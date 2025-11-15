Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal were hit by a major injury worry as key defender Gabriel Magalhaes limped out of Brazil’s 2-0 friendly win against Senegal at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel went down just after the hour mark and lay on the floor as received treatment on his right leg. He was helped from the field while holding what appeared to be his right groin area, and a physio signalled to manger Carlo Ancelotti to make a substitution as the defender could no longer go on.

Gabriel has been sensational so far this season and key to Arsenal’s excellent defensive record, with only five goals conceded in their opening 11 Premier League games. The 27-year-old has also been a major threat in the opposition’s box at set-pieces and has popped up with two goals and two assists.

Mikel Arteta will hope the injury is only minor. Arsenal have a testing fixture schedule on the horizon, with games against Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Chelsea immediately after the international break.

Arsenal already have several injuries although they are all in attacking positions. Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus were all missing from the 2-2 draw at Sunderland last time out.

open image in gallery Brazil celebrate their opener by Estevao ( Reuters )

Spurs were handed their own injury worry as Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr picked up an injury shortly after half-time.

Brazil had earlier produced a superb first-half performance, with goals by Chelsea winger Estevao and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, in a tetchy encounter.