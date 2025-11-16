Gabriel sent back to Arsenal for treatment after getting injured on Brazil duty
Gabriel’s absence would be a major blow for the Premier League leaders
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been released from international duty with Brazil after suffering a thigh injury during the 2-0 friendly win over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium.
Gabriel went down just before the hour mark on Saturday afternoon and received treatment before being substituted.
Brazil issued an update on the Gunners centre-back on Sunday, confirming he would now return to the Premier League leaders for further treatment.
“Gabriel Magalhaes will not travel with the team for the game against Tunisia. The defender left the field yesterday after feeling pain in the adductor muscle of his right thigh,” a statement on the Brazilian Football Confederation website read.
“Arsenal player Gabriel Magalhaes was re-evaluated this Sunday (November 16) and underwent imaging tests that revealed a muscle injury in his right thigh.
“Therefore, the player will not travel with the team to the match against Tunisia in Lille. No other player will be called up to replace him.”
Gabriel has been sensational so far this season and key to Arsenal’s excellent defensive record, with only five goals conceded in their opening 11 Premier League games. The 27-year-old has also been a major threat in the opposition’s box at set-pieces and has popped up with two goals and two assists.
Mikel Arteta will hope the injury is only minor. Arsenal have a testing fixture schedule on the horizon, with games against Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Chelsea immediately after the international break.
Arsenal already have several injuries although they are all in attacking positions. Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus were all missing from the 2-2 draw at Sunderland last time out.
