Arsenal vs Tottenham tips:

Arsenal to win to nil - 13/10 BetVictor

Bukayo Saka to score at any time - 17/10 Betway

Arsenal welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates on Sunday seeking to maintain their championship charge as they chase a first Premier League title since the 2003/04 season (4:30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Gunners sit top of the table, four points clear of their nearest rivals, Manchester City, although that gap could be down to one point by the time the first North London derby of the season kicks off if City can beat Newcastle on Saturday.

Arsenal have finished runners-up in each of the last three seasons, first to Manchester City (twice) and most recently Liverpool, but could this finally be their season?

Betting sites are all in favour of an Arsenal title win, with Mikel Arteta’s men having Premier League winner odds of 4/5 entering the weekend.

However, last time out, they proved they are not infallible, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by high-flying Sunderland.

Dan Ballard gave the home side the lead in the first half, before Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard struck to give the Gunners the lead, though they couldn’t hold out, and Brian Brobbey's first goal for the Black Cats earned his side a point.

That draw ended a 10-game winning streak and was only the third time they have dropped points so far this season. Previously, they lost 1-0 to Liverpool and were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Manchester City.

Football betting sites all expect Arsenal to get back to winning ways on Sunday with the Premier League odds implying a 65% chance of a home win, while Spurs are as big as 7/1 for a rare away win in this fixture.

Arsenal vs Tottenham preview: Gunners to keep on firing

Spurs go into the game just four places and eight points below their rivals after winning five, drawing three and losing three under new boss Thomas Frank.

But Spurs fans still aren’t happy. They finished 17th in the league last season, which spelt the end for Ange Postecoglou, but fans booed the side and the manager after the recent 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea.

They also let a 2-1 lead slip last time out at home to Manchester United, failing to hold on after Richarlison had given them the lead in injury time.

Frank has only won one of nine matches against Arsenal, drawing two while the other six ended in defeat during his time in charge of Brentford, and though this is a different proposition now he’s Tottenham boss, it is still a tough one.

Spurs have lost five of their last six matches against Sunday’s opponents, with the other a 2-2 draw at the Emirates in September 2023, when Son Heung-Min scored twice.

You have to go back to 2010 for the last time they won at Arsenal, when goals from Gareth Bale, Rafael van der Vaart and Younes Kaboul earned them a 3-2 victory.

Anything can happen in the North London derby, which rarely lacks drama, but it’s hard to see Spurs being a match for the Gunners, even with Arsenal’s injury list growing longer during the international break, when Gabriel went down with a thigh injury.

The defender has been in excellent form this season and is a key reason why Arsenal have only conceded five goals in the league so far, but early reports suggest he could be out for up to a month after limping off in Brazil’s friendly against Senegal last weekend.

Fortunately, Arsenal have plenty of strength in depth at the back and Gabriel’s replacement can play a part in shutting out a Spurs side that’s looked toothless at times under Frank.

Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction 1: Arsenal to win to nil - 13/10 BetVictor

Arsenal vs Tottenham tip: Saka to score again

Bukayo Saka scored a great goal for England in their recent win against Serbia to take his tally for the season to eight goals in 18 appearances for club and country.

It was also his third goal in three games after netting against Slavia Prague and Sunderland, too.

The Arsenal forward has three goals and three assists in his 10 previous North London derbies, and having looked sharp in recent outings, he’s an interesting option in the anytime goalscorer market on Premier League betting sites.

Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction 2: Saka to score at any time - 17/10 Betway

Arsenal vs Tottenham team news

Arsenal vs Tottenham predicted line-ups

Arsenal vs Tottenham free bet offer

The North London derby is rarely short on goals and while we think Arsenal may record another clean sheet, punters who are expecting goals at the Emirates Stadium can get enhanced odds of 30/1 on both teams to score at talkSPORT BET.

This offer is only available to new customers who register, opt in, and deposit £5 or more before kick-off on Sunday. Next, place a £1 qualifying bet on both teams to score at the standard match odds.

If BTTS lands, talkSPORT BET will pay out in cash on the £1 bet, with the extras added in free bets to bring the return up to 30/1.

Free bets must be used within seven days on markets with odds of evens or higher, with no wagering requirements.

Please gamble responsibly

If you plan to have a bet on Arsenal against Tottenham, make sure to gamble responsibly.

It’s vital that bettors take steps to remain in control of their time and budget when using gambling sites. The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.