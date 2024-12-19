Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk engage in tense 12-minute staredown at press conference

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Neither Tyson Fury nor Oleksandr Usyk would back down from their face-off on Thursday, as they stared each other down for a remarkable 12 minutes after their press conference.

On Saturday (21 December) in Riyadh, Fury will try to avenge the sole loss of his professional career, after he was outpointed by Usyk in the same Saudi city in May.

Usyk’s victory kept him unbeaten and saw him become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, though he vacated the IBF belt in June. This weekend, therefore, the Ukrainian will defend the unified gold against the Briton.

Neither boxer had much to say at Thursday’s press conference for their rematch, but Fury did warn Usyk: “I’m gonna dish out a whole lot of pain. I’m gonna put this f***er in the hurt locker for sure.

“I’ve got nothing to say apart from there’s gonna be a whole lot of hurt and pain in this fight – you watch. The first fight I talked, I joked – my whole career [I did that].”

The fighters then engaged in a 12-minute long face-off, with both men refusing to back away.

At the seven-minute mark, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman tried to separate the boxers, to no avail. After nine minutes had passed, Fury and Usyk began trading words, though there was no mic to convey what was said.

Fury, 36, did most of the talking, however, before he and his 37-year-old rival finally went their separate ways at the 12-minute mark.

Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Tyson Fury could not be separated for 12 minutes ( Getty Images )

The tension only elevated anticipation for Saturday’s main event at the Kingdom Arena, where Fury and Usyk squared off in May.

On that occasion, Usyk was a split-decision winner, having come close to finishing Fury in round nine. The victory secured the southpaw – a former undisputed cruiserweight champion – the WBC heavyweight title, which he added to his unified gold. On Saturday, Usyk defends the WBC, WBO and WBA belts against Fury.