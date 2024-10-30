The match which showed why Liverpool’s left flank may be about to change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Arne Slot didn’t do a whole lot of switching around his Liverpool lineup in the opening weeks of the season, to the extent that he was questioned about rotation and managing minutes several times and had to explain why he hadn’t needed to, much at least, at Feyenoord.

Fast forward a couple of months into his reign and there has certainly been more switching about in midweek action, Champions League and Carabao Cup matches offering an opportunity to fringe first-teamers and with one or two of those - Curtis Jones most notably - who had been onlookers at the start of the season being far more regularly in the initial XI for matches now.

But in an entertaining, though otherwise probably unremarkable, fourth round League Cup match at Brighton and Hove Albion, Slot perhaps gave an indication - and more importantly was shown the reasons - that there might now be the most significant early switch-up in his team over the coming weeks.

It was seen in minutes and in performance levels, in impact and in, to be frank, repeating what has perhaps been on show for several games now.

And it’s down the entirety of the left flank, where until now Andy Robertson and Luis Diaz have been the go-to starters. Both of those may now change.

In attack, it seems a more routine alteration and a more predictable one. Diaz may have scored the goal which actually decided the tie, hammering in at the near post with five minutes left, but his performance had already long since been overshadowed by Cody Gakpo, as has his recent form.

The Dutchman was Liverpool’s outlet in a strikerless system - Dominik Szoboszlai nominally up front, but...not, really - and to his performance of industry, adventure and pace, he added two blistering strikes to find the back of the net. The first, a classic cut-in-and-rocket, found the far top corner of Jason Steele’s goal. The second was a more single-minded and relentless, rifling in near post with others to his right baying for the ball - but after he’d just teed up a three-on-one chance which was spurned, Gakpo in this mood was not passing up another.

Diaz’s work rate and late strike serves as a reminder of his value, of course. And he started the season in superb form himself. But this is what Liverpool - or any team - require to challenge on all fronts: more than just three starting calibre forwards, each challenging the others to be in form and favour.

Right now, Gakpo looks undroppable, and for a forward who has not yet shown long-term consistency, making the most of these spells of form is vital. If his goals didn’t signify he might expect to face Brighton again at the weekend in a Premier League clash at Anfield, his substitution might. Slot has tended to bring off those who might be in the XI next time out in these partial rotation encounters, so 90 minutes for Diaz and 20 fewer for the Dutchman is a hint at what lies ahead, even if his manager insists he’s already a starting option regardless.

“For me he is a regular starter, not every game but on a regular basis,” he said after the match. “And he’s in a tough competition with Lucho Diaz. It’s normal if you play at a club like Liverpool you have two quality players most positions.

“Cody has been, in my opinion, not just now but the second half of last season he scored lot of goals - he’s been a good player for Liverpool for a long time.”

Behind either one at left-back is a trickier proposition.

Robertson captained Liverpool on the night but his form has been wayward of late, struggling against pace in more than one game recently, as Bukayo Saka so ably demonstrated. Tonight it was the turn of Brajan Gruda, then Simon Adingra. Both beat the Scot for speed and movement, though he did also save a goal with a far-post clearance late on.

While few will demand Robertson is dropped without ceremony, the evidence is mounting that Kostas Tsimikas might be in a better moment. There is also a case to be made that Joe Gomez, centre-back here but who was a standout in that position last year, might be one to turn to, particularly offering the right-footed option against those attackers who like to run inside.

Yet further chances to rotate, and chase a trophy of course, will come with Liverpool remaining in the cup after this victory.

Gakpo’s goals and a crazy final ten minutes which saw Simon Adingra, Diaz and Tariq Lamptey all celebrate, came long after an opening ten minutes an exercise in which stand-in goalkeeper could risk the most to keep position and send opposing forwards the wrong way with tight turns and delicate touches.

Viteszlav Jaros provided a memorable moment with an astonishing fingertip save onto the post from Adingra, but a fine full debut for the Reds’ third-choice goalkeeper won’t edge him ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher, let alone into Slot’s starting side. At left-back and left wing, however, it’s perhaps a different matter.