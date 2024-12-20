Ruling made on Tyson Fury’s beard after Oleksandr Usyk’s team raises concern

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tyson Fury will reportedly not have to trim his beard for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk this weekend.

Fury, who claimed he cut himself off from his family during an intense training camp, has sported a long beard this week, as he aims to avenge his sole professional loss – a split decision against Usyk in May. That result kept Usyk unbeaten and saw him crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

And ahead of Saturday’s second meeting in Riyadh, where Usyk defends the unified belts this time, the Ukrainian flagged Fury’s beard as a potential concern.

“It is interesting,” Sky Sports’s Andy Scott said on Friday (20 December). “[Fury] is calling it ‘beast mode’, it’s very much a camp mentality; he’s grown out the beard [in] a hard training camp.

“During the discussions, it was flagged by team Usyk. ‘Will Tyson Fury be required to trim that beard?’, presumably because it acts as a cushion.

“The commission ruled ‘no’, because – as it is – there are no specified rules. They want a trim and neat beard, so they don’t want a sharp beard that you could use to rub on your [opponent’s] face and aggravate a cut, and obviously they don’t want something that is too extreme.

“But they were quite happy with that beard, and this is not stating the obvious but: it’s not gonna grow [much] overnight! So, it is a relief that it isn’t gonna become a talking point, but it is worth flagging.”

Tyson Fury at the press conference for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk ( Action Images via Reuters )

Fury, 36, has alternated between being clean shaven and sporting a beard in recent years. In his first fight with Usyk, 37, he was clean shaven, while he had a shorter beard against Francis Ngannou last October.

Arguably his thickest beard to date was on display during his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder in 2021, when the Briton stopped his rival for the second time in three fights – after they initially drew in 2018.