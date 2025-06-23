Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new Premier League season begins on 15 August, as the most popular domestic league in all of world football returns for the 2025/26 campaign.

Liverpool are looking to defend the title won last season, while Arsenal look to put three successive second-placed finishes behind them and Pep Guardiola hopes to blend a new-look Manchester City side into title winners again.

As the most popular league in the world, the Premier League is big business for betting sites, with UK bookmakers prioritising the competition and producing hundreds of outright and match markets.

This page details the latest and best Premier League odds for the 2025/26 top-flight season. We use the latest Premier League betting odds from the best football betting sites to offer readers optimum value on wagering.

Readers will find not only the top value on markets such as Premier League winner or top goalscorer, but also match odds and more, with prices on this page instantly reflecting any changes made by bookies.

All Premier League odds come from our recommended betting sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Premier League Match Odds

The 2025/26 Premier League season gets underway on Friday 15 August, when champions Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield.

Above, bettors will find the best odds for that clash on Merseyside and all of the rest of the season’s 380 top-flight games.

Any changes made to the Premier League game odds by bookies due to suspension or injuries will appear instantly, so bettors are always up to date with the best betting odds on the Premier League.

Premier League Odds: Title Betting

Liverpool kicked-off last season priced at 7/1 to win the the title in the bet365 Premier League odds, behind Arsenal and serial winners Manchester City in the market.

In fact, the Reds were the biggest price winners of the Premier League since Leicester City’s 2015/16 success, when the Foxes started the season at 5,000/1 in betting odds for the Premier League.

The Reds have never retained the title since the start of the Premier League era, finishing third the last time they were defending champions.

And it’ll be Arsenal who are waiting to pounce, with Mikel Arteta’s side having been runners up the last three years. Meanwhile, Manchester City – who won four titles on the bounce before last season – will be going for their sixth title overall under Pep Guardiola, with the Spaniard tasked with gelling a new-look team after some notable signings and departures.

Chelsea will also hope to maintain a title challenge this season, having fallen away around Christmas last term, while there is also room for surprises in the top flight too.

Previous Betting Odds Premier League Winners

Season Winner Premier League Odds 2024/25 Liverpool 7/1 2023/24 Manchester City 8/11 2022/23 Manchester City 8/13 2021/22 Manchester City 4/6 2020/21 Manchester City 4/5

*Premier League odds are from the start of each season.

Premier League Odds: Relegation Betting

In 2024/25, the three promoted sides went straight back down for the second campaign in a row, with Ipswich, Leicester City and Southampton all returning to the Championship.

Before the season got underway, it was that same trio who had the shortest odds to go down with Premier League betting sites, and it could be the same scenario this season.

Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland will be looking to avoid the same fate as their predecessors in the 2025/26 campaign.

Premier League Odds: Top Goalscorer

Mohamed Salah won the Premier League’s golden boot last season, scoring 29 in total and making a mockery of his 12/1 price in the English Premier League odds to finish as top scorer.

Erling Haaland was odds-on for the award at the start of last season having collected the honour in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

It was the fourth time Salah won the award, having also finished as top scorer in 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2021/22. No player has won the award more.

Premier Golden Boot Winner Odds

Season Winner Premier League Odds 2024/25 Mohamed Salah 12/1 2023/24 Erling Haaland 5/6 2022/23 Erling Haaland 11/4 2021/22 Mohamed Salah & Heung Min Son Salah (4/1) Son (33/1) 2020/21 Harry Kane 11/2

*Son and Salah shared the award in 2021/22 after both scored 23 league goals.

Premier League Odds: Top Four Betting

Five Premier League teams qualified for the Champions League via their league placing in the 2024/25 season due to the standing of English teams in Uefa’s co-efficent system.

The Premier League may earn an extra place in the 2025/26 season, but Premier League odds are currently available for betting on which sides will finish in the top four.

The sides that occupied the top four at the end of the 2024/25 season were Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, with Newcastle in fifth place.

