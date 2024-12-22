Tyson Fury abruptly leaves ring to avoid interview after losing to Oleksandr Usyk again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tyson Fury was quick to leave the ring after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday, avoiding a post-fight interview.

Fury suffered a decision loss to Usyk for the second time this year, and their rematch was in fact more decisive than their first meeting; Usyk won 116-112 on all three scorecards on Saturday, after beating the Briton by split decision in May.

Both fights took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the first clash crowning Usyk as the undisputed heavyweight champion. The Ukrainian, a former undisputed cruiserweight king, then gave up the IBF belt in June, meaning only the WBC, WBO and WBA titles were available on Saturday.

And Usyk will leave Saudi Arabia with those belts still in his possession, as well as his unbeaten record.

Meanwhile, Fury was quick to leave the ring after his unanimous-decision loss, which marked the second defeat of his professional career.

In doing so, the former champion avoided a post-fight interview, while Usyk stayed in the ring to speak. However, Fury did partake in a post-fight press conference later on.

“I win, it’s good,” said Usyk in the ring, in typically understated fashion. “Listen, he’s a great fighter, a great opponent. It’s a great 24 rounds, unbelievable 24 rounds for my career.”

When asked how he seems to keep improving, even a month before his 38th birthday, Usyk joked: “I don’t know, maybe I am training, preparing well.

“My wife helped me, my children,” he added, before dedicating the win to his mother.

open image in gallery Tyson Fury after his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Usyk beat Fury 116-112 on all three scorecards ( Getty Images )

Usyk was also confronted by Daniel Dubois, whom he stopped in 2023, and who holds the IBF belt that Usyk vacated in June.

Dubois is due to defend the title against Joseph Parker in February, but Usyk accepted the Briton’s calls for a rematch.

After Fury lost to Usyk in May, the 36-year-old accused the judges of siding with Usyk because of his country’s ongoing invasion by Russia. One judge in fact scored that fight in Fury’s favour (114-113), while the other two scored it for Usyk (115-112, 114-113).