Anthony Joshua makes prediction for who will ‘edge’ Fury vs Usyk rematch
‘AJ’ has lost to Usyk on points twice, and he has long been linked to a fight with Fury
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Anthony Joshua has made his prediction for Saturday’s rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, declaring that the winner will “edge” the bout.
Fury will challenge Usyk for the unified heavyweight titles on Saturday, seven months after losing their undisputed showdown on points.
Ahead of their second clash in Riyadh, many voices in boxing have made their predictions – and shown how divided those in the sport are – with “AJ” among them.
The Briton, 35, lost to Usyk on points in 2021 and 2022, and he has long been linked to a fight with compatriot Fury, 36.
“I think it’s going to be a tough fight early on, and then I feel like Usyk will edge it again,” Joshua said, via the Mirror.
“He’s a class operator, and I feel like Usyk’s one of the best out there. That’s why I think he’ll win.”
Usyk, 37, beat Fury via split decision in May, remaining unbeaten and handing the Briton his first professional loss.
With that result, Usyk became a two-weight undisputed champion, having previously reigned atop the cruiserweight division.
The Ukrainian took the unified heavyweight belts from Joshua in their first fight, retained them in their rematch, then claimed the WBC title from Fury in May.
Since then, however, Usyk has vacated the IBF gold, meaning the WBC, WBO and WBO titles are up for grabs on Saturday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments