sailings and cabins for independent travellers on other ships.

The river cruise line has also announced that it will sail on the Mekong River in Asia for the first time in 2027 with the launch of a new ship, Riviera Alba.

The all-suite ship, which can carry 50 guests, will be the brand’s first outside of Europe.

Itineraries include a 16-day Vietnam, Cambodia and Mekong River Cruise, which has stops in Saigon and Hanoi. Prices start from £4,799 (book via the Riviera website.)

Phil Hullah, chief executive of Riviera Travel, said: “This is a landmark moment not only for Riviera but for the river cruise industry as a whole.

“The launch of MS George Eliot, the first river cruise ship to operate exclusively for solo guests, allows us to offer independent travellers a choice and focus that no other operator provides.”

