Arsenal Odds: Latest Arsenal 2025/2026 Betting Odds

Arsenal are one of the most dominant sides in England, with a storied history helping the Gunners to emerging as one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs since the competition’s inception.

While Arsenal were league winners long before the first season of the Premier League, the inception of the competition coinciding with the arrival of key figures such as Arsene Wenger and Thierry Henry helped to transform the club into one of the biggest and most successful in the world.

Wenger won three league titles and seven FA Cups during his reign and though the famous Invincibles campaign remains one of the most important in English football history, that title in 2004 was the last the Gunners won.

Nevertheless, the arrival of Mikel Arteta transformed the side once again and their recent seasons have been spent contending for the Premier League title and Champions League once again, with many feeling that 2025/26 could be their year to win the game’s top honours once again.

This page will detail the latest Arsenal odds and betting offers from the best betting sites. We’ve produced this guide to the latest live Arsenal betting odds to help readers find the best prices throughout the course of the regular season across all of the major competitions in England and Europe.

On this page, punters will find top value on odds for individual Arsenal games as well as odds on Arsenal to win the league and various Arsenal title odds. Any changes to markets made by betting sites are immediately reflected by our odds comparison tool.

All our Arsenal odds come from recommended online bookmakers, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Arsenal Latest Match Odds

Readers can find the latest Arsenal match odds from the best football betting sites right here.

Before betting on any individual Arsenal match, remember to check updates as the latest Arsenal odds will update regularly based on team news such as injuries and suspensions.

Arsenal Premier League Winner Odds

Punters can find Arsenal odds to win Premier League in this section.

The Gunners’ recent history in the Premier League title race has been poor by their standards, having last won the crown in 2003/2004, though more recent seasons have seen Mikel Arteta’s side back in the title races, with three consecutive second-place finishes.

Arsenal’s Premier League Winner Odds will fluctuate with performances, injuries and suspensions, so be sure to do your research before placing a bet.

Arsenal Champions League Winner Odds

Readers can find the latest Arsenal Champions League Odds here.

Arsenal have had a less prestigious history in this competition, reaching the final just once in 2006 before narrowly losing to Barcelona. However, recent seasons have seen the Gunners return to Europe’s premier cup competition, making the semi-finals last season before losing to eventual winners PSG.

As with the Arsenal to win Premier League odds, Arsenal odds to win Champions League fluctuate based on teams leaving the competition, injuries, suspensions and more, so be sure to do plenty of research before wagering.

Arsenal FA Cup Odds

Punters will find the latest Arsenal FA Cup odds here.

Arsenal are the most successful club in FA Cup history, winning the competition 14 times while reaching the final on 21 occasions. They last won the FA Cup in 2020 under Mikel Arteta, beating Chelsea 2-1 in the final.

Arsenal EFL Cup Odds

Readers can find Arsenal’s latest EFL Cup odds in this section. Arsenal have not had great success in the EFL Cup, winning it just twice in 1987 and 1993.

They have been runners-up six times and were last beating in the final in 2018, with recent losses in the final including a defeat to Manchester City in 2018 and a famous loss to Birmingham city in 2011.

As with any competition, Carabao Cup odds continue to change throughout the season based on various factors, so be sure to do research before staking.

Responsible Gambling

If you’re having a bet on the football, remember to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using the best betting sites, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get carried away by free bets or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.