Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk both at career-heaviest weights for rematch
Fury was almost 20lb heavier than he was in May, when he lost to Usyk via split decision
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk both tipped the scales at career-heaviest weights on Friday, ahead of their heavyweight title rematch.
In May, Usyk beat Fury via split decision to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years. The result also kept the Ukrainian unbeaten, while Fury suffered the first loss of his professional career.
On Saturday, the Briton will try to avenge that defeat and take the unified belts from Usyk, who vacated the IBF title in June. The boxers will clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – the same city where they duelled in May.
And on Friday (20 December), the rivals weighed in for their rematch, with Fury stepping on the scales first at 281lb/127.4kg, a career-heaviest weight.
Usyk, 37, then tipped the scales at 226lb/102.5kg, also a career-heaviest weight. Both the southpaw and Fury were fully clothed when they weighed in, however, which could affect Usyk’s personal record.
Fury, 36, had weighed in at 262lb/118.8kg for their first fight, while Usyk was 223lb/101.1kg.
Fury’s significantly heavier weight this time supports his claim that he will seek a knockout, although it was Usyk who came close to stopping the “Gypsy King” seven months ago.
After weighing in on Friday, Fury and Usyk faced off for barely three seconds, in stark contrast to their 12-minute staredown at Thursday’s press conference.
