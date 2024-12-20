Fury vs Usyk 2 LIVE: Latest news and weigh-in updates after absurdly long face-off

✕ Close Reignited: Usyk vs. Fury 2 - Trailer

Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is just one days away, as the Briton aims to claim the unified heavyweight titles – seven months after suffering his first professional loss, against the Ukrainian.

In May, Usyk won a split decision against Fury to become the division’s first undisputed champion in 24 years. Now, the pair return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Usyk defends the gold against the “Gypsy King” – minus the IBF belt, which he vacated in spring.

Fury fought impressively in May, leading the fight after the midway stage, but a phenomenal rally from Usyk secured victory, keeping the former cruiserweight king unbeaten. Usyk, 37, even came close to stopping Fury, 36, in round nine, and will take great confidence from that in Saturday’s rematch.

But there was little to take from Wednesday’s open workouts, where Fury laced up his gloves but threw zero punches. That said, his coach Sugarhill Steward did drop some news: that Fury’s father John will not be in the Gypsy King’s corner this time around.

Then, on Thursday, the press conference brought a ridiculous, 12-minute face-off between Fury and Usyk, who both refused to back down despite attempts from WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman and others.

Follow all the build-up to Usyk vs Fury 2, after Thursday’s press conference, below. You can watch the fight live on DAZN this weekend. (We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.)