Liverpool and Brighton go head-to-head for the second time this week when they meet at Anfield in the pick of Saturday’s 3pm games in the Premier League.

The Reds ran out 3-2 winners in the League Cup at Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Wednesday, a result that was never in much doubt, despite the close nature of the scoreline.

Both managers rang the changes from the sides that have regularly featured in the Premier League in order to give some players a rest so it’s tough to read too much into Wednesday’s game when it comes to accessing their next encounter.

Betting sites expect Liverpool to come out on top once more, pricing them at 4/9, but they’ll need to be wary of a Brighton side that have turned over Tottenham and Newcastle recently.

Liverpool vs Brighton betting preview: Slot’s men to get back to winning ways

Liverpool saw their eight-game winning run in all competitions ended by last weekend’s 2-2 draw at title rivals Arsenal, but they started work on a new sequence of victories in midweek at Brighton.

They’ll need to keep stacking the wins if they want to keep pace with Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s men having replaced them at the top of the table.

City are 6/4 favourites for the title on Premier League betting sites, but the Merseysiders, who are a best-price 11/4, have shown they aren’t to be underestimated with Slot at the helm.

The draw against the Gunners and the home defeat by Nottingham Forest earlier in the season are the only points dropped since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss.

Brighton also have a new boss in charge, Fabian Hurzeler succeeding Roberto De Zerbi in the summer, and he has also settled in well to life in England with just one defeat from their opening nine league games.

Their four wins and four draws, including a point away to Arsenal, means they sit sixth in the league table, just five points behind this weekend’s opponents.

That gap could have been even smaller had they not let a two-goal lead slip at home to Wolves last weekend and they have asked questions of Liverpool in recent times, losing just three of the last 10 meetings with the Reds.

Brighton have scored 16 goals so far in the league, just one behind Liverpool. However, their problem has been at the other end where they have conceded 12 compared to just five by the Reds.

That difference defensively could be what ends up settling this match. Brighton will have to be at their best defensively to stop a side who have scored 31 in all competitions and have seen 10 different names on the scoresheet.

Thanks to their abundance of goal-scoring options, Liverpool have found a way to get over the line in the majority of games and can edge what sets up to be a high-scoring encounter.

Liverpool vs Brighton prediction 1: Over 2.5 goals and Liverpool to win - 4/5 Betway

Liverpool vs Brighton tips: Dangermen to find their marks

Mohamed Salah has a knack for being involved in the goals against Brighton, scoring nine and registering six assists in his 14 Premier League games, including three goals in the two fixtures last season.

He already has eight goals in all competitions, including six goals and five assists in the league and he’s averaging three shots on target per game.

You can get 18/5 on Salah scoring first, or 20/21 for him to score anytime on football betting sites.

For the visitors, Danny Welbeck has also got off to a great start as he looks to reach double figures for the first time in the Premier League.

It seems hard to believe that the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker has never scored more than nine in a top flight season.

He‘s already scored six league goals this term and has had 25 shots and 11 on target.

You can pair Welbeck and Salah to have over one shot on target each and get over 7/1 with Betway.

Liverpool vs Brighton predictions 2: Mohamed Salah & Danny Welbeck each over 1 shot on target - 7/1 Betway

