Fury vs Usyk 2 LIVE: Latest updates and results from heavyweight title rematch
The biggest rematch of the year has arrived, as Tyson Fury bids to avenge his first loss – against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is today, as the Briton aims to claim the unified heavyweight titles – seven months after suffering his first professional loss, against the Ukrainian.
In May, Usyk won a split decision against Fury to become the division’s first undisputed champion in 24 years. Now, the pair return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Usyk defends the gold against the “Gypsy King” – minus the IBF belt, which he vacated in spring.
Fury fought impressively in May, leading the fight after the midway stage, but a phenomenal rally from Usyk secured victory, keeping the former cruiserweight king unbeaten. Usyk, 37, even came close to stopping Fury, 36, in round nine, and will take great confidence from that in the rematch.
But there was little to take from Wednesday’s open workouts, where Fury laced up his gloves but threw zero punches. That said, his coach Sugarhill Steward did drop some news: that Fury’s father John will not be in the Gypsy King’s corner this time around. Then, on Thursday, the press conference brought a ridiculous, 12-minute face-off between Fury and Usyk, who both refused to back down despite attempts from WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman and others.
There was a much shorter face-off at Friday’s weigh-in, after both boxers tipped the scales at career-heaviest weights – with Fury significantly heavier than Usyk.
Israil Madrimov, who fought valiantly in a loss to Terence Crawford in August, was due to star, but he has fallen ill and will be replaced against Serhii Bohachuk – with Ishmael Davis stepping in. Also, Dennis McCann is out of his fight with Peter McGrail after failing a drug test, and Rhys Edwards will replace him.
Elsewhere on the undercard, the “Romford Bull” Johnny Fisher will be in heavyweight action, as will rising star Moses Itauma.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Here's everything you need to know about the rematch:
The heavyweights run it back after Usyk handed Fury his first professional loss to become the undisputed champion in Riyadh
Here's everything you need to know
The heavyweights run it back after Usyk handed Fury his first professional loss to become the undisputed champion in Riyadh
Thank you for following our live coverage of today’s weigh-in!
Below is a recap of the key details, and we’ll see you again tomorrow... for a HUGE rematch.
Until then!
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk both at career-heaviest weights for rematch
Fury was almost 20lb heavier than he was in May, when he lost to Usyk via split decision
So, Fury is 281lb/127.4kg, after weighing in at 262lb/118.8kg in May – almost 20lb heavier this time, a career-heaviest!
Usyk is also at a career-heaviest 226lb/102.5kg, after tipping the scales at 223lb/101.1kg in May.
Bear in mind that each man was basically fully dressed.
A VERY brief face-off, too, after their 12-minute staredown yesterday!
So, we await Fury and Usyk to complete the weigh-in...
Fury emerges to the sound of “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve. A classic.
Now here comes Usyk, but Fury will weigh in first...
Fury tips the scales at 281lb/127.4kg! WOW. A biggggg man.
Usyk now... 226lb/102.5kg! Let’s hope Michael Buffer got it right this time, after he misread the Ukrainian’s weight in May!
