Best football betting apps UK 2025

Football remains the most popular sport among bettors in the UK, with the game’s popularity never waning and betting sites constantly innovating to keep up with wagering demands.

From offers and odds to the monetisation of fantasy football, the world of football betting sites has never been more varied, and football betting apps are the latest development in the betting trends related to the beautiful game.

This page will focus on the best football betting apps for UK punters. While our football betting sites page covers a wide range of topics, this guide focuses specifically on dedicated mobile apps and their unique features.

We’ve made selections for the best football apps in a variety of categories in an effort to find betting apps to suit all types of football bettors.

Best Football Betting Apps 2025

Football betting apps Best feature iOS Rating (out of 5) Android Rating (out of 5) Bet365 Live streaming 4.8 4.6 LiveScore Bet In-play betting 4.7 4.4 BetMGM Accumulators 4.4 4.4 Betfred Bet builder 4.5 3.8 William Hill Iphone app 4.7 3.8 Ladbrokes Android app 4.5 4.4 NetBet Free bets 4.5 4.5

Best football betting app for live streaming: Bet365

Bet365 is the top choice for live streaming football matches on mobile devices, with the app earning consistently high customer ratings on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

The company streams more than 600,000 live sporting events every year, with a large percentage of those being football games. They offer coverage of Europe’s top leagues – such as LaLiga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 – alongside international action, with World Cup qualifiers available on the service.

One of the most innovative parts of the service is the picture-in-picture feature, which allows bettors to watch matches at the same time as browsing markets or placing bets.

In order to access live streaming, users simply need to have a funded account or have placed a bet in the last 24 hours.

Best football betting app for in-play betting: LiveScore Bet

In-play football betting has become increasingly popular among mobile users who want to bet on the go, and LiveScore Bet has carved a reputation as the best football betting app for live betting.

LiveScore has leveraged its heritage as the world's most popular live scores app, with key features including rapid market updates, integration of real-time match data and an extensive selection of in-play markets across hundreds of football matches. I found the availability of live scores and betting combined in one app makes this a seamless user experience.

In addition, LiveScore Bet provides a strong range of football offers, such as regular free bet offers, early payouts, weekly free acca bets and payouts on goalscorer bets if the goal is chalked off following a VAR review.

Best football betting app for accumulators: BetMGM

BetMGM is an excellent choice for accumulator bettors on mobile, with an app that makes building football accumulators straightforward thanks to a clean interface that allows users to quickly add multiple selections to their bet slip.

Acca bettors can benefit from BetMGM’s early payout scheme, where match result bets are settled as a winner if one team goes two goals ahead.

In addition, the acca boost feature increases the payout on winning accumulator bets. The bonus kicks in at 3 per cent boost to football odds for winning trebles and goes all the way up to 200 per cent for accas of 20 legs or more.

App users will also find regular price boost offers on BetMGM, and can access their free-to-play Golden Goals game.

Overall, the app’s popularity is reflected in its strong ratings on iOS and Android, suggesting user satisfaction with the platform's performance and reliability.

Best football betting app for bet builder: Betfred

Bet builders have become one of the most popular ways to bet on football, with users able to combine wagers on the same match into a single bet, raising the possibility of a higher potential payout from wagering on one game.

Betfred was ranked our best football betting app when we reviewed football bookmakers, and it also excels for bet builder functionality on mobile, with their app allowing punters to easily put together a bet builder.

Betfred offers bet builder options across a wide range of football matches – including Premier League, Championship and European competitions – and regularly features bet builder offers with free bets, giving users added value on their customised wagers. In addition, Betfred users will also regularly receive opportunities to secure a free in-play football bet via bet and get promotions.

Best football betting app for iPhone: William Hill

William Hill is our choice as best among football betting apps for iPhone, with the app's performance on iPhone devices offering smooth navigation, fast loading times and stability.

As expected, the app's has a high rating on the Apple App Store, with reviewers praising its user interface and the visually appealing design, which is arguably more appealing than the dated desktop site. Additionally, the app provides seamless integration with Apple Pay for quick and easy deposits.

William Hill also offer a range of football betting features on iPhone, including their ‘Two Goals Ahead’ early payout offer and accumulator insurance, as well as push notifications for football match updates and promotional offers.

Best football betting app for Android: Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes offers one of the best football betting apps for Android users, with optimised performance including smooth navigation and fast loading times. The app is designed to work seamlessly across various Android screen sizes and devices.

The app has one of the strongest ratings among football betting apps for Android on the Google Play Store, reflecting positive feedback from Android users, who single out Ladbrokes for building an easy-to-use app which processes payment requests quickly.

Ladbrokes also offers a wide range of football markets and in-play betting options, as well as additional features, including their daily odds boost token, which can be used to boost the Premier League odds on games. Ladbrokes also offer acca insurance, free bets and a ‘correct score prediction’ game.

Best football betting app for free bets: NetBet

NetBet stands out as the best football betting app for free bet offers. They have an excellent range of free bet promotions for football bettors, and they are constantly being updated with regular offers relating to that week’s big domestic or international matches.

NetBet's promotional variety is huge, with offers including refunds on losing bets, accumulator bonuses and special free bet offers during major events. They also combine their free bet offers with competitive odds and a wide range of football markets, making the app an attractive option for bettors looking to maximise value.

Best Football Betting Apps: What to Consider

There are a number of key features that bettors should look for when choosing a football betting app, so we have included some extra information on the main things to consider:

Live streaming: The best football betting apps will provide customers with the option to watch live matches within the app.

In-play betting: Any good football betting app will provide customers with a range of live markets and quick updates on odds as the game progresses.

Bet builder: The best football betting apps will offer customisation options for same-game multiples when creating bet builders.

Accumulator tools: Many of our recommended apps carry a range of accumulator tools, such as acca builders, acca insurance and acca bonuses.

Cash out: Partial and full cash out options should be available to customers during matches.

Push notifications: Alerts for kick-offs, goals, and promotions are vital features to help enhance the overall user experience.

Live scores and stats: Real-time match updates and statistics are another important feature, and all of our recommended apps will offer these.

How we rank and review football betting apps

We consider a range of criteria when ranking and reviewing any football betting app. In this section, I have included an extensive but not complete list of what we are looking for when assessing a football app.

Welcome offers: We consider the quality and value of sign-up bonuses and whether they can be completed via the app, as well as any restrictive terms and conditions.

App-exclusive promotions: We evaluate the variety and number of ongoing offers for app users, in addition to the welcome offers.

Live betting options: When considering live betting options, we check how quickly odds are updated, whether or not they offer real-time stats, and whether customers can live stream a match.

App performance: Speed, stability, and user experience are of paramount importance when evaluating football betting apps.

Payment options: We will only recommend apps that offer a range of deposit and withdrawal methods on mobile. For example, most PayPal betting sites will offer PayPal as a payment option on their app, but we like to check.

Customer support: In-app help and live chat options must be available via our chosen apps.

Customer experience: How do bettors rate the apps? We take into account the general consensus on apps as well as our own previous experience.

Responsible gambling: All of our recommended football betting apps must provide customers with the requisite tools and features to help bettors stay safe when gambling.

How to download football betting apps

Below is a step-by-step guide to downloading the best football betting apps:

For iOS users (iPhone/iPad)

Step 1: Open the App Store on your device.

Step 2: Search for the betting operator's app (e.g., "Bet365", "Ladbrokes").

Step 3: Tap "Get" or the download icon.

Step 4: Authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or password.

Step 5: Open the app and log in or register.

For Android users

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Search for the betting operator's app.

Step 3: Tap "Install".

Step 4: Wait for download and installation to complete.

Step 5: Open the app and log in or register.

Please note that all apps are free to download, and users must be 18 years or older and located in the UK to access them. Some operators also offer APK downloads directly from their websites for Android users, which may be necessary if an app isn't available on the Google Play Store.

Remember to only download apps from official app stores or directly from the operator's website to ensure security.

Best football betting apps: FAQs

What is the best app for football betting?

Betfred was ranked as our best football betting app when we reviewed football bookmakers, as it excels in a range of areas, including bet builders. But if you are looking for an app with a different strength, we’ve recommended six other football betting apps worth consideration.

Can you watch football matches on bet365 app?

Yes. Bet365 streams more than 600,000 live sporting events every year, and many of these are matches from across the top leagues in Europe.

Are football betting apps safe?

Our recommended football betting apps are all operated by companies that are fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, meaning they are 100 per cent safe, while customers can rest assured their data and personal information is protected.