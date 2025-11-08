Mikel Arteta says Arsenal ‘need to get players back’ after late draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta highlighted the club’s ongoing injury problems in attack after the dramatic 2-2 draw with Sunderland, emphasising that the his side “need to get players back” after the international break.

The visitors fell behind at the Stadium of Light before a lovely finish from Bukayo Saka and a thunderbolt from Leandro Trossard turned the contest around.

There was still time for late drama, though, as an acrobatic effort from Brian Brobbey snatched a point for the Black Cats in the 94th minute.

And speaking after the match, the Spaniard lamented the numerous injuries to attacking players within his squad, with the Gunners having struggled in attack at times despite scoring twice at the Stadium of Light.

“We have to continue to improve, recognise what we’ve done in the last period. International break, we need to get players back because we are missing seven players in the front line for the last two months, so big credit to the team and what they’ve done as well,” Arteta said to beIN Sports.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he also explained that that is the nature of a Premier League season, adding: “We’re very limited with the options we have but this is the season as well, you’re going to go through those periods, but we’ve still done really well, so credit to the team.”

The Gunners currently have Gabriel Jesus out injured until the new year, with Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli potentially returning later this month. Captain Martin Odegaard and summer striker signing Viktor Gyokeres could also return after the international break this month.

Arsenal moved seven points ahead of nearest challengers Manchester City with the result, though the gap will be cut tomorrow as Pep Guardiola’s side play Liverpool, who are eight points behind the Gunners.

“I will be watching it for sure. Let’s see, that’s not in my control,” Arteta laughed when asked if he’d like to see a draw.

The upcoming international break means the next round of Premier League fixtures comes on the weekend of 22 November, with Arsenal’s next match seeing them host rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a north London derby on Sunday 23 November.