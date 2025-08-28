Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Carabao Cup is the first piece of silverware up for grabs every season, kicking off as soon as the new campaign has begun and wrapping up in March.

Although the prize money on offer means the competition has slipped down the rankings in terms of importance to Premier League clubs, it still offers those top flight and Football League clubs an opportunity for a cup run and potential shot at a trophy.

Anyone looking to bet on the League Cup will want to study the odds available at betting sites first. But there’s no need to go from bookmaker to bookmaker, checking the prices as we have pulled together the latest Carabao Cup odds into one place.

Punters will find top value on Carabao Cup betting odds on this page, with any changes to markets made by football betting sites immediately reflected by our odds comparison tool.

All our football odds come from recommended online bookmakers, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Carabao Cup Odds: Outright Winner

The EFL Cup may not have the same lineage as the FA Cup, but it has solidified itself as an important part of the football calendar since it’s maiden tournament in 1960.

In that time, 24 different teams have lifted the unique three-handled trophy, with Newcastle United the last club to join the honour roll in the 2024/25 season.

The Magpies ended their long wait for a trophy with a 2-1 win over Liverpool, a club that’s won more League Cups (10) and appeared in more finals (15) than any other in the competition’s history.

Newcastle upset the Carabao Cup odds in the final by beating the Reds, but they aren’t the only surprise winners of this competition, which has given Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Luton Town, Oxford United and Swindon Town their only pieces of major silverware.

Be sure to check the latest League Cup winner odds regularly, as prices can change drastically throughout the season depending on form, major injuries, transfers and all sorts of other factors.

Carabao Cup Match Odds

This section will show the latest League Cup odds for individual matches in the competition.

Before using EFL Cup odds to place a wager on any given match, be sure to check team news, injuries, form and other factors.

The tournament is a straight knockout competition, with teams playing one match in each round bar the semi-finals, which are played over two legs (home and away).

The preliminary rounds begin in early August, with the first round proper getting underway later that month.

There are five rounds before the two-legged semi-final, while this season’s final takes place at Wembley on 22 March, 2026.

Popular Carabao Cup Betting Markets

As with any competition, there are a variety of markets available when it comes to betting on the Carabao Cup.

Below, we’ve picked out some of the most popular Carabao Cup betting markets.

Outright Winner: This is a bet on the team that will win the entire tournament. Punters can place a simple to win bet on a team, or opt for an each way bet on a side with longer Carabao Cup odds that will guarantee a return if they reach the final.

To Reach Final: This is a wager on which two teams will reach the final at Wembley.

Match Winner: When betting on a match winner, you are simply placing a wager on which team will win that fixture.

To Qualify: This is a bet on which team will qualify from that particular round. It is an overall bet on which side progresses, covering ties where extra time or penalties may be needed to decide the outcome.

Correct Score / BTTS: A correct score wager is a bet on the exact score at full-time (the end of the 90 minutes). A ‘BTTS’ bet is a bet on whether or not both sides will score a goal in a game.

Accumulator Bets: Accumulator bets are fairly simple, and are bets that allow punters to pair together results or specific outcomes in multiple Carabao Cup ties. For example, if you were to bet on the winner in each of the two semi-finals, you would have a two-leg accumulator (better known as a double in this case).

Previous Carabao Cup Winners

Below is a table showing the previous 10 winner of the Carabao Cup, including their opponents and the final score.

Year Winner Runner-Up Final Score 2025 Newcastle Liverpool 2–1 2024 Liverpool Chelsea 1-0 AET 2023 Manchester United Newcastle 2-0 2022 Liverpool Chelsea 0–0 (11-10 on penalties) 2021 Manchester City Tottenham 1-0 2020 Manchester City Aston Villa 2-1 2019 Manchester City Chelsea 0–0 (4-3 on penalties) 2018 Manchester City Arsenal 3-0 2017 Manchester United Southampton 3-2 2016 Manchester City Liverpool 1-1 (3-1 on penalties)

This table shows the most successful sides in the history of the Carabao Cup, with Liverpool having won a record 10 League Cups in their history across 15 final appearances.

Team Carabao Cup Wins Finals Appearances Liverpool 10 15 Manchester City 8 9 Manchester United 6 10 Chelsea 5 10 Aston Villa 5 9 Tottenham 4 9 Nottingham Forest 4 6 Leicester City 3 5 Arsenal 2 8 Norwich City 2 4

Responsible Gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.